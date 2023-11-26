2023 Joburg Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2023 Joburg Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

11/26/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of Dean Burmester
The 2023 Joburg Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Dean Burmester who earned the DP World Tour win at Houghton Golf Club in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Burmester won the event, which was co-sanctioned with the Sunshine Tour, as a member of LIV Golf. The South African shot 18-under 262 to beat Darren Fichardt by three shots.

Defending champion Dan Bradburdy finished in solo third, while 54-hole leader Thriston Lawrence shot 75 in the final round to finish tied for seventh place.

Burmester won the €170,165.58 winner's share of the ZAR 20,500,000 purse.

Joburg Open recap notes

Burmester earned 12 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut, with 72 of 156 starting players finishing the event in the second completed event of the season.

Burmester would have earned 335 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race getting started for 2023-2024.

The 2024 European Tour schedule starts continues week with the Investec South African Open in South Africa and ISPS Handa Australian Open in Australia.

2023 Joburg Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Dean Burmester -18 68 62 68 64 262 €170,165.58
2 Darren Fichardt -15 66 67 68 64 265 €110,107.14
3 Dan Bradbury -13 66 69 68 64 267 €63,061.36
T4 Jacques Kruyswijk -12 66 64 69 69 268 €46,245.00
T4 Zander Lombard -12 66 65 69 68 268 €46,245.00
6 Nikhil Rama -11 65 62 72 70 269 €35,034.09
T7 Gavin Green -10 70 69 67 64 270 €27,526.78
T7 Thriston Lawrence -10 62 66 67 75 270 €27,526.78
T9 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -9 69 66 68 68 271 €20,286.41
T9 Jayden Schaper -9 66 70 67 68 271 €20,286.41
T9 Darius Van Driel -9 67 73 68 63 271 €20,286.41
T12 Manuel Elvira -8 71 64 70 67 272 €15,495.08
T12 Ross Fisher -8 70 65 68 69 272 €15,495.08
T12 Dylan Frittelli -8 68 67 68 69 272 €15,495.08
T12 Neil Schietekat -8 70 69 66 67 272 €15,495.08
T12 Andy Sullivan -8 66 70 68 68 272 €15,495.08
T17 Thomas Aiken -7 69 71 65 68 273 €12,712.37
T17 Daniel Brown -7 69 68 65 71 273 €12,712.37
T17 Louis De Jager -7 69 68 67 69 273 €12,712.37
T17 Frederic Lacroix -7 67 70 66 70 273 €12,712.37
T21 Hennie Du Plessis -6 71 68 69 66 274 €11,311.01
T21 Deon Germishuys -6 68 67 68 71 274 €11,311.01
T21 Mj Viljoen -6 67 71 65 71 274 €11,311.01
T24 Alexander Knappe -5 69 68 67 71 275 €10,560.28
T24 Dylan Mostert -5 68 67 70 70 275 €10,560.28
T26 Jacques Blaauw -4 70 70 66 70 276 €9,359.11
T26 Jacques P De Villiers -4 70 69 69 68 276 €9,359.11
T26 Chase Hanna -4 69 66 69 72 276 €9,359.11
T26 Malcolm Mitchell -4 67 73 67 69 276 €9,359.11
T26 Jaco Prinsloo -4 66 66 75 69 276 €9,359.11
T26 Jason Roets -4 72 66 69 69 276 €9,359.11
T32 Adri Arnaus -3 68 69 70 70 277 €7,707.50
T32 Aaron Cockerill -3 69 70 70 68 277 €7,707.50
T32 Luca Filippi -3 71 68 71 67 277 €7,707.50
T32 Benjamin Follett-Smith -3 72 68 65 72 277 €7,707.50
T32 Jc Ritchie -3 70 70 65 72 277 €7,707.50
T37 Jaco Ahlers -2 69 69 71 69 278 €6,005.84
T37 Jeppe Kristian Andersen -2 70 66 68 74 278 €6,005.84
T37 Scott Jamieson -2 71 67 67 73 278 €6,005.84
T37 Casey Jarvis -2 68 68 72 70 278 €6,005.84
T37 Rupert Kaminski -2 70 70 67 71 278 €6,005.84
T37 Stuart Manley -2 66 71 68 73 278 €6,005.84
T37 Niklas Nørgaard -2 71 67 69 71 278 €6,005.84
T37 Jake Redman -2 69 70 65 74 278 €6,005.84
T37 Adrien Saddier -2 72 66 71 69 278 €6,005.84
T37 Jaco Van Zyl -2 67 73 69 69 278 €6,005.84
T47 Ashley Chesters -1 68 72 72 67 279 €4,404.29
T47 Keenan Davidse -1 72 67 69 71 279 €4,404.29
T47 Luke Jerling -1 70 69 72 68 279 €4,404.29
T47 Francesco Laporta -1 71 68 72 68 279 €4,404.29
T47 David Ravetto -1 69 70 72 68 279 €4,404.29
T47 Ryan Van Velzen -1 68 70 67 74 279 €4,404.29
53 Tapio Pulkkanen E 69 66 70 75 280 €3,703.60
T54 Sam Bairstow 1 72 64 73 72 281 €3,203.12
T54 Oliver Bekker 1 70 67 72 72 281 €3,203.12
T54 Bryce Easton 1 69 67 71 74 281 €3,203.12
T54 Joakim Lagergren 1 68 69 75 69 281 €3,203.12
T54 Haydn Porteous 1 71 69 72 69 281 €3,203.12
T54 Shubhankar Sharma 1 70 69 70 72 281 €3,203.12
T54 Dale Whitnell 1 69 69 68 75 281 €3,203.12
T61 Stephen Gallacher 2 66 72 71 73 282 €2,702.63
T61 Dylan Naidoo 2 69 69 72 72 282 €2,702.63
T61 Lucas Vacarisas 2 71 69 73 69 282 €2,702.63
64 Oliver Wilson 3 68 71 71 73 283 €2,502.44
65 Anthony Michael 4 69 71 71 73 284 €2,402.34
66 Matteo Manassero 5 70 70 68 77 285 €2,302.24
T67 Kyle Barker 6 71 69 75 71 286 €2,102.05
T67 Merrick Bremner 6 68 70 71 77 286 €2,102.05
T67 Combrinck Smit 6 71 66 74 75 286 €2,102.05
T70 Adam Blomme 7 70 69 74 74 287 €1,633.92
T70 John Gough 7 71 69 76 71 287 €1,633.92
T70 Jesper Svensson 7 66 73 75 73 287 €1,633.92

