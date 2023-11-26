2023 Investec South African Open Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2023 Investec South African Open Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Blair Atholl Golf & Equestrian Estate in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The Investec South African Open Championship field is headlined by the likes of Thriston Lawrence, Dean Burmester, Charl Schwartzel and more.

This is set to be a 168-player field is played out over four days, with this event featuring a mixture of players from the DP World Tour and Sunshine Tour, as this event is co-sanctioned.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event, with a sizable portion of the field still to be decided.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.

The field will be playing for a $1,500,000 purse, with four of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 Investec South African Open Championship field

RANKING PLAYER Jaco Ahlers Thomas Aiken Louis Albertse Kiradech Aphibarnrat Nick Bachem Sam Bairstow Kyle Barker Bradley Bawden Oliver Bekker Daniel Bennett Matthis Besard Christiaan Bezuidenhout Jacques Blaauw Adam Blomme Dan Bradbury Sean Bradley Merrick Bremner Daniel Brown Heinrich Bruiners Dean Burmester Jordan Burnand Ivan Cantero Filippo Celli Robson Chinhoi Aaron Cockerill Ugo Coussaud Martin Couvra Keenan Davidse Jack Davidson Louis de Jager Alejandro Del Rey Wynand Dingle Hennie du Plessis Manuel Elvira Will Enefer Dan Erickson Ewen Ferguson Darren Fichardt Luca Filippi Ross Fisher Trevor Fisher, Jr. Benjamin Follett-Smith Sebastian Friedrichsen Stephen Gallacher Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez Deon Germishuys Joel Girrbach Mateusz Gradecki Gavin Green Chase Hanna Joachim Hansen Jean Hugo Scott Jamieson Casey Jarvis Kristian Krogh Johannessen Andrew Johnston Rupert Kaminski Anton Karlsson Peter Karmis Alexander Knappe Jeong Weon Ko Espen Kofstad Ruan Korb Jacques Kruyswijk Frederic Lacroix Joakim Lagergren Christo Lamprecht Romain Langasque Francesco Laporta David Law Thriston Lawrence Zander Lombard Christiaan Maas Matteo Manassero Stuart Manley Anthony Michael Malcolm Mitchell Edoardo Molinari Pieter Moolman James Morrison Dylan Mostert Dylan Naidoo Wilco Nienaber Shaun Norris Hennie O'Kennedy Hennie Otto Renato Paratore Andrea Pavan Marco Penge Gerhard Pepler Jaco Prinsloo Nikhil Rama David Ravetto Jake Redman JC Ritchie Martin Rohwer Max Rottluff Lyle Rowe Adrien Saddier Kalle Samooja Lorenzo Scalise Jayden Schaper Neil Schietekat Matti Schmid Marcel Schneider Freddy Schott Matthias Schwab Charl Schwartzel Shubhankar Sharma Combrinck Smit Clement Sordet Matthew Southgate Brandon Stone Tristen Strydom Ockie Strydom Andy Sullivan Jesper Svensson Santiago Tarrio Keagan Thomas Altin van der Merwe Rourke van der Spuy Darius van Driel Daniel van Tonder Ryan Van Velzen Jaco Van Zyl Johannes Veerman Albert Venter MJ Viljoen Martin Vorster Stefan Wears-Taylor Dale Whitnell Robin Williams Oliver Wilson Ashun Wu

Top 50 players in 2023 Investec South African Open Championship field

There are no top-50 players in this field.