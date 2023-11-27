Hero World Challenge history, results and past winners

The Hero World Challenge is the PGA Tour's Bahamas challenge event, with the tournament having been played in the fall portion of the schedule since its inception.

The event, which was first played in 2000, has been one of the favorites on the PGA Tour schedule, particularly for top players who could compete with host Tiger Woods in a limited field.

The event has been hosted by Tiger Woods since its creation, and the event benefits his foundation.

Tiger Woods has the most wins in event history with five victories.

Hero World Challenge format

The Hero World Challenge is played over four days, and there is not cut for the qualifying field.

The invitational field of 20 players is comprised of players in the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.

Hero World Challenge host courses

2000: Grayhawk Golf Club

2000-2013: Sherwood Country Club

2014: Isleworth Country Club

2015-present: Albany Golf Club

Hero World Challenge past sponsors

Hero World Challenge has seen different names and sponsors over the years.

2000-2001: Williams World Challenge

2002-2007: Target World Challenge

2008-2011: Chevron World Challenge

2012: World Challenge

2013: Northwestern Mutual World Challenge

2014-present: Hero World Challenge

Hero World Challenge history & results