Where is Kapalua Resort Plantation Course and the 2024 Sentry located?

Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course is home to the 2024 Sentry (formerly the Tournament of Champions), home to an event on the PGA Tour in 2024 and one of the tournaments on the PGA Tour schedule and the Aloha Swing. The Hawaiian course has a great look and is a resort course so many want to play.

Not only is Kapalua Resort Plantation Course a great golf course, but it is also home to the PGA Tour and its 2024 Sentry, which features some of the best in the world playing in the year-opening tournament.

Naturally, a resort course hosting a big golf tournament on the PGA Tour leads fans to wonder where Kapalua Resort Plantation Course is located.

Where is Kapalua Resorts Plantation Course located?

Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course is on Maui, Hawaii. Maui is one of the Hawaiian islands.

Specifically, Kapalua Resort Plantation Course is located on the northwestern tip of the island in a town called Kapalua.

Kapalua Resort Plantation Course is part of the Kapalua resort, with two courses available to guests.

Neighboring towns to Lahaina include Kaanapali, which has its own golf course, and Lahaina.

Which airports are near Kapalua Resort Plantation Course?

The biggest airport in close proximity to Kapalua Resort Plantation Course is Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) in Honolulu or Kahului Airport (OGG) where golfers who are playing at the course will fly into before making the trek to Kapalua. It's an approximately 60-minute drive from the airport to Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course, requiring a drive around the West Maui Forest Reserve.

What other famous golf courses are near Kapalua Resort Plantation Course?

Kapalua Resort Plantation Course is a great golf course in the Aloha State, but it has some incredible neighbors in the golf world.

Clubs nearby include the Kaanapali Golf Courses.