2023 Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2023 Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana final leaderboard is headed by winner Aditi Ashok, who took home the victory at Real Club de Golf Las Brisas in Malaga, Spain.
Ashok won her second LET title of the season with a victory in the 72-hole closing event on
Ashok won the €45,000 winner's share from the €650,000 purse.
Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana recap notes
This was the final event on the 2023 Ladies European Tour schedule, marking the next event of a record 31-event season scheduled on the slate.
Ashok wins to conclude her 2023, which might propel her to bigger things in her budding career.
The 36-hole cut was not made in this final event, with 75 players completing the tournament.
The 2023 Ladies European Tour season is over, with Trichat Cheenglab winning the season-long Race to the Costa del Sol.
2023 Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Aditi Ashok
|-17
|69
|68
|68
|66
|271
|€97,500
|2
|Anne Van Dam
|-15
|69
|71
|65
|68
|273
|€58,500
|3
|Ana Pelaez Trivino
|-13
|69
|68
|70
|68
|275
|€39,000
|T4
|Linn Grant
|-12
|65
|72
|71
|68
|276
|€26,325
|T4
|Kirsten Rudgeley
|-12
|66
|69
|68
|73
|276
|€26,325
|6
|Manon De Roey
|-11
|68
|72
|67
|70
|277
|€20,150
|T7
|Caroline Hedwall
|-10
|73
|69
|70
|66
|278
|€16,250
|T7
|Diksha Dagar
|-10
|72
|71
|68
|67
|278
|€16,250
|
|T7
|Madelene Stavnar
|-10
|69
|68
|72
|69
|278
|€16,250
|T7
|Andrea Revuelta (a)
|-10
|69
|70
|69
|70
|278
|€0
|T7
|Celine Boutier
|-10
|67
|72
|68
|71
|278
|€16,250
|T12
|Carlota Ciganda
|-9
|68
|72
|70
|69
|279
|€13,975
|T12
|Sanna Nuutinen
|-9
|74
|72
|64
|69
|279
|€13,975
|14
|Johanna Gustavsson
|-7
|71
|73
|69
|68
|281
|€13,000
|T15
|Maria Hernandez
|-6
|71
|74
|67
|70
|282
|€11,808
|T15
|Lee-Anne Pace
|-6
|68
|70
|73
|71
|282
|€11,808
|T15
|Anne-Lise Caudal
|-6
|70
|67
|72
|73
|282
|€11,808
|
|T18
|Virginia Elena Carta
|-5
|73
|74
|65
|71
|283
|€10,888
|T18
|Emma Spitz
|-5
|71
|71
|69
|72
|283
|€10,888
|T18
|Julia Lopez Ramirez (a)
|-5
|73
|69
|68
|73
|283
|€0
|T21
|Sarah Schober
|-4
|73
|72
|71
|68
|284
|€9,815
|T21
|Eleanor Givens
|-4
|71
|72
|71
|70
|284
|€9,815
|T21
|Alexandra Forsterling
|-4
|68
|75
|70
|71
|284
|€9,815
|T21
|Nicole Broch Estrup
|-4
|70
|72
|70
|72
|284
|€9,815
|T25
|Hayley Davis
|-3
|74
|71
|71
|69
|285
|€7,930
|T25
|Noora Komulainen
|-3
|74
|71
|71
|69
|285
|€7,930
|
|T25
|Nuria Iturrioz
|-3
|71
|74
|74
|66
|285
|€7,930
|T25
|Linnea Johansson
|-3
|71
|71
|72
|71
|285
|€7,930
|T25
