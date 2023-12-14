Tiger Woods is wearing sunglasses more often, and we find out which brand he wears

Tiger Woods doesn't play as much golf as he once did, but when he plays in the majors and on the PGA Tour, it's a big deal. There are lots of cameras on Woods, even when he shows up to the golf course well before his tee time.

What golf fans have found out is that Woods has been wearing sunglasses more often when he arrives to the golf course. With Woods being the most popular golfer in the world, and perhaps in the history of the game, people want to know what brand of sunglasses Woods is wearing.

Turns out, Woods is wearing Costa sunglasses, as he was seen at the 2023 Hero World Challenge wearing their Diego model.

The Diego sunglasses retail for $244. Diego features a e vented spring-hinge system to maximize airflow and enhance fit, with sweat-management channels that wick away moisture. The temple tips are flexible, and top and side shields help prevent light leak. The coloring enhancing polarized 580 lenses provide total UV protection. They can be used for golf just as easily as fishing or being on the water. There are different styles of the lens that can be used for different activities.

All told, there are eight different frame styles in the Diego model, and they tend to fit a little wider for those with a wider head.

When Woods wears sunglasses, golf fans go nuts on social media and talk about how they're certain Woods is going to win. He does also tend to wear a backwards hat, as well as gym shorts and gear with the sunglasses. However, Woods doesn't wear sunglasses when he plays golf. He prefers to see the course with his eyes naturally while wearing a baseball cap. That may change in the future, but Woods doesn't seem to have any inclination to do that in the near future.