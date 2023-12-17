2023 AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Louis Oosthuizen, who earned the DP World Tour win at Heritage La Réserve Golf Club in Heritage Bel Ombre, Mauritius.

Oosthuizen won the event, which was co-sanctioned with the Sunshine Tour, as a member of LIV Golf for the second tournament running. The South African shot 17-under 271, which was good enough for a two-shot win over LIV Golf alum Laurie Canter.

Daniel Brown, Sebastian Soderberg and Jacques P. De Villiers finished in a tie for third place on 14-under total.

Oosthuizen won the €185,672.44 winner's share of the $1,200,000 purse.

AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open recap notes

Oosthuizen earned 11 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut, with 65 of 156 starting players finishing the event in the sixh completed event of the season.

Oosthuizen would have earned 335 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race getting started for 2023-2024.

The 2024 European Tour schedule continues in January.

2023 AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

