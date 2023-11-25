2023 Joburg Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout
2023 Joburg Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout

11/25/2023
A photo of golfer Thriston Lawrence PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - DECEMBER 04: Thriston Lawrence celebrates winning the Investec SA Open Championship during day 4 of the Investec South African Open at Blair Atholl Golf and Equestrian Estate on December 04, 2022 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Carl Fourie/Gallo Images)
The 2023 Joburg Open purse is set for ZAR 20.5 million, with the winner's share coming in at ZAR 3,485,000 (approximately $185,479) -- not the standard 16.67 percent payout according to the European Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Joburg Open field is headed by Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Thriston Lawrence and Hennie du Plessis, as well as more of the world's best players.

The Joburg Open is the 1st event of the year on the 2024 European Tour schedule.

The event is played at Houghton Golf Club in Johannesburg, South Africa.

What else is on the line: Race to Dubai points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner gets approximately 12 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the DP World Tour, as well berths into other key events.

There are a total of 2,000 Race to Dubai points on offer to the full field.

The points on offer are related to the purse of the tournament as quoted in United States dollars (USD).

The winner gets 335 DP World Tour points, with the player holding the most season-long Race to Dubai points at the end of the tournament winning the Race to Dubai and its first-place prize.

The top eight players in the Race to Dubai standings after the season will be paid from the Race to Dubai bonus pool of $6 million.

2023 Joburg Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout

Multiple ZAR by 0.053 to get USD

POSITION MONEY
1 ZAR 3,485,000
2 ZAR 2,255,000
3 ZAR 1,283,300
4 ZAR 1,025,000
5 ZAR 869,200
6 ZAR 717,500
7 ZAR 615,000
8 ZAR 512,500
9 ZAR 459,200
10 ZAR 410,000
11 ZAR 377,200
12 ZAR 352,600
13 ZAR 330,050
14 ZAR 313,650
15 ZAR 301,350
16 ZAR 289,050
17 ZAR 276,750
18 ZAR 264,450
19 ZAR 254,200
20 ZAR 246,000
21 ZAR 237,800
22 ZAR 231,650
23 ZAR 225,500
24 ZAR 219,350
25 ZAR 213,200
26 ZAR 207,050
27 ZAR 200,900
28 ZAR 194,750
29 ZAR 188,600
30 ZAR 182,450
31 ZAR 176,300
32 ZAR 170,150
33 ZAR 164,000
34 ZAR 157,850
35 ZAR 151,700
36 ZAR 145,550
37 ZAR 141,450
38 ZAR 137,350
39 ZAR 133,250
40 ZAR 129,150
41 ZAR 125,050
42 ZAR 120,950
43 ZAR 116,850
44 ZAR 112,750
45 ZAR 108,650
46 ZAR 104,550
47 ZAR 100,450
48 ZAR 96,350
49 ZAR 92,250
50 ZAR 88,150
51 ZAR 84,050
52 ZAR 79,950
53 ZAR 75,850
54 ZAR 71,750
55 ZAR 69,700
56 ZAR 67,650
57 ZAR 65,600
58 ZAR 63,550
59 ZAR 61,500
60 ZAR 59,450
61 ZAR 57,400
62 ZAR 55,350
63 ZAR 53,300
64 ZAR 51,250
65 ZAR 49,200

