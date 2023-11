South African Open (golf) history, results and past winners

The South African Open is the biggest South African golf tournaments on the schedule, with the event having been conducted since 1903.

The event, which is one of the top events in South Africa, is considered one of the biggest tournaments in golf because it is one of the oldest national championships.

The tournament has not been continuously conducted since 1903. The tournament was not played during World War I and World War II, and there have been years where there were two South African Opens played and led to there not being another the following year.

Gary Player holds the record for the most South African Open wins with 13. Bobby Locke is next best on the list with nine wins. Sid Brews has eight wins.

The South African Open has seen an increase in prestige in recent years.

South African Open format

South African Open is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

The field, which is 156 players, is reduced to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins. In the event of a sudden-death playoff is conducted to determine a winner.

Most frequent South African Open hosts

Durban Country Club: 18

South African Open past sponsors

South African Open has had a singular name over the years:

2022: Investec South African Open Championship

2018-2020: BP South African Open

2015-2018: BMW SA Open

2011-2012, 2021: SA Open Championship

2003-2007: South African Airways Open

2002: Bell's South African Open

2000-2001: Mercedes-Benz South African Open

1999: Mercedes-Benz-Vodacom South African Open

1995-1996: Phillips South African Open

1989-1992: Protea Assurance South African Open

1986-1988: Southern Suns South African Open Championship

1983-1985: South African Open Championship

1903-1974, 1997-1998: South African Open

1980-1981: Datson South African Open

1979: British Airways/Yellow Pages South African Open

1976-1978: Yellow Pages South African Open

1975-1976: BP South African Open

1903-1974, 2008-2010, 2013-2015: South African Open Championship

South African Open history & results