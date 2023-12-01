Blair Atholl Golf and Equestrian Estate: Scorecard and course breakdown for 2023 South African Open host course

Blair Atholl Golf and Equestrian Estate in Johannesburg, South Africa, hosts the 2023 Investec South African Open Championship once again this year.

The tournament's host course is the longest golf course played in professional golf on a major tour, marking a huge test for the players competing in one of the game's oldest championships.

Blair Atholl Golf and Equestrian Estate plays as a par-72 golf course, playing to a scorecard distance of 8,233 yards, making it the longest golf course in professional golf.

Blair Atholl Golf and Equestrian Estate course breakdown

Blair Atholl Golf and Equestrian Estate has five par 5s, five par 3s and eight par 4s, and the golf course finishes with a par 3 and a par 5.

There's a similar length in the par 3s, ranging from 197 yards to 243 yards, with several increments of distance in between. The five par 5s are longer and are all at least 568 yards in length, with four of the five above 605 yards.

The par 4s, though, are the biggest determining factor in how it lines up with a player. There are five par 4s on the course playing more than 500 yards on the scorecard, meaning a player has to keep the ball in play and have some pop to score.

Blair Atholl Golf and Equestrian Estate scorecard