2023 Investec South African Open Championship field: Players, rankings
European Tour Sunshine Tour

2023 Investec South African Open Championship field: Players, rankings

11/26/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Thriston Lawrence PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - DECEMBER 04: Thriston Lawrence celebrates winning the Investec SA Open Championship during day 4 of the Investec South African Open at Blair Atholl Golf and Equestrian Estate on December 04, 2022 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Carl Fourie/Gallo Images)
Open radio player  OPEN MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2023 Investec South African Open Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Blair Atholl Golf & Equestrian Estate in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The Investec South African Open Championship field is headlined by the likes of Thriston Lawrence, Dean Burmester, Charl Schwartzel and more.

This is set to be a 168-player field is played out over four days, with this event featuring a mixture of players from the DP World Tour and Sunshine Tour, as this event is co-sanctioned.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event, with a sizable portion of the field still to be decided.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.

The field will be playing for a $1,500,000 purse, with four of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 Investec South African Open Championship field

RANKING PLAYER
Jaco Ahlers
Thomas Aiken
Louis Albertse
Kiradech Aphibarnrat
Nick Bachem
Sam Bairstow
Kyle Barker
Bradley Bawden
Oliver Bekker
Daniel Bennett
Matthis Besard
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Jacques Blaauw
Adam Blomme
Dan Bradbury
Sean Bradley
Merrick Bremner
Daniel Brown
Heinrich Bruiners
Dean Burmester
Jordan Burnand
Ivan Cantero
Filippo Celli
Robson Chinhoi
Aaron Cockerill
Ugo Coussaud
Martin Couvra
Keenan Davidse
Jack Davidson
Louis de Jager
Alejandro Del Rey
Wynand Dingle
Hennie du Plessis
Manuel Elvira
Will Enefer
Dan Erickson
Ewen Ferguson
Darren Fichardt
Luca Filippi
Ross Fisher
Trevor Fisher, Jr.
Benjamin Follett-Smith
Sebastian Friedrichsen
Stephen Gallacher
Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
Deon Germishuys
Joel Girrbach
Mateusz Gradecki
Gavin Green
Chase Hanna
Joachim Hansen
Jean Hugo
Scott Jamieson
Casey Jarvis
Kristian Krogh Johannessen
Andrew Johnston
Rupert Kaminski
Anton Karlsson
Peter Karmis
Alexander Knappe
Jeong Weon Ko
Espen Kofstad
Ruan Korb
Jacques Kruyswijk
Frederic Lacroix
Joakim Lagergren
Christo Lamprecht
Romain Langasque
Francesco Laporta
David Law
Thriston Lawrence
Zander Lombard
Christiaan Maas
Matteo Manassero
Stuart Manley
Anthony Michael
Malcolm Mitchell
Edoardo Molinari
Pieter Moolman
James Morrison
Dylan Mostert
Dylan Naidoo
Wilco Nienaber
Shaun Norris
Hennie O'Kennedy
Hennie Otto
Renato Paratore
Andrea Pavan
Marco Penge
Gerhard Pepler
Jaco Prinsloo
Nikhil Rama
David Ravetto
Jake Redman
JC Ritchie
Martin Rohwer
Max Rottluff
Lyle Rowe
Adrien Saddier
Kalle Samooja
Lorenzo Scalise
Jayden Schaper
Neil Schietekat
Matti Schmid
Marcel Schneider
Freddy Schott
Matthias Schwab
Charl Schwartzel
Shubhankar Sharma
Combrinck Smit
Clement Sordet
Matthew Southgate
Brandon Stone
Tristen Strydom
Ockie Strydom
Andy Sullivan
Jesper Svensson
Santiago Tarrio
Keagan Thomas
Altin van der Merwe
Rourke van der Spuy
Darius van Driel
Daniel van Tonder
Ryan Van Velzen
Jaco Van Zyl
Johannes Veerman
Albert Venter
MJ Viljoen
Martin Vorster
Stefan Wears-Taylor
Dale Whitnell
Robin Williams
Oliver Wilson
Ashun Wu

Top 50 players in 2023 Investec South African Open Championship field

There are no top-50 players in this field.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.