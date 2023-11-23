2024 PGA Tour Player Impact Program bonus pool, purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2024 PGA Tour Player Impact Program bonus pool purse is set for $50 million, with the winner's share coming in at $10,000,000 -- coming in the form of a cash bonus for the winner of the season-long PGA Tour Player Impact Program, which is a system that determines a PGA Tour player's net effect on the tour's audience.

The measurement is done in a variety of categories, with the metrics audited by Grant Thorton. The 20 players with the most positive net effect on the general public's interest in the PGA Tour receive money from the Player Impact Program bonus pool.

The PGA Tour Player Impact Program, which was introduced in 2021, has changed quite a bit since its introduction. For 2023, the bonus pool was doubled to $100 million and several measurement criteria were changed. In 2024, the pool was scaled back to $50 million, with money allocated instead to competition-based prize pools.

The top 10 eligible players in the standings are paid in 2024, with Rory McIlroy winning $15 million for finishing in first place in 2023.

A player must satisfy PGA Tour membership requirements to collect from the prize pool. They will receive 75 percent of their money with the first paycheck issued in 2025, which is after The Sentry, with the other 25 percent issued after a player satisfies all other requirements to claim the money.

In 2024, the Player Impact Program bonus pool is reduced back to $50 million, with $50 million moved to other bonus pools for PGA Tour players. The FedEx Cup bonus pool will increase $25 million to $100 million, while the Comcast Business Tour Top 10 will increase $20 million to $40 million.

