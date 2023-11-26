2023 Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2023 Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana final leaderboard is headed by winner Aditi Ashok, who took home the victory at Real Club de Golf Las Brisas in Malaga, Spain.

Ashok won her second LET title of the season with a victory in the 72-hole closing event on

Ashok won the €45,000 winner's share from the €650,000 purse.

Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana recap notes

This was the final event on the 2023 Ladies European Tour schedule, marking the next event of a record 31-event season scheduled on the slate.

Ashok wins to conclude her 2023, which might propel her to bigger things in her budding career.

The 36-hole cut was not made in this final event, with 75 players completing the tournament.

The 2023 Ladies European Tour season is over, with Trichat Cheenglab winning the season-long Race to the Costa del Sol.

2023 Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details