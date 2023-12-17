2023 AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
European Tour Sunshine Tour

12/17/2023
A photo of Louis Oosthuizen
The 2023 AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Louis Oosthuizen, who earned the DP World Tour win at Heritage La Réserve Golf Club in Heritage Bel Ombre, Mauritius.

Oosthuizen won the event, which was co-sanctioned with the Sunshine Tour, as a member of LIV Golf for the second tournament running. The South African shot 17-under 271, which was good enough for a two-shot win over LIV Golf alum Laurie Canter.

Daniel Brown, Sebastian Soderberg and Jacques P. De Villiers finished in a tie for third place on 14-under total.

Oosthuizen won the €185,672.44 winner's share of the $1,200,000 purse.

AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open recap notes

Oosthuizen earned 11 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut, with 65 of 156 starting players finishing the event in the sixh completed event of the season.

Oosthuizen would have earned 335 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race getting started for 2023-2024.

The 2024 European Tour schedule continues in January.

2023 AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Louis Oosthuizen -17 68 69 65 69 271 €185,672.44
2 Laurie Canter -15 66 74 65 68 273 €120,140.99
T3 Daniel Brown -14 68 68 73 65 274 €56,575.48
T3 Jacques P. De Villiers -14 68 67 68 71 274 €56,575.48
T3 Sebastian Söderberg -14 69 65 77 63 274 €56,575.48
6 Jayden Schaper -13 65 74 67 69 275 €38,226.68
T7 Thomas Aiken -12 68 75 67 66 276 €28,178.52
T7 Darren Fichardt -12 66 72 70 68 276 €28,178.52
T7 Lyle Rowe -12 66 71 70 69 276 €28,178.52
10 John Catlin -11 69 71 71 66 277 €21,843.82
T11 Oliver Farr -10 69 72 69 68 278 €17,846.40
T11 Kazuki Higa -10 70 70 70 68 278 €17,846.40
T11 Dylan Naidoo -10 68 69 71 70 278 €17,846.40
T11 Santiago Tarrio -10 68 72 72 66 278 €17,846.40
T11 Jeff Winther -10 69 68 73 68 278 €17,846.40
T16 Marcel Siem -9 69 69 70 71 279 €15,072.23
T16 Paul Waring -9 63 73 72 71 279 €15,072.23
T18 Søren Broholt Lind -8 71 69 72 68 280 €12,778.63
T18 Pedro Figueiredo -8 68 69 75 68 280 €12,778.63
T18 Deon Germishuys -8 68 74 69 69 280 €12,778.63
T18 Renato Paratore -8 68 74 70 68 280 €12,778.63
T18 Andrea Pavan -8 68 75 70 67 280 €12,778.63
T18 Tom Vaillant -8 71 70 72 67 280 €12,778.63
T18 Lars Van Meijel -8 67 71 75 67 280 €12,778.63
T25 Casey Jarvis -7 67 73 70 71 281 €10,867.30
T25 Kristian Krogh Johannessen -7 69 70 72 70 281 €10,867.30
T25 Joakim Lagergren -7 68 70 72 71 281 €10,867.30
T25 Jaco Prinsloo -7 67 72 67 75 281 €10,867.30
T29 Alexander Levy -6 69 73 71 69 282 €9,556.67
T29 Pieter Moolman -6 67 71 69 75 282 €9,556.67
T29 Antoine Rozner -6 62 74 73 73 282 €9,556.67
T29 Marcel Schneider -6 67 68 73 74 282 €9,556.67
33 Angel Ayora -5 69 71 73 70 283 €8,737.53
T34 Sam Bairstow -4 71 71 71 71 284 €7,699.95
T34 Bradley Bawden -4 68 71 77 68 284 €7,699.95
T34 Oliver Bekker -4 71 69 71 73 284 €7,699.95
T34 Louis De Jager -4 67 72 70 75 284 €7,699.95
T34 Angel Hidalgo -4 74 69 69 72 284 €7,699.95
T34 Rupert Kaminski -4 67 74 75 68 284 €7,699.95
T40 Steven Brown -3 71 70 72 72 285 €6,225.49
T40 Jacques Kruyswijk -3 72 71 70 72 285 €6,225.49
T40 Guido Migliozzi -3 73 67 74 71 285 €6,225.49
T40 Garrick Porteous -3 74 69 72 70 285 €6,225.49
T40 Brandon Stone -3 68 70 75 72 285 €6,225.49
T40 Daniel Van Tonder -3 72 69 72 72 285 €6,225.49
T40 Ryan Van Velzen -3 68 72 74 71 285 €6,225.49
T47 Wilco Nienaber -1 69 68 77 73 287 €5,242.52
T47 Matthew Southgate -1 72 69 73 73 287 €5,242.52
T49 Matthew Baldwin E 73 68 75 72 288 €4,477.98
T49 Jens Dantorp E 71 72 70 75 288 €4,477.98
T49 Dan Erickson E 66 73 75 74 288 €4,477.98
T49 Alfredo Garcia-Heredia E 73 70 74 71 288 €4,477.98
T49 Anthony Michael E 69 73 73 73 288 €4,477.98
T54 Jordan Gumberg 1 70 73 69 77 289 €3,604.23
T54 Peter Karmis 1 72 71 73 73 289 €3,604.23
T54 Jake Redman 1 68 73 76 72 289 €3,604.23
T54 Danie Van Niekerk 1 71 72 75 71 289 €3,604.23
T54 Nicolai Von Dellingshausen 1 68 71 72 78 289 €3,604.23
T59 Chase Hanna 2 69 72 74 75 290 €3,167.35
T59 Andrew Martin 2 70 72 74 74 290 €3,167.35
T59 Marc Warren 2 71 72 74 73 290 €3,167.35
62 Haydn Porteous 3 68 73 76 74 291 €2,948.92
63 Toto Thimba Jr. 4 72 71 74 75 292 €2,839.70
64 Daan Huizing 7 70 73 80 72 295 €2,730.48

