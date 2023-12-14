U.S. Open Champion, former PGA and LPGA Tour players among College Coaches at CGX Camp in San Diego

College Golf Experience (CGX), the leading junior golf program connecting juniors and parents with college coaches, has announced its West Coast Exposure Camp in San Diego will be held at The Links at Lakehouse, on Jan. 6-7, 2024.

The CGX West Coast Exposure Camp will feature six top college coaches from the region, including three former professional golfers in Scott Simpson, Chris Riley and Erynne Yoo.

Simpson is the 1987 U.S. Open Champion, a 1987 Ryder Cup competitor and won seven times on the PGA Tour. After playing several senior events he retired to Hawaii and soon became involved in the junior golf scene before becoming head coach at Hawaii.

Riley, coach at the University of San Diego, spent 13 seasons on the PGA Tour, winning the 2002 Reno-Tahoe Open and earning a spot on the 2004 Ryder Cup Team.

Erynne Yoo, assistant coach for the University of California, Los Angeles, competed in 26 LPGA events during her professional career.

The CGX camp connects the coaches with girls and boys ages 13-18 who want to learn what it takes to play college golf, level-up their game and build relationships in an immersive educational environment.

The full lineup of CGX West Coast Exposure Camp coaches is: Scott Simpson (Hawaii), Fred Hanover (University of California, San Diego), Chris Riley (University of San Diego), Evan Emerick (University of Southern California), Erynne Yoo (University of California, Los Angeles) and Keilee Bessho (Claremont-Mudd-Scripps).

This CGX Camp will provide juniors and their parents the opportunity to engage with college coaches on the West Coast outside the June 15 deadline. They will experience comprehensive education sessions led by the marquee coaches on college golf and the recruiting pathway, on-course management and strategy during simulated college golf practice and tournament rounds, a college golf practice session, as well as real-time evaluation and personalized feedback from coaches to help each junior discover how to find the right collegiate program fit.

“Our vision from the beginning has been to provide local opportunities for junior golfers and parents to connect with College Coaches to learn about, experience, and explore the pathway to college golf. With California being a hotbed for junior golf, the West Coast Exposure Camp in San Diego with DI and DIII coaches will form the vital connective tissue between junior golf and college golf,” says CGX Founder and CEO Joshua Jacobs.

“When you couple that with celebrated coaches such as Scott Simpson, Chris Riley, Fred Hanover and Erynne Yoo, whose careers span from junior to college to professional golf to coaching, juniors and their parents are in for a transformative experience.”