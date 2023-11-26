2023 Joburg Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Joburg Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Dean Burmester who earned the DP World Tour win at Houghton Golf Club in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Burmester won the event, which was co-sanctioned with the Sunshine Tour, as a member of LIV Golf. The South African shot 18-under 262 to beat Darren Fichardt by three shots.

Defending champion Dan Bradburdy finished in solo third, while 54-hole leader Thriston Lawrence shot 75 in the final round to finish tied for seventh place.

Burmester won the €170,165.58 winner's share of the ZAR 20,500,000 purse.

Joburg Open recap notes

Burmester earned 12 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut, with 72 of 156 starting players finishing the event in the second completed event of the season.

Burmester would have earned 335 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race getting started for 2023-2024.

The 2024 European Tour schedule starts continues week with the Investec South African Open in South Africa and ISPS Handa Australian Open in Australia.

2023 Joburg Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

