2023 PNC Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

12/17/2023
The 2023 PNC Championship final leaderboard is headed by winners Bernhard and Jason Langer, who combined to earn the PGA Tour win at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club (Grande Lakes) in Orlando, Fla.

In the final round of the 36-hole scramble tournament, the Langers shot 13-under 59, earning a two-shot win over the Duvals on 25-under 119.

The defending champions, Vijay and Qass Singh, finished in third place.

Tiger and Charlie Woods finished in a tie for fifth place after a final-round 61 to wind up six adrift of the winners.

The Langers won the $200,000 winner's share of the $1,085,000 purse.

PNC Championship recap notes

Neither Langer earned Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 36-hole stroke-play championship, played in a scramble format.

The Langers are three-time winners as a duo in the event, which dates back to 1995, though Bernhard Langer has won this event five times with two of his sons.

A total of 40 (of 40) players finished the tournament in the multi-format team event once known as the Father-Son Challenge.

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule starts in January with The Sentry.

2023 PNC Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 TOT MONEY
1 Bernhard Langer and Jason Langer -25 60 59 119 $200,000
2 David Duval and Brady Duval -23 60 61 121 $80,000
3 Vijay Singh and Qass Singh -22 60 62 122 $57,250
4 Retief Goosen and Leo Goosen -21 60 63 123 $50,000
T5 Tom Lehman and Sean Lehman -19 62 63 125 $47,000
T5 Stewart Cink and Connor Cink -19 62 63 125 $47,000
T5 John Daly and John Daly II -19 61 64 125 $47,000
T5 Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods -19 64 61 125 $47,000
T5 Matt Kuchar and Cameron Kuchar -19 57 68 125 $47,000
10 Steve Stricker and Izzy Stricker -16 64 64 128 $44,500
T11 Annika Sorenstam and Will McGee -15 62 67 129 $43,750
T11 Mark O’Meara and Shaun O’Meara -15 62 67 129 $43,750
T13 Justin Thomas and Mike Thomas -14 64 66 130 $42,750
T13 Nelly Korda and Petr Korda -14 64 66 130 $42,750
15 Justin Leonard and Luke Leonard -13 64 67 131 $42,000
16 Nick Price and Greg Price -12 68 64 132 $41,500
17 Nick Faldo and Matthew Faldo -11 68 65 133 $41,000
18 Lee Trevino and Daniel Trevino -9 69 66 135 $40,500
T19 Padraig Harrington and Patrick Harrington -7 67 70 137 $40,125
T19 Jim Furyk and Tanner Furyk -7 66 71 137 $40,125

