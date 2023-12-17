2023 Saudi Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Saudi Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Denwit Boriboonsub, who earned the Asian Tour win at Riyadh Golf Club in Saudi Arabia.
Prateeptienchai earned the win to take the final event of the year, winning by three shots over Henrik Stenson on 18-under 266. Travis Smyth was alone in third place on 14-under total.
Boriboonsub won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.
Saudi Open recap notes
Boriboonsub earned 6 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was modest, mostly filled with Asian Tour regulars.
There was a cut this week, with 70 players finishing the event in the 24th and final event of the season.
The 2023 Asian Tour schedule has concluded.
2023 Saudi Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Denwit Boriboonsub
|-18
|68
|66
|68
|64
|266
|$180,000
|2
|Henrik Stenson
|-15
|70
|67
|67
|65
|269
|$110,000
|3
|Travis Smyth
|-14
|71
|68
|64
|67
|270
|$63,000
|T4
|Ratchanon Chantananuwat (a)
|-13
|66
|72
|67
|66
|271
|$0
|T4
|Jinichiro Kozuma
|-13
|69
|68
|67
|67
|271
|$45,500
|T4
|Phachara Khongwatmai
|-13
|68
|66
|67
|70
|271
|$45,500
|T7
|Chang Wei-lun
|-12
|72
|72
|63
|65
|272
|$28,767
|T7
|Chapchai Nirat
|-12
|64
|73
|68
|67
|272
|$28,767
|
|T7
|Seungtaek Lee
|-12
|68
|69
|68
|67
|272
|$28,767
|T10
|Gaganjeet Bhullar
|-11
|76
|64
|68
|65
|273
|$20,250
|T10
|Todd Sinnott
|-11
|67
|67
|69
|70
|273
|$20,250
|T12
|Joshua Grenville-Wood
|-10
|72
|70
|65
|67
|274
|$16,850
|T12
|Kyongjun Moon
|-10
|71
|70
|65
|68
|274
|$16,850
|T14
|Chanmin Jung
|-9
|67
|71
|70
|67
|275
|$14,175
|T14
|Yongjun Bae
|-9
|72
|68
|68
|67
|275
|$14,175
|T14
|Panuphol Pittayarat
|-9
|68
|67
|72
|68
|275
|$14,175
|
|T14
|William Harrold
|-9
|70
|68
|67
|70
|275
|$14,175
|T18
|Jbe Kruger
|-8
|71
|70
|68
|67
|276
|$11,660
|T18
|Tomoyo Ikemura
|-8
|70
|68
|69
|69
|276
|$11,660
|T18
|Bjorn Hellgren
|-8
|69
|67
|70
|70
|276
|$11,660
|T18
|James Piot
|-8
|71
|67
|67
|71
|276
|$11,660
|T18
|Veer Ahlawat
|-8
|70
|67
|66
|73
|276
|$11,660
|T23
|Hung Chien-yao
|-7
|71
|72
|67
|67
|277
|$9,400
|T23
|Kieran Vincent
|-7
|73
|69
|68
|67
|277
|$9,400
|
|T23
|Douglas Klein
|-7
|69
|69
|70
|69
|277
|$9,400
|T23
|Guntaek Koh
|-7
|71
|71
|66
|69
|277
|$9,400
|T23
|Yuvraj Singh Sandhu
|-7
|71
|67
|69
|70
|277
|$9,400
|T23
|Michael Maguire
|-7
|74
|70
|68
|65
|277
|$9,400
|T23
|Yeongsu Kim
|-7
|74
|69
|69
|65
|277
|$9,400
|T23
|Wang Wei-Hsuan
|-7
|71
|69
|65
|72
|277
|$9,400
|T23
|Suradit Yongcharoenchai
|-7
|69
|70
|65
|73
|277
|$9,400
|T32
|Justin Quiban
|-6
|77
|67
|66
|68
|278
|$7,414
|
|T32
|Kosuke Hamamoto
|-6
|72
|70
|68
|68
|278
|$7,414
|T32
|Yikeun Chang
|-6
|71
|70
|69
|68
|278
|$7,414
|T32
|Bio Kim
|-6
|70
|67
|70
|71
|278
|$7,414
|T32
|Ben Leong
|-6
|72
|67
|67
|72
|278
|$7,414
|T32
|Natipong Srithong
|-6
|73
|71
|70
|64
|278
|$7,414
|T32
|Chikkarangappa S.
|-6
|71
|67
|66
|74
|278
|$7,414
|T39
|Andrew Dodt
|-5
|73
|71
|66
|69
|279
|$6,400
|T39
|Rattanon Wannasrichan
|-5
|70
|71
|68
|70
|279
|$6,400
|
|T39
|Ryosuke Kinoshita
|-5
|73
|68
|69
|69
|279
|$6,400
|T42
|Taehee Lee
|-4
|72
|70
|68
|70
|280
|$5,608
|T42
|Gunn Charoenkul
|-4
|68
|70
|70
|72
|280
|$5,608
|T42
|Itthipat Buranatanyarat
|-4
|72
|71
|68
|69
|280
|$5,608
|T42
|Scott Hend
|-4
|73
|69
|66
|72
|280
|$5,608
|T42
|Kevin Na
|-4
|67
|76
|70
|67
|280
|$5,608
|T42
|Jeremy Gandon
|-4
|76
|68
|70
|66
|280
|$5,608
|T48
|Lloyd Jefferson Go
|-3
|75
|69
|67
|70
|281
|$4,800
|T48
|Angelo Que
|-3
|70
|72
|69
|70
|281
|$4,800
|T48
|Joel Stalter
|-3
|71
|69
|72
|69
|281
|$4,800
|T48
|Tirawat Kaewsiribandit
|-3
|68
|74
|74
|65
|281
|$4,800
|T52
|Prom Meesawat
|-1
|71
|71
|69
|72
|283
|$3,843
|T52
|Berry Henson
|-1
|71
|71
|70
|71
|283
|$3,843
|T52
|Charng-Tai Sudsom
|-1
|76
|64
|72
|71
|283
|$3,843
|T52
|Ian Snyman
|-1
|74
|68
|71
|70
|283
|$3,843
|T52
|Miguel Carballo
|-1
|71
|73
|70
|69
|283
|$3,843
|T52
|Othman Raouzi
|-1
|70
|72
|73
|68
|283
|$3,843
|T52
|Jazz Janewattananond
|-1
|71
|69
|76
|67
|283
|$3,843
|T59
|Pavit Tangkamolprasert
|E
|72
|68
|71
|73
|284
|$3,350
|T59
|Nitithorn Thippong
|E
|69
|68
|76
|71
|284
|$3,350
|T61
|Ervin Chang
|1
|73
|71
|66
|75
|285
|$3,050
|T61
|Matthew Cheung
|1
|74
|69
|68
|74
|285
|$3,050
|T61
|Steve Lewton
|1
|69
|72
|70
|74
|285
|$3,050
|T61
|Luis Carrera
|1
|66
|73
|72
|74
|285
|$3,050
|65
|Ajeetesh Sandhu
|2
|73
|70
|74
|69
|286
|$2,800
|T66
|Yoseop Seo
|3
|73
|67
|72
|75
|287
|$2,650
|T66
|Settee Prakongvech
|3
|70
|74
|73
|70
|287
|$2,650
|68
|Soufiane Dahmane (a)
|4
|73
|69
|75
|71
|288
|$0
|69
|Danthai Boonma
|8
|69
|74
|72
|77
|292
|$2,500
|70
|Saleh Alkaabi (a)
|12
|74
|70
|76
|76
|296
|$0