DP World Tour Championship, Dubai history, results and past winners

11/14/2023
The DP World Tour Championship Dubai is the DP World Tour's season-ending event in the United Arab Emirates.

The event, which was first played in 2009 as the Volvo Masters, has been played in Dubai since its inception. The tournament marks the end of the Race to Dubai, with the winner of the season-long points race separately claiming the top prize from the bonus pool.

The event became one of the highest-paying single-tournament winner's checks in golf in 2018, with the winner receiving $3 million.

Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick and Henrik Stenson have all won this tournament twice.

DP World Tour Championship Dubai format

The DP World Tour Championship Dubai is played over four days, and there is not a cut for the qualifying field.

The field of 50 players is made up of the top 50 players available in the DP World Tour points standings after the penultimate event of the season. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.

DP World Tour Championship Dubai host courses

  • 2009-present: Jumeirah Golf Estates

DP World Tour Championship Dubai past sponsors

DP World Tour Championship Dubai has had just one sponsor.

  • 2009-2011: Dubai World Championship
  • 2012-present: DP World Tour Championship Dubai

DP World Tour Championship Dubai history & results

YEAR WINNER TOT TO PAR BY MONEY
2022 Jon Rahm (3) 268 −20 2 $10,000,000
2021 Collin Morikawa 271 −17 3 $9,000,000
2020 Matt Fitzpatrick (2) 273 −15 1 $8,000,000
2019 Jon Rahm (2) 269 −19 1 $8,000,000
2018 Danny Willett 270 −18 2 $8,000,000
2017 Jon Rahm 269 −19 1 $8,000,000
2016 Matt Fitzpatrick 271 −17 1 $8,000,000
2015 Rory McIlroy (2) 267 −21 1 $8,000,000
2014 Henrik Stenson (2) 272 −16 2 $8,000,000
2013 Henrik Stenson 263 −25 6 $8,000,000
2012 Rory McIlroy 265 −23 2 $8,000,000
2011 Álvaro Quirós 269 −19 2 $7,500,000
2010 Robert Karlsson 274 −14 PO $7,500,000
2009 Lee Westwood 265 −23 6 $7,500,000

