2023 Alfred Dunhill Championship field: Players, rankings
12/03/2023
The 2023 Alfred Dunhill Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Leopard Creek Country Club in Malelane, South Africa.

The Alfred Dunhill Championship field is headlined by the likes of Louis Oosthuizen, Thriston Lawrence, Dean Burmester, Charl Schwartzel and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event featuring a mixture of players from the DP World Tour and Sunshine Tour, as this event is co-sanctioned.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event, with a sizable portion of the field still to be decided.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.

The field will be playing for a €1,500,000 purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 Alfred Dunhill Championship field

PLAYER
Thomas Aiken
Louis Albertse
John Axelsen
Nick Bachem
Sam Bairstow
Matthew Baldwin
Kyle Barker
Oliver Bekker
Daniel Bennett
Matthis Besard
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Jacques Blaauw
Adam Blomme
Dan Bradbury
Merrick Bremner
Dean Burmester
Ivan Cantero
Filippo Celli
Robson Chinhoi
Aaron Cockerill
Ugo Coussaud
Louis de Jager
Alejandro Del Rey
Wynand Dingle
Jamie Donaldson
Hennie du Plessis
Manuel Elvira
Will Enefer
Ewen Ferguson
Darren Fichardt
Luca Filippi
Ross Fisher
Benjamin Follett-Smith
Sebastian Friedrichsen
Dylan Frittelli
Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
Deon Germishuys
Joel Girrbach
Branden Grace
Mateusz Gradecki
Gavin Green
Chase Hanna
Joachim Hansen
Angel Hidalgo
Jean Hugo
Scott Jamieson
Casey Jarvis
Andrew Johnston
Rupert Kaminski
Anton Karlsson
Peter Karmis
Soren Kjeldsen
Alexander Knappe
Jeong Weon Ko
Espen Kofstad
Ruan Korb
Joakim Lagergren
Christo Lamprecht
Francesco Laporta
David Law
Thriston Lawrence
Alexander Levy
Zander Lombard
Mike Lorenzo-Vera
Christiaan Maas
Matteo Manassero
Stuart Manley
Anthony Michael
Guido Migliozzi
Malcolm Mitchell
Edoardo Molinari
Pieter Moolman
James Morrison
Dylan Mostert
Dylan Naidoo
Wilco Nienaber
Shaun Norris
Hennie O'Kennedy
Louis Oosthuizen
Hennie Otto
Andrea Pavan
Marco Penge
Gerhard Pepler
Yurav Premlall
Jaco Prinsloo
Nikhil Rama
David Ravetto
Jovan Rebula
JC Ritchie
Martin Rohwer
Max Rottluff
Antoine Rozner
Adrien Saddier
Lorenzo Scalise
Jayden Schaper
Neil Schietekat
Matti Schmid
Freddy Schott
Matthias Schwab
Charl Schwartzel
JJ Senekal
Combrinck Smit
Clement Sordet
Matthew Southgate
Brandon Stone
Tristen Strydom
Ockie Strydom
Andy Sullivan
Jesper Svensson
Santiago Tarrio
Keagan Thomas
Tom Vaillant
Rourke van der Spuy
Darius van Driel
Erik van Rooyen
Daniel van Tonder
Ryan Van Velzen
Jaco Van Zyl
Johannes Veerman
Albert Venter
MJ Viljoen
Paul Waring
Stefan Wears-Taylor
Dale Whitnell
Robin Williams
Jeff Winther
Ashun Wu

Top 50 players in 2023 Alfred Dunhill Championship field

There are no top-50 players in this field.

