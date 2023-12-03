2023 Alfred Dunhill Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2023 Alfred Dunhill Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Leopard Creek Country Club in Malelane, South Africa.

The Alfred Dunhill Championship field is headlined by the likes of Louis Oosthuizen, Thriston Lawrence, Dean Burmester, Charl Schwartzel and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event featuring a mixture of players from the DP World Tour and Sunshine Tour, as this event is co-sanctioned.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event, with a sizable portion of the field still to be decided.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.

The field will be playing for a €1,500,000 purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 Alfred Dunhill Championship field

PLAYER Thomas Aiken Louis Albertse John Axelsen Nick Bachem Sam Bairstow Matthew Baldwin Kyle Barker Oliver Bekker Daniel Bennett Matthis Besard Christiaan Bezuidenhout Jacques Blaauw Adam Blomme Dan Bradbury Merrick Bremner Dean Burmester Ivan Cantero Filippo Celli Robson Chinhoi Aaron Cockerill Ugo Coussaud Louis de Jager Alejandro Del Rey Wynand Dingle Jamie Donaldson Hennie du Plessis Manuel Elvira Will Enefer Ewen Ferguson Darren Fichardt Luca Filippi Ross Fisher Benjamin Follett-Smith Sebastian Friedrichsen Dylan Frittelli Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez Deon Germishuys Joel Girrbach Branden Grace Mateusz Gradecki Gavin Green Chase Hanna Joachim Hansen Angel Hidalgo Jean Hugo Scott Jamieson Casey Jarvis Andrew Johnston Rupert Kaminski Anton Karlsson Peter Karmis Soren Kjeldsen Alexander Knappe Jeong Weon Ko Espen Kofstad Ruan Korb Joakim Lagergren Christo Lamprecht Francesco Laporta David Law Thriston Lawrence Alexander Levy Zander Lombard Mike Lorenzo-Vera Christiaan Maas Matteo Manassero Stuart Manley Anthony Michael Guido Migliozzi Malcolm Mitchell Edoardo Molinari Pieter Moolman James Morrison Dylan Mostert Dylan Naidoo Wilco Nienaber Shaun Norris Hennie O'Kennedy Louis Oosthuizen Hennie Otto Andrea Pavan Marco Penge Gerhard Pepler Yurav Premlall Jaco Prinsloo Nikhil Rama David Ravetto Jovan Rebula JC Ritchie Martin Rohwer Max Rottluff Antoine Rozner Adrien Saddier Lorenzo Scalise Jayden Schaper Neil Schietekat Matti Schmid Freddy Schott Matthias Schwab Charl Schwartzel JJ Senekal Combrinck Smit Clement Sordet Matthew Southgate Brandon Stone Tristen Strydom Ockie Strydom Andy Sullivan Jesper Svensson Santiago Tarrio Keagan Thomas Tom Vaillant Rourke van der Spuy Darius van Driel Erik van Rooyen Daniel van Tonder Ryan Van Velzen Jaco Van Zyl Johannes Veerman Albert Venter MJ Viljoen Paul Waring Stefan Wears-Taylor Dale Whitnell Robin Williams Jeff Winther Ashun Wu

Top 50 players in 2023 Alfred Dunhill Championship field

There are no top-50 players in this field.