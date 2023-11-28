What’s the new driver Tiger Woods is using at the 2023 Hero World Challenge?

Tiger Woods is using his final official tournament since the 2023 Masters to put a new TaylorMade driver into play at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

Woods is making his first start since April, and he's going to be playing again in two weeks with his son, Charlie at the PNC Championship. Now is a great time to play the new TaylorMade Qi10 driver, which recently hit the USGA list of conforming drivers along with several other major manufacturers' 2024 models.

Specifically, Woods's new driver in play this week is the TaylorMade Qi10 LS, which is a lower-spinning model. An image of the driver face that appears in a DP World Tour video this week shows the word "Carbon" printed across the bottom of the face, suggesting this new product will continue TaylorMade's move into carbon fiber bodies and faces.

We don't have many additional details on the driver design or the differences and upgrades from the Stealth 2 driver, which is TaylorMade's current flagship driver. Woods will look to get the ball out there as far as he can to keep up with younger, longer players on the PGA Tour.

The Qi10 LS model has a forward weight slider that is smaller compared to older generations of TaylorMade drivers. With the weight forward to kill spin, the track features draw- and fade-bias settings so a golfer can dial in shot-shape influence. There is a weight port in the back of the head, though it's not apparent how it integrates with the driver head from the sole picture provided from the USGA conforming list.

It's unclear how far Tiger Woods will be able to hit the ball off the tee, or with any club, after coming back from yet another surgery in April. However, he should be able to get it out there close to 300 yards with a great drive.