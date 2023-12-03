Where is Albany Golf Club and the 2023 Hero World Challenge located?

Albany Golf Club is home to the 2023 Hero World Challenge, home to an event on the PGA Tour in 2023 and one of the tournaments on the PGA Tour schedule and the fall series. The Bahamas course has a great look and is a club reserved for some of the wealthiest in the world.

Not only is Albany Golf Club a great golf course, but it is also home to the PGA Tour and its 2023 Hero World Challenge, which features some of the best in the world playing in the Bahamas.

Naturally, a club hosting a big golf tournament on the PGA Tour leads fans to wonder where Albany Golf Club is located.

Where is Albany Golf Club located?

Albany Golf Club is on Nassau, Bahamas. Specifically, Albany Golf Club is located on the southwestern tip of the island in a town called New Providence.

Albany Golf Club is part of the Albany resort, giving access to residents and members to play a PGA Tour venue.

Neighboring towns to New Providence, Bahamas, include Adelaide Village.

Which airports are near Albany Golf Club?

The biggest airport in close proximity to Albany Golf Club is Lynden Pindling International Airport, where golfers who are playing at the course will fly into before making the trek. It's an approximately 15-minute drive from the airport to Albany Golf Club.

What other famous golf courses are near Albany Golf Club?

Albany Golf Club is a great golf course in the Bahamas, but it has some incredible neighbors in the golf world.

Clubs nearby include Blue Shark Golf Course.