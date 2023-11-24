2023 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout
11/24/2023
The 2023 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship purse is set for AUD$2 million, with the winner's share coming in at AUD$333,330 -- the standard 16.67 percent payout according to the European Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Fortinet Australian PGA Championship field is headed by Cam Smith, Min Woo Lee and Adam Scott, as well as more of the world's best players.

The Fortinet Australian PGA Championship is the 2nd event of the year on the 2023 European Tour schedule.

The event is played at Royal Queensland Golf Club in Brisbane, Australia.

What else is on the line: Race to Dubai points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner gets approximately 13.6 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the European Tour, as well berths into other key events.

There are a total of 2,000 Race to Dubai points on offer to the full field.

The points on offer are related to the purse of the tournament as quoted in United States dollars (USD).

The winner gets 335 DP World Tour points, with the player holding the most season-long Race to Dubai points at the end of the tournament winning the Race to Dubai and its first-place prize.

The top eight players in the Race to Dubai standings after the season will be paid from the Race to Dubai bonus pool of $6 million.

2023 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 AUD$333,330
2 AUD$222,220
3 AUD$125,200
4 AUD$100,000
5 AUD$84,800
6 AUD$70,000
7 AUD$60,000
8 AUD$50,000
9 AUD$44,800
10 AUD$40,000
11 AUD$36,800
12 AUD$34,400
13 AUD$32,200
14 AUD$30,600
15 AUD$29,400
16 AUD$28,200
17 AUD$27,000
18 AUD$25,800
19 AUD$24,800
20 AUD$24,000
21 AUD$23,200
22 AUD$22,600
23 AUD$22,000
24 AUD$21,400
25 AUD$20,800
26 AUD$20,200
27 AUD$19,600
28 AUD$19,000
29 AUD$18,400
30 AUD$17,800
31 AUD$17,200
32 AUD$16,600
33 AUD$16,000
34 AUD$15,400
35 AUD$15,000
36 AUD$14,600
37 AUD$14,200
38 AUD$13,800
39 AUD$13,400
40 AUD$13,000
41 AUD$12,600
42 AUD$12,200
43 AUD$11,800
44 AUD$11,400
45 AUD$11,000
46 AUD$10,600
47 AUD$10,200
48 AUD$9,800
49 AUD$9,400
50 AUD$9,000
51 AUD$8,600
52 AUD$8,200
53 AUD$7,800
54 AUD$7,400
55 AUD$7,000
56 AUD$6,600
57 AUD$6,200
58 AUD$6,000
59 AUD$5,800
60 AUD$5,600
61 AUD$5,400
62 AUD$5,200
63 AUD$5,000
64 AUD$4,800
65 AUD$4,600