|Gabriella Cowley
|-3
|70
|71
|67
|77
|285
|€7,930
|30
|Sara Kjellker
|-2
|78
|68
|68
|72
|286
|€6,760
|T31
|Agathe Sauzon
|-1
|77
|70
|69
|71
|287
|€5,668
|T31
|Casandra Alexander
|-1
|69
|73
|74
|71
|287
|€5,668
|T31
|Lily May Humphreys
|-1
|73
|71
|71
|72
|287
|€5,668
|T31
|Nicole Garcia
|-1
|71
|71
|72
|73
|287
|€5,668
|T31
|Alice Hewson
|-1
|68
|78
|67
|74
|287
|€5,668
|
|T36
|Elin Arvidsson
|E
|75
|73
|71
|69
|288
|€4,550
|T36
|Jana Melichova
|E
|75
|75
|69
|69
|288
|€4,550
|T36
|Mireia Prat
|E
|75
|76
|68
|69
|288
|€4,550
|39
|Alessandra Fanali
|1
|74
|74
|72
|69
|289
|€4,030
|T40
|Liz Young
|2
|67
|74
|75
|74
|290
|€3,683
|T40
|Sara Kouskova
|2
|71
|75
|71
|73
|290
|€3,683
|T40
|Ursula Wikstrom
|2
|72
|73
|73
|72
|290
|€3,683
|T40
|Cayetana Fernandez (a)
|2
|77
|73
|72
|68
|290
|€0
|T44
|Carmen Alonso
|3
|71
|71
|74
|75
|291
|€3,242
|
|T44
|Luna Sobron Galmes
|3
|70
|73
|72
|76
|291
|€3,242
|T44
|Kristyna Napoleaova
|3
|73
|72
|74
|72
|291
|€3,242
|T44
|Emma Grechi
|3
|74
|71
|70
|76
|291
|€3,242
|T44
|Cara Gainer
|3
|74
|72
|74
|71
|291
|€3,242
|T44
|Laura Fuenfstueck
|3
|75
|74
|72
|70
|291
|€3,242
|T44
|Mariajo Uribe
|3
|75
|72
|76
|68
|291
|€3,242
|T44
|Lisa Pettersson
|3
|78
|70
|75
|68
|291
|€3,242
|T52
|Christine Wolf
|4
|73
|71
|71
|77
|292
|€2,795
|T52
|Klara Davidson Spilkova
|4
|73
|72
|70
|77
|292
|€2,795
|
|T52
|Renate Grimstad
|4
|79
|71
|70
|72
|292
|€2,795
|T55
|Trichat Cheenglab
|5
|76
|71
|72
|74
|293
|€2,600
|T55
|Chloe Williams
|5
|80
|74
|69
|70
|293
|€2,600
|T55
|Azahara Munoz
|5
|71
|78
|77
|67
|293
|€2,600
|T58
|Anne-Charlotte Mora
|6
|74
|73
|72
|75
|294
|€2,438
|T58
|Teresa Toscano
|6
|78
|74
|69
|73
|294
|€2,438
|T60
|Nastasia Nadaud
|7
|72
|77
|70
|76
|295
|€2,243
|T60
|Hannah Burke
|7
|76
|68
|76
|75
|295
|€2,243
|T60
|Kim Metraux
|7
|75
|72
|76
|72
|295
|€2,243
|
|T60
|Meghan MacLaren
|7
|80
|70
|75
|70
|295
|€2,243
|64
|Laura Beveridge
|8
|77
|72
|77
|70
|296
|€2,080
|T65
|Celine Herbin
|9
|79
|73
|73
|72
|297
|€1,983
|T65
|April Angurasaranee
|9
|78
|78
|70
|71
|297
|€1,983
|67
|Moa Folke
|10
|76
|75
|76
|71
|298
|€1,885
|T68
|Sophie Witt
|12
|77
|70
|78
|75
|300
|€1,755
|T68
|Patricia Isabel Schmidt
|12
|77
|73
|75
|75
|300
|€1,755
|T68
|Laura Gomez Ruiz
|12
|79
|73
|73
|75
|300
|€1,755
|71
|Marta Sanz Barrio
|13
|76
|82
|74
|69
|301
|€1,560
|
|T72
|Leonie Harm
|14
|77
|73
|73
|79
|302
|€1,463
|T72
|Sofie Bringner
|14
|75
|73
|82
|72
|302
|€1,463
|74
|Lydia Hall
|18
|82
|74
|77
|73
|306
|€1,365
|75
|Magdalena Simmermacher
|25
|79
|76
|83
|75
|313
|€1,300