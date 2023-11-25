The 2023 Joburg Open purse is set for ZAR 20.5 million, with the winner's share coming in at ZAR 3,485,000 (approximately $185,479) -- not the standard 16.67 percent payout according to the European Tour's prize money distribution chart.
The Joburg Open field is headed by Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Thriston Lawrence and Hennie du Plessis, as well as more of the world's best players.
The Joburg Open is the 1st event of the year on the 2024 European Tour schedule.
The event is played at Houghton Golf Club in Johannesburg, South Africa.
What else is on the line: Race to Dubai points, OWGR points, exemptions
Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.
The winner gets approximately 12 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.
Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the DP World Tour, as well berths into other key events.
There are a total of 2,000 Race to Dubai points on offer to the full field.
The points on offer are related to the purse of the tournament as quoted in United States dollars (USD).
The winner gets 335 DP World Tour points, with the player holding the most season-long Race to Dubai points at the end of the tournament winning the Race to Dubai and its first-place prize.
The top eight players in the Race to Dubai standings after the season will be paid from the Race to Dubai bonus pool of $6 million.
2023 Joburg Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout
Multiple ZAR by 0.053 to get USD
|POSITION
|MONEY
|1
|ZAR 3,485,000
|2
|ZAR 2,255,000
|3
|ZAR 1,283,300
|4
|ZAR 1,025,000
|5
|ZAR 869,200
|6
|ZAR 717,500
|7
|ZAR 615,000
|8
|ZAR 512,500
|
|9
|ZAR 459,200
|10
|ZAR 410,000
|11
|ZAR 377,200
|12
|ZAR 352,600
|13
|ZAR 330,050
|14
|ZAR 313,650
|15
|ZAR 301,350
|16
|ZAR 289,050
|17
|ZAR 276,750
|
|18
|ZAR 264,450
|19
|ZAR 254,200
|20
|ZAR 246,000
|21
|ZAR 237,800
|22
|ZAR 231,650
|23
|ZAR 225,500
|24
|ZAR 219,350
|25
|ZAR 213,200
|26
|ZAR 207,050
|
|27
|ZAR 200,900
|28
|ZAR 194,750
|29
|ZAR 188,600
|30
|ZAR 182,450
|31
|ZAR 176,300
|32
|ZAR 170,150
|33
|ZAR 164,000
|34
|ZAR 157,850
|35
|ZAR 151,700
|
|36
|ZAR 145,550
|37
|ZAR 141,450
|38
|ZAR 137,350
|39
|ZAR 133,250
|40
|ZAR 129,150
|41
|ZAR 125,050
|42
|ZAR 120,950
|43
|ZAR 116,850
|44
|ZAR 112,750
|
|45
|ZAR 108,650
|46
|ZAR 104,550
|47
|ZAR 100,450
|48
|ZAR 96,350
|49
|ZAR 92,250
|50
|ZAR 88,150
|51
|ZAR 84,050
|52
|ZAR 79,950
|53
|ZAR 75,850
|
|54
|ZAR 71,750
|55
|ZAR 69,700
|56
|ZAR 67,650
|57
|ZAR 65,600
|58
|ZAR 63,550
|59
|ZAR 61,500
|60
|ZAR 59,450
|61
|ZAR 57,400
|62
|ZAR 55,350
|
|63
|ZAR 53,300
|64
|ZAR 51,250
|65
|ZAR 49,200