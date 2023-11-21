Australian PGA Championship history, results and past winners

The Australian PGA Championship is one of the two biggest Australian golf tournaments on the schedule, with the event having been conducted since 1929.
The event, which is one of the top events in Australia besides the Australian Open, is considered one of the biggest tournaments in Australian golf.
Like the PGA Championship conducted by the PGA of America, the championship was originally a match-play affair. It remained a professional match-play event from 1929 through 1964 before becoming a 72-hole stroke-play event. It returned to match play in 1973 for just one year.
Kel Nagle holds the record for the most Australian PGA Championship wins with six. Bill Dunk is next best on the list with five wins. Robert Allenby has four wins, and Cameron Smith has three.
The Australian PGA Championship has seen an increase in prestige in recent years.
Australian PGA Championship format
Australian PGA Championship is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.
The field, which is 156 players, is reduced to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins. In the event of a sudden-death playoff is conducted to determine a winner.
Most frequent Australian PGA Championship hosts
- Palmer Coolum Resort: 11
- Royal Melbourne: 10
Australian PGA Championship past sponsors
Australian PGA Championship has had a singular name over the years:
- 2022: Fortinet Australian PGA Championship
- 2004-2008: Cadbury Schweppes Australian PGA Championship
- 1996-1998: Mastercard Australian PGA Championship
- 1994: Reebok Australian PGA Championship
- 1991-1993: Ford Australian PGA Championship
- 1987: ESP Australian PGA Championship
- 1984-1986: Toshiba Australian PGA Championship
- 1983: Yakka Australian PGA Championship
- 1978-1982: Mayne Nickless Australian PGA Championship
- 1977: Telecom Australian PGA Championship
- 1965: Guinness Australian PGA Championship
- 1946-1964, 1966-1976, 1988-1990, 1999-2003, 2009-2021: Australian PGA Championship
- 1929-1939: Australian Professional Championship
Australian PGA Championship history & results
Stroke-play results
|YEAR
|WINNER
|TOT
|TO PAR
|BY
|HOST
|2022 (Nov)
|Cameron Smith (3)
|270
|−14
|3
|Royal Queensland
|2022 (Jan)
|Jediah Morgan
|262
|−22
|11
|Royal Queensland
|2021
|Not Played
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|Not Played
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|Adam Scott (2)
|275
|−13
|2
|Royal Pines
|2018
|Cameron Smith (2)
|272
|−16
|2
|Royal Pines
|2017
|Cameron Smith
|270
|−18
|PO
|Royal Pines
|2016
|Harold Varner III
|269
|−19
|2
|Royal Pines
|
|2015
|Nathan Holman
|288
|E
|PO
|Royal Pines
|2014
|Greg Chalmers (2)
|277
|−11
|PO
|Royal Pines
|2013
|Adam Scott
|270
|−14
|4
|Royal Pines
|2012
|Daniel Popovic
|272
|−16
|4
|Palmer Coolum
|2011
|Greg Chalmers
|276
|−12
|PO
|Hyatt Coolum
|2010
|Peter Senior (3)
|276
|−12
|PO
|Hyatt Coolum
|2009
|Robert Allenby (4)
|270
|−14
|4
|Hyatt Coolum
|2008
|Geoff Ogilvy
|274
|−14
|2
|Hyatt Coolum
|2007
|Peter Lonard (3)
|268
|−20
|3
|Hyatt Coolum
|
|2006
|Nick O'Hern
|266
|−22
|PO
|Hyatt Coolum
|2005
|Robert Allenby (3)
|270
|−18
|1
|Hyatt Coolum
|2004
|Peter Lonard (2)
|270
|−18
|2
|Hyatt Coolum
|2003
|Peter Senior (2)
|271
|−17
|1
|Hyatt Coolum
|2002
|Peter Lonard Jarrod Moseley
|271
|−17
|PO
|Hyatt Coolum
|2001
|Robert Allenby (2)
|273
|−15
|1
|Royal Queensland
|2000
|Robert Allenby
|275
|−13
|1
|Royal Queensland
|1999
|Greg Turner
|278
|−10
|2
|Victoria
|1998
|David Howell
|275
|−13
|7
|New South Wales
|
|1997
|Andrew Coltart (2)
|285
|−3
|4
|New South Wales
|1996
|Phil Tataurangi
|279
|−9
|1
|New South Wales
|1995
|Not Played
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1994
|Andrew Coltart
|281
|−7
|2
|New South Wales
|1993
|Ian Baker-Finch
|275
|−9
|PO
|Concord
|1992
|Craig Parry
|269
|−15
|3
|Concord
|1991
|Wayne Grady (2)
|271
|−13
|3
|Concord
|1990
|Brett Ogle
|273
|−11
|5
|Riverside Oaks
|1989
|Peter Senior
|274
|−14
|1
|Riverside Oaks
|
|1988
|Wayne Grady
|275
|−13
|PO
|Riverside Oaks
|1987
|Roger Mackay
|284
|−8
|1
|The Lakes
|1986
|Mike Harwood
|275
|−13
|2
|Castle Hill
|1985
|Greg Norman (2)
|273
|−15
|8
|Castle Hill
|1984
|Greg Norman
|277
|−11
|8
|Monash
|1983
|Bob Shearer
|288
|E
|2
|Royal Melbourne
|1982
|Graham Marsh
|282
|−6
|3
|Royal Melbourne
|1981
|Seve Ballesteros
|282
|−6
|3
|Royal Melbourne
|1980
|Sam Torrance
|282
|−6
|2
|Royal Melbourne
|
|1979
|Stewart Ginn
|284
|E
|3
|Royal Melbourne
|1978
|Hale Irwin
|278
|−6
|8
|Royal Melbourne
|1977
|Mike Cahill
|278
|−10
|4
|Yarra Yarra
|1976
|Bill Dunk (5)
|281
|−7
|PO
|Rosebud
|1975
|Vic Bennetts
|287
|3
|3
|Burleigh Heads
|1974
|Bill Dunk (4)
|279
|−9
|PO
|Liverpool
|1973
|Randall Vines (2)
|Match Play
|N/A
|N/A
|Bonnie Doon
|1972
|Randall Vines
|290
|−2
|2
|The Lakes
|1971
|Bill Dunk (3)
|273
|−7
|3
|Surfers Paradise
|
|1970
|Bruce Devlin (2)
|275
|−5
|3
|Surfers Paradise
|1969
|Bruce Devlin
|277
|−11
|3
|Royal Canberra
|1968
|Kel Nagle (6)
|276
|−20
|6
|Metropolitan
|1967
|Peter Thomson
|282
|−14
|1
|Metropolitan
|1966
|Bill Dunk (2)
|279
|−9
|7
|Royal Sydney
|1965
|Kel Nagle (5)
|276
|−16
|1
|Riversdale
|1964
|Col Johnston (2)
|275
|−13
|1
|Monash
Match-play results
|YEAR
|WINNER
|FINAL
|RUNNER-UP
|HOST
|1973
|Randall Vines (2)
|2 and 1
|Bonnie Doon
|
|1963
|Col Johnston
|3 and 2
|Oatlands
|1962
|Bill Dunk
|8 and 7
|Rossdale
|1961
|Alan Murray
|2 and 1
|Rossdale
|1960
|John Sullivan
|2 up
|Royal Fremantle
|1959
|Kel Nagle (4)
|5 and 3
|New South Wales
|1958
|Kel Nagle (3)
|6 and 5
|Kooyonga
|1957
|Gary Player
|2 up
|Huntingdale
|1956
|Les Wilson
|4 and 2
|St Michael's
|1955
|Ossie Pickworth (3)
|8 and 7
|Indooroopilly
|
|1954
|Kel Nagle (2)
|1 up
|Royal Sydney
|1953
|Ossie Pickworth (2)
|1 up
|Royal Melbourne
|1952
|Bill Holder
|2 and 1
|Roseville
|1951
|Norman Von Nida (4)
|6 and 5
|Metropolitan
|1950
|Norman Von Nida (3)
|6 and 5
|The Lakes
|1949
|Kel Nagle
|7 and 5
|Royal Perth
|1948
|Norman Von Nida (2)
|2 and 1
|Kingston Beach
|1947
|Ossie Pickworth
|2 and 1
|Royal Melbourne
|1946
|Norman Von Nida
|1 up
|Manly
|
|1945
|Not Played
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1944
|Not Played
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1943
|Not Played
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1942
|Not Played
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1941
|Not Played
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1940
|Not Played
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1939
|Ted Naismith
|7 and 5
|Royal Melbourne
|1938
|Eric Cremin (2)
|2 and 1
|Royal Adelaide
|1937
|Eric Cremin
|4 and 2
|The Australian
|
|1936
|Bill Clifford
|4 and 2
|Metropolitan
|1935
|Sam Richardson (2)
|2 and 1
|Royal Adelaide
|1934
|Lou Kelly
|2 and 1
|Royal Sydney
|1933
|Sam Richardson
|9 and 7
|Royal Melbourne
|1932
|Fergus McMahon
|7 and 6
|Royal Adelaide
|1931
|Don Spence
|2 and 1
|The Australian
|1930
|Jock Robertson
|2 and 1
|Metropolitan
|1929
|Rufus Stewart
|8 and 7
|Royal Adelaide