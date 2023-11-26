2023 Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
11/26/2023

11/26/2023
A picture of golfer Aditi Ashok
The 2023 Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana final leaderboard is headed by winner Aditi Ashok, who took home the victory at Real Club de Golf Las Brisas in Malaga, Spain.

Ashok won her second LET title of the season with a victory in the 72-hole closing event on

Ashok won the €45,000 winner's share from the €650,000 purse.

Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana recap notes

This was the final event on the 2023 Ladies European Tour schedule, marking the next event of a record 31-event season scheduled on the slate.

Ashok wins to conclude her 2023, which might propel her to bigger things in her budding career.

The 36-hole cut was not made in this final event, with 75 players completing the tournament.

The 2023 Ladies European Tour season is over, with Trichat Cheenglab winning the season-long Race to the Costa del Sol.

2023 Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Aditi Ashok -17 69 68 68 66 271 €97,500
2 Anne Van Dam -15 69 71 65 68 273 €58,500
3 Ana Pelaez Trivino -13 69 68 70 68 275 €39,000
T4 Linn Grant -12 65 72 71 68 276 €26,325
T4 Kirsten Rudgeley -12 66 69 68 73 276 €26,325
6 Manon De Roey -11 68 72 67 70 277 €20,150
T7 Caroline Hedwall -10 73 69 70 66 278 €16,250
T7 Diksha Dagar -10 72 71 68 67 278 €16,250
T7 Madelene Stavnar -10 69 68 72 69 278 €16,250
T7 Andrea Revuelta (a) -10 69 70 69 70 278 €0
T7 Celine Boutier -10 67 72 68 71 278 €16,250
T12 Carlota Ciganda -9 68 72 70 69 279 €13,975
T12 Sanna Nuutinen -9 74 72 64 69 279 €13,975
14 Johanna Gustavsson -7 71 73 69 68 281 €13,000
T15 Maria Hernandez -6 71 74 67 70 282 €11,808
T15 Lee-Anne Pace -6 68 70 73 71 282 €11,808
T15 Anne-Lise Caudal -6 70 67 72 73 282 €11,808
T18 Virginia Elena Carta -5 73 74 65 71 283 €10,888
T18 Emma Spitz -5 71 71 69 72 283 €10,888
T18 Julia Lopez Ramirez (a) -5 73 69 68 73 283 €0
T21 Sarah Schober -4 73 72 71 68 284 €9,815
T21 Eleanor Givens -4 71 72 71 70 284 €9,815
T21 Alexandra Forsterling -4 68 75 70 71 284 €9,815
T21 Nicole Broch Estrup -4 70 72 70 72 284 €9,815
T25 Hayley Davis -3 74 71 71 69 285 €7,930
T25 Noora Komulainen -3 74 71 71 69 285 €7,930
T25 Nuria Iturrioz -3 71 74 74 66 285 €7,930
T25 Linnea Johansson -3 71 71 72 71 285 €7,930
T25 Gabriella Cowley -3 70 71 67 77 285 €7,930
30 Sara Kjellker -2 78 68 68 72 286 €6,760
T31 Agathe Sauzon -1 77 70 69 71 287 €5,668
T31 Casandra Alexander -1 69 73 74 71 287 €5,668
T31 Lily May Humphreys -1 73 71 71 72 287 €5,668
T31 Nicole Garcia -1 71 71 72 73 287 €5,668
T31 Alice Hewson -1 68 78 67 74 287 €5,668
T36 Elin Arvidsson E 75 73 71 69 288 €4,550
T36 Jana Melichova E 75 75 69 69 288 €4,550
T36 Mireia Prat E 75 76 68 69 288 €4,550
39 Alessandra Fanali 1 74 74 72 69 289 €4,030
T40 Liz Young 2 67 74 75 74 290 €3,683
T40 Sara Kouskova 2 71 75 71 73 290 €3,683
T40 Ursula Wikstrom 2 72 73 73 72 290 €3,683
T40 Cayetana Fernandez (a) 2 77 73 72 68 290 €0
T44 Carmen Alonso 3 71 71 74 75 291 €3,242
T44 Luna Sobron Galmes 3 70 73 72 76 291 €3,242
T44 Kristyna Napoleaova 3 73 72 74 72 291 €3,242
T44 Emma Grechi 3 74 71 70 76 291 €3,242
T44 Cara Gainer 3 74 72 74 71 291 €3,242
T44 Laura Fuenfstueck 3 75 74 72 70 291 €3,242
T44 Mariajo Uribe 3 75 72 76 68 291 €3,242
T44 Lisa Pettersson 3 78 70 75 68 291 €3,242
T52 Christine Wolf 4 73 71 71 77 292 €2,795
T52 Klara Davidson Spilkova 4 73 72 70 77 292 €2,795
T52 Renate Grimstad 4 79 71 70 72 292 €2,795
T55 Trichat Cheenglab 5 76 71 72 74 293 €2,600
T55 Chloe Williams 5 80 74 69 70 293 €2,600
T55 Azahara Munoz 5 71 78 77 67 293 €2,600
T58 Anne-Charlotte Mora 6 74 73 72 75 294 €2,438
T58 Teresa Toscano 6 78 74 69 73 294 €2,438
T60 Nastasia Nadaud 7 72 77 70 76 295 €2,243
T60 Hannah Burke 7 76 68 76 75 295 €2,243
T60 Kim Metraux 7 75 72 76 72 295 €2,243
T60 Meghan MacLaren 7 80 70 75 70 295 €2,243
64 Laura Beveridge 8 77 72 77 70 296 €2,080
T65 Celine Herbin 9 79 73 73 72 297 €1,983
T65 April Angurasaranee 9 78 78 70 71 297 €1,983
67 Moa Folke 10 76 75 76 71 298 €1,885
T68 Sophie Witt 12 77 70 78 75 300 €1,755
T68 Patricia Isabel Schmidt 12 77 73 75 75 300 €1,755
T68 Laura Gomez Ruiz 12 79 73 73 75 300 €1,755
71 Marta Sanz Barrio 13 76 82 74 69 301 €1,560
T72 Leonie Harm 14 77 73 73 79 302 €1,463
T72 Sofie Bringner 14 75 73 82 72 302 €1,463
74 Lydia Hall 18 82 74 77 73 306 €1,365
75 Magdalena Simmermacher 25 79 76 83 75 313 €1,300

