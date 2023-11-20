2023 Joburg Open field: Players, rankings
2023 Joburg Open field: Players, rankings

11/20/2023
Golf News Net
The 2023 Joburg Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Houghton Golf Club in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The Joburg Open field is headlined by the likes of Dean Burmester, Thriston Lawrence, Aaron Cockerill and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event featuring a mixture of players from the DP World Tour and Sunshine Tour, as this event is co-sanctioned.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.

The field will be playing for a ZAR 17,500,000 purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 Joburg Open field

RANKING PLAYER
Jaco Ahlers
Thomas Aiken
Louis Albertse
Jeppe Kristian Andersen
Kiradech Aphibarnrat
Adri Arnaus
Nick Bachem
Sam Bairstow
Kyle Barker
Christiaan Basson
Oliver Bekker
Joshua Berry
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Jacques Blaauw
Adam Blomme
Dan Bradbury
Sean Bradley
Merrick Bremner
Soren Broholt Lind
Daniel Brown
Heinrich Bruiners
Dean Burmester
Ivan Cantero
Ashley Chesters
Robson Chinhoi
Aaron Cockerill
Ugo Coussaud
Keenan Davidse
Louis De Jager
Jacques De Villiers
Alejandro Del Rey
Wynand Dingle
Hennie Du Plessis
James Hart Du Preez
Jordan Duminy
Bryce Easton
Manuel Elvira
Will Enefer
Rhys Enoch
Darren Fichardt
Pedro Figueiredo
Lucami Filippi
Trevor Fisher Jnr
Ross Fisher
Benjamin Follett-Smith
Dylan Frittelli
Tristin Galant
Stephen Gallacher
Sebastian Garcia
Deon Germishuys
Joel Girrbach
Jonathan Gøth-Rasmussen
John Gough
Ricardo Gouveia
Branden Grace
Mateusz Gradecki
Gavin Green
Chase Hanna
Joachim Hansen
Jean Hugo
Scott Jamieson
Casey Jarvis
Kristian Johannessen
Rupert Kaminski
Anton Karlsson
Peter Karmis
Alexander Knappe
Jeong Weon Ko
Espen Kofstad
Ruan Korb
Jacques Kruyswijk
Frederic Lacroix
Joakim Lagergren
Romain Langasque
Francesco Laporta
David Law
Thriston Lawrence
Zander Lombard
Matteo Manassero
Stuart Manley
Anthony Michael
Malcolm Mitchell
Karabo Mokoena
Pieter Moolman
James Morrison
Dylan Mostert
Dylan Naidoo
Wilco Nienaber
Niklas Nørgaard
Shaun Norris
Hennie O'Kennedy
Adrian Otaegui
Hennie Otto
Renato Paratore
Andrea Pavan
Marco Penge
Gerhard Pepler
Haydn Porteous
Jaco Prinsloo
Tapio Pulkkanen
Nikhil Rama
David Ravetto
Jake Redman
JC Ritchie
Martin Rohwer
Maximilian Rottluff
Lyle Rowe
Jamie Rutherford
Lauri Ruuska
Adriene Saddier
Kalle Samooja
Lorenzo Scalise
Jayden Schaper
Neil Schietekat
Charl Schwartzel
Shubhankar Sharma
Combrinck Smit
Clement Sordet
Matthew Southgate
Brandon Stone
Ockie Strydom
Tristen Strydom
Andy Sullivan
Jesper Svensson
Santiago Tarrio
Rourke Van Der Spuy
Darius Van Driel
Daniel Van Tonder
Ryan Van Velzen
Jacob Van Zyl
Albert Venter
MJ Viljoen
Martin Vorster
Marc Warren
Stefan Wears-Taylor
Rhys West
Dale Whitnell
Robin Williams
Oliver Wilson

Top 50 players in 2023 Joburg Open field

There are no top-50 players in the field.

