Champions Tour

2023 World Champions Cup field: Players, teams and rankings

12/07/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Steve Stricker
The 2023 World Champions Cup field is set with the passing of the typical entry deadline.

The World Champions Cup field is headlined by Jim Furyk, Steve Stricker, Ernie Els, Steve Alker, Bernhard Langer and Darren Clarke.

This is a 21-player, three-team, no-cut, limited-field team event. The three teams are the USA, Europe and the Internationals, with Jim Furyk, Darren Clarke and Ernie Els serving as their respective playing captains (though Furyk has pulled out of playing due to injury). Each team has six players, with the players selected based on several different criteria.

Teams will play in different formats for each of three days, including Scotch sixsome, six-ball and singles.

The event is unofficial on the PGA Tour Champions schedule, marking the first year for this event.

The field will be playing for a $1.35 million purse.

We do not have open qualifiers for this event, played at The Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Fla.

2023 World Champions Cup field

PLAYER
Steven Alker
Stephen Ames
Billy Andrade
Stuart Appleby
Alex Cejka
K.J. Choi
Darren Clarke
Ernie Els
Jim Furyk
Retief Goosen
Miguel Angel Jimenez
Robert Karlsson
Jerry Kelly
Bernhard Langer
Justin Leonard
Colin Montgomerie
Jesper Parnevik
Brett Quigley
Vijay Singh
Steve Stricker
David Toms

2023 World Champions Cup teams

Team USA

PLAYER
Jim Furyk
Billy Andrade
Steve Stricker
Brett Quigley
Jerry Kelly
Justin Leonard
David Toms

Team Europe

PLAYER
Darren Clarke
Jesper Parnevik
Colin Montgomerie
Miguel Angel Jimenez
Robert Karlsson
Alex Cejka
Bernhard Langer

Team International

PLAYER
Ernie Els
Stuart Appleby
Vijay Singh
Steven Alker
Stephen Ames
K.J. Choi
Retief Goosen

