The 2023 Hong Kong Open purse is set for $2 million, with the winner's share coming in at $360,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the Asian Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Hong Kong Open field is headed by Andy Ogletree, Cam Smith, Harold Varner III and more of the Asian Tour's best players and LIV Golf players.

For 2023 Hong Kong Open results and payout, see our final leaderboard

The 132-player field is the penultimate International Series event on the Asian Tour schedule and is the latest event of the 2023 season.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the tournament. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The event is played this year at Hong Kong Golf Club in Hong Kong.

What else is on the line: points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get add to their Order of Merit tally, which is crucial for access to tournaments and bonuses.

The winner gets 11.9 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the Asian Tour.

2023 Hong Kong Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout

