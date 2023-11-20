2023 Joburg Open field: Players, rankings

The 2023 Joburg Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Houghton Golf Club in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The Joburg Open field is headlined by the likes of Dean Burmester, Thriston Lawrence, Aaron Cockerill and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event featuring a mixture of players from the DP World Tour and Sunshine Tour, as this event is co-sanctioned.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.

The field will be playing for a ZAR 17,500,000 purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 Joburg Open field

RANKING PLAYER Jaco Ahlers Thomas Aiken Louis Albertse Jeppe Kristian Andersen Kiradech Aphibarnrat Adri Arnaus Nick Bachem Sam Bairstow Kyle Barker Christiaan Basson Oliver Bekker Joshua Berry Christiaan Bezuidenhout Jacques Blaauw Adam Blomme Dan Bradbury Sean Bradley Merrick Bremner Soren Broholt Lind Daniel Brown Heinrich Bruiners Dean Burmester Ivan Cantero Ashley Chesters Robson Chinhoi Aaron Cockerill Ugo Coussaud Keenan Davidse Louis De Jager Jacques De Villiers Alejandro Del Rey Wynand Dingle Hennie Du Plessis James Hart Du Preez Jordan Duminy Bryce Easton Manuel Elvira Will Enefer Rhys Enoch Darren Fichardt Pedro Figueiredo Lucami Filippi Trevor Fisher Jnr Ross Fisher Benjamin Follett-Smith Dylan Frittelli Tristin Galant Stephen Gallacher Sebastian Garcia Deon Germishuys Joel Girrbach Jonathan Gøth-Rasmussen John Gough Ricardo Gouveia Branden Grace Mateusz Gradecki Gavin Green Chase Hanna Joachim Hansen Jean Hugo Scott Jamieson Casey Jarvis Kristian Johannessen Rupert Kaminski Anton Karlsson Peter Karmis Alexander Knappe Jeong Weon Ko Espen Kofstad Ruan Korb Jacques Kruyswijk Frederic Lacroix Joakim Lagergren Romain Langasque Francesco Laporta David Law Thriston Lawrence Zander Lombard Matteo Manassero Stuart Manley Anthony Michael Malcolm Mitchell Karabo Mokoena Pieter Moolman James Morrison Dylan Mostert Dylan Naidoo Wilco Nienaber Niklas Nørgaard Shaun Norris Hennie O'Kennedy Adrian Otaegui Hennie Otto Renato Paratore Andrea Pavan Marco Penge Gerhard Pepler Haydn Porteous Jaco Prinsloo Tapio Pulkkanen Nikhil Rama David Ravetto Jake Redman JC Ritchie Martin Rohwer Maximilian Rottluff Lyle Rowe Jamie Rutherford Lauri Ruuska Adriene Saddier Kalle Samooja Lorenzo Scalise Jayden Schaper Neil Schietekat Charl Schwartzel Shubhankar Sharma Combrinck Smit Clement Sordet Matthew Southgate Brandon Stone Ockie Strydom Tristen Strydom Andy Sullivan Jesper Svensson Santiago Tarrio Rourke Van Der Spuy Darius Van Driel Daniel Van Tonder Ryan Van Velzen Jacob Van Zyl Albert Venter MJ Viljoen Martin Vorster Marc Warren Stefan Wears-Taylor Rhys West Dale Whitnell Robin Williams Oliver Wilson

Top 50 players in 2023 Joburg Open field

There are no top-50 players in the field.