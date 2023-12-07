2023 World Champions Cup field: Players, teams and rankings

The 2023 World Champions Cup field is set with the passing of the typical entry deadline.

The World Champions Cup field is headlined by Jim Furyk, Steve Stricker, Ernie Els, Steve Alker, Bernhard Langer and Darren Clarke.

This is a 21-player, three-team, no-cut, limited-field team event. The three teams are the USA, Europe and the Internationals, with Jim Furyk, Darren Clarke and Ernie Els serving as their respective playing captains (though Furyk has pulled out of playing due to injury). Each team has six players, with the players selected based on several different criteria.

Teams will play in different formats for each of three days, including Scotch sixsome, six-ball and singles.

The event is unofficial on the PGA Tour Champions schedule, marking the first year for this event.

The field will be playing for a $1.35 million purse.

We do not have open qualifiers for this event, played at The Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Fla.

2023 World Champions Cup field

PLAYER Steven Alker Stephen Ames Billy Andrade Stuart Appleby Alex Cejka K.J. Choi Darren Clarke Ernie Els Jim Furyk Retief Goosen Miguel Angel Jimenez Robert Karlsson Jerry Kelly Bernhard Langer Justin Leonard Colin Montgomerie Jesper Parnevik Brett Quigley Vijay Singh Steve Stricker David Toms

2023 World Champions Cup teams

Team USA

PLAYER Jim Furyk Billy Andrade Steve Stricker Brett Quigley Jerry Kelly Justin Leonard David Toms

Team Europe

PLAYER Darren Clarke Jesper Parnevik Colin Montgomerie Miguel Angel Jimenez Robert Karlsson Alex Cejka Bernhard Langer

Team International