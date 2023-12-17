2023 PNC Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 PNC Championship final leaderboard is headed by winners Bernhard and Jason Langer, who combined to earn the PGA Tour win at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club (Grande Lakes) in Orlando, Fla.

In the final round of the 36-hole scramble tournament, the Langers shot 13-under 59, earning a two-shot win over the Duvals on 25-under 119.

The defending champions, Vijay and Qass Singh, finished in third place.

Tiger and Charlie Woods finished in a tie for fifth place after a final-round 61 to wind up six adrift of the winners.

The Langers won the $200,000 winner's share of the $1,085,000 purse.

PNC Championship recap notes

Neither Langer earned Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 36-hole stroke-play championship, played in a scramble format.

The Langers are three-time winners as a duo in the event, which dates back to 1995, though Bernhard Langer has won this event five times with two of his sons.

A total of 40 (of 40) players finished the tournament in the multi-format team event once known as the Father-Son Challenge.

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule starts in January with The Sentry.

2023 PNC Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

