2023 BNI Indonesian Masters final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 BNI Indonesian Masters final leaderboard is headed by winner Gaganjeet Bhullar, who earned the Asian Tour win at Royale Jakarta Golf Club in Indonesia.

Bhullar earned the win to take the final International Series event of the year, winning by five shots on 24-under 260 over Karandeep Kochhar.

David Puig and Ben Campbell finished in joint third place, with Patrick Reed in a tie for seventh.

Bhullar won the $270,000 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.

BNI Indonesian Masters recap notes

Bhullar earned 9.6 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was modest, mostly filled with Asian Tour regulars.

There was a cut this week, with 71 players finishing the event in the 22nd event of the season.

The 2023 Asian Tour schedule concludes next week with the Taiwan Glass Taifong Open.

2023 BNI Indonesian Masters final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

