2023 Alfred Dunhill Championship money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
European Tour Sunshine Tour

12/09/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of Louis Oosthuizen
The 2023 Alfred Dunhill Championship prize money payout is from the €1.5 million purse, with 70 professional players who complete four rounds at Leopard Creek Country Club in Malelane, South Africa, earning DP World Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the Alfred Dunhill Championship prize pool is at €237,750, with the second-place finisher taking home €165,000. The Alfred Dunhill Championship prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of more than 16.67 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each DP World Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player.

The Alfred Dunhill Championship field is headed by Dan Bradbury, Louis Oosthuizen, Christo Lamprecht and more.

This tournament started with 156 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2023 Alfred Dunhill Championship from the correct 2023 Alfred Dunhill Championship full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut was not made to the top 65 players and ties, meaning all qualifying players have an opportunity to move up the leaderboard in the final round.

The 2023 Alfred Dunhill Championship prize money payout is only true after the DP World Tour cut is made, with the DP World Tour adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

With the DP World Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, players are subject to the DP World Tour's secondary cut if more than 78 players make the cut.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 335 DP World Tour points, as this is considered an official event on the DP World Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are approximately 14 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the DP World Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the DP World Tour, as well as berths into other big tour events.

2023 Alfred Dunhill Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 €237,750
2 €165,000
3 €111,300
4 €73,650
5 €61,950
6 €53,100
7 €44,250
8 €36,900
9 €32,400
10 €29,400
11 €26,550
12 €25,050
13 €23,550
14 €22,050
15 €21,300
16 €20,550
17 €19,800
18 €19,050
19 €18,300
20 €17,700
21 €17,250
22 €16,800
23 €16,350
24 €15,900
25 €15,450
26 €15,000
27 €14,550
28 €14,100
29 €13,650
30 €13,200
31 €12,750
32 €12,300
33 €11,850
34 €11,400
35 €11,100
36 €10,800
37 €10,500
38 €10,200
39 €9,900
40 €9,600
41 €9,300
42 €9,000
43 €8,700
44 €8,400
45 €8,100
46 €7,800
47 €7,500
48 €7,200
49 €6,900
50 €6,600
51 €6,300
52 €6,000
53 €5,700
54 €5,400
55 €5,100
56 €4,800
57 €4,500
58 €4,350
59 €4,200
60 €4,050
61 €3,900
62 €3,750
63 €3,600
64 €3,450
65 €3,300

