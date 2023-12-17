2023 Saudi Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2023 Saudi Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Saudi Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Denwit Boriboonsub, who earned the Asian Tour win at Riyadh Golf Club in Saudi Arabia.

Prateeptienchai earned the win to take the final event of the year, winning by three shots over Henrik Stenson on 18-under 266. Travis Smyth was alone in third place on 14-under total.

Boriboonsub won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.

Saudi Open recap notes

Boriboonsub earned 6 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was modest, mostly filled with Asian Tour regulars.

There was a cut this week, with 70 players finishing the event in the 24th and final event of the season.

The 2023 Asian Tour schedule has concluded.

2023 Saudi Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Denwit Boriboonsub -18 68 66 68 64 266 $180,000
2 Henrik Stenson -15 70 67 67 65 269 $110,000
3 Travis Smyth -14 71 68 64 67 270 $63,000
T4 Ratchanon Chantananuwat (a) -13 66 72 67 66 271 $0
T4 Jinichiro Kozuma -13 69 68 67 67 271 $45,500
T4 Phachara Khongwatmai -13 68 66 67 70 271 $45,500
T7 Chang Wei-lun -12 72 72 63 65 272 $28,767
T7 Chapchai Nirat -12 64 73 68 67 272 $28,767
T7 Seungtaek Lee -12 68 69 68 67 272 $28,767
T10 Gaganjeet Bhullar -11 76 64 68 65 273 $20,250
T10 Todd Sinnott -11 67 67 69 70 273 $20,250
T12 Joshua Grenville-Wood -10 72 70 65 67 274 $16,850
T12 Kyongjun Moon -10 71 70 65 68 274 $16,850
T14 Chanmin Jung -9 67 71 70 67 275 $14,175
T14 Yongjun Bae -9 72 68 68 67 275 $14,175
T14 Panuphol Pittayarat -9 68 67 72 68 275 $14,175
T14 William Harrold -9 70 68 67 70 275 $14,175
T18 Jbe Kruger -8 71 70 68 67 276 $11,660
T18 Tomoyo Ikemura -8 70 68 69 69 276 $11,660
T18 Bjorn Hellgren -8 69 67 70 70 276 $11,660
T18 James Piot -8 71 67 67 71 276 $11,660
T18 Veer Ahlawat -8 70 67 66 73 276 $11,660
T23 Hung Chien-yao -7 71 72 67 67 277 $9,400
T23 Kieran Vincent -7 73 69 68 67 277 $9,400
T23 Douglas Klein -7 69 69 70 69 277 $9,400
T23 Guntaek Koh -7 71 71 66 69 277 $9,400
T23 Yuvraj Singh Sandhu -7 71 67 69 70 277 $9,400
T23 Michael Maguire -7 74 70 68 65 277 $9,400
T23 Yeongsu Kim -7 74 69 69 65 277 $9,400
T23 Wang Wei-Hsuan -7 71 69 65 72 277 $9,400
T23 Suradit Yongcharoenchai -7 69 70 65 73 277 $9,400
T32 Justin Quiban -6 77 67 66 68 278 $7,414
T32 Kosuke Hamamoto -6 72 70 68 68 278 $7,414
T32 Yikeun Chang -6 71 70 69 68 278 $7,414
T32 Bio Kim -6 70 67 70 71 278 $7,414
T32 Ben Leong -6 72 67 67 72 278 $7,414
T32 Natipong Srithong -6 73 71 70 64 278 $7,414
T32 Chikkarangappa S. -6 71 67 66 74 278 $7,414
T39 Andrew Dodt -5 73 71 66 69 279 $6,400
T39 Rattanon Wannasrichan -5 70 71 68 70 279 $6,400
T39 Ryosuke Kinoshita -5 73 68 69 69 279 $6,400
T42 Taehee Lee -4 72 70 68 70 280 $5,608
T42 Gunn Charoenkul -4 68 70 70 72 280 $5,608
T42 Itthipat Buranatanyarat -4 72 71 68 69 280 $5,608
T42 Scott Hend -4 73 69 66 72 280 $5,608
T42 Kevin Na -4 67 76 70 67 280 $5,608
T42 Jeremy Gandon -4 76 68 70 66 280 $5,608
T48 Lloyd Jefferson Go -3 75 69 67 70 281 $4,800
T48 Angelo Que -3 70 72 69 70 281 $4,800
T48 Joel Stalter -3 71 69 72 69 281 $4,800
T48 Tirawat Kaewsiribandit -3 68 74 74 65 281 $4,800
T52 Prom Meesawat -1 71 71 69 72 283 $3,843
T52 Berry Henson -1 71 71 70 71 283 $3,843
T52 Charng-Tai Sudsom -1 76 64 72 71 283 $3,843
T52 Ian Snyman -1 74 68 71 70 283 $3,843
T52 Miguel Carballo -1 71 73 70 69 283 $3,843
T52 Othman Raouzi -1 70 72 73 68 283 $3,843
T52 Jazz Janewattananond -1 71 69 76 67 283 $3,843
T59 Pavit Tangkamolprasert E 72 68 71 73 284 $3,350
T59 Nitithorn Thippong E 69 68 76 71 284 $3,350
T61 Ervin Chang 1 73 71 66 75 285 $3,050
T61 Matthew Cheung 1 74 69 68 74 285 $3,050
T61 Steve Lewton 1 69 72 70 74 285 $3,050
T61 Luis Carrera 1 66 73 72 74 285 $3,050
65 Ajeetesh Sandhu 2 73 70 74 69 286 $2,800
T66 Yoseop Seo 3 73 67 72 75 287 $2,650
T66 Settee Prakongvech 3 70 74 73 70 287 $2,650
68 Soufiane Dahmane (a) 4 73 69 75 71 288 $0
69 Danthai Boonma 8 69 74 72 77 292 $2,500
70 Saleh Alkaabi (a) 12 74 70 76 76 296 $0

