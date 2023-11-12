2023 Hong Kong Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2023 Hong Kong Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

11/12/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Cam Smith LAHAINA, HAWAII - JANUARY 09: Cameron Smith of Australia waves after making his putt to win during the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 09, 2022 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
The 2023 Hong Kong Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Ben Campbell, who earned the Asian Tour win at Hong Kong Golf Club in Hong Kong.

Campbell earned a huge win for his career considering not only the purse but also the competition, as Campbell beat Cam Smith by a shot on 19-under 261. Smith was making the rare Asian Tour start with the LIV Golf season now done for 2023.

Phachara Khongwatmai and Richard T. Lee finished in a tie for third place.

Campbell won the $360,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Hong Kong Open recap notes

Campbell earned 11.9 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was modest, mostly filled with Asian Tour regulars.

There was a cut this week, with 79 players finishing the event in the 22nd event of the season.

The 2023 Asian Tour schedule continues next week with the BNI Indonesian Masters.

2023 Hong Kong Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Ben Campbell -19 66 64 65 66 261 $360,000
2 Cameron Smith -18 63 66 65 68 262 $220,000
T3 Richard T. Lee -17 70 64 65 64 263 $113,000
T3 Phachara Khongwatmai -17 65 63 66 69 263 $113,000
5 Yubin Jang -16 64 67 70 63 264 $82,000
T6 Miguel Carballo -15 71 65 64 65 265 $61,800
T3 Sangmoon Bae -15 66 63 68 68 265 $61,800
T8 Peter Uihlein -14 69 64 67 66 266 $41,225
T8 Harold Varner III -14 72 62 66 66 266 $41,225
T8 Harrison Crowe -14 65 65 69 67 266 $41,225
T8 Lee Chieh-po -14 65 65 66 70 266 $41,225
T12 Chan Shih-chang -13 68 66 68 65 267 $30,567
T12 Itthipat Buranatanyarat -13 70 66 65 66 267 $30,567
T12 Graeme McDowell -13 67 65 66 69 267 $30,567
T15 Jazz Janewattananond -12 71 66 66 65 268 $24,833
T15 Patrick Reed -12 67 66 67 68 268 $24,833
T15 David Puig -12 66 68 66 68 268 $24,833
T15 Andy Ogletree -12 65 68 66 69 268 $24,833
T15 Hung Chien-yao -12 67 67 65 69 268 $24,833
T15 Sadom Kaewkanjana -12 66 64 68 70 268 $24,833
T21 Miguel Tabuena -11 68 67 67 67 269 $20,900
T21 Jaewoong Eom -11 66 70 66 67 269 $20,900
T21 Seungtaek Lee -11 71 64 66 68 269 $20,900
T21 Ryosuke Kinoshita -11 67 66 67 69 269 $20,900
T25 Wang Wei-Hsuan -10 67 66 69 68 270 $18,500
T25 Karandeep Kochhar -10 67 66 69 68 270 $18,500
T25 Prom Meesawat -10 68 69 66 67 270 $18,500
T25 Nicholas Fung -10 67 69 67 67 270 $18,500
29 Micah Lauren Shin -9 67 63 67 74 271 $17,000
T30 Ajeetesh Sandhu -8 66 68 69 69 272 $14,225
T30 Trevor Simsby -8 70 65 67 70 272 $14,225
T30 Gaganjeet Bhullar -8 67 66 68 71 272 $14,225
T30 Pavit Tangkamolprasert -8 70 63 71 68 272 $14,225
T30 Jbe Kruger -8 67 66 68 71 272 $14,225
T30 Matthew Cheung -8 71 67 67 67 272 $14,225
T30 Chonlatit Chuenboonngam -8 68 67 70 67 272 $14,225
T30 Chen Guxin -8 66 68 66 72 272 $14,225
T30 Kyongjun Moon -8 70 68 68 66 272 $14,225
T30 Dodge Kemmer -8 69 69 68 66 272 $14,225
T30 Veer Ahlawat -8 68 69 63 72 272 $14,225
T30 Douglas Klein -8 69 69 69 65 272 $14,225
T42 Talor Gooch -7 68 67 67 71 273 $10,036
T42 Paul Peterson -7 67 69 67 70 273 $10,036
T42 Taehee Lee -7 65 71 66 71 273 $10,036
T42 Zach Murray -7 70 68 66 69 273 $10,036
T42 Scott Hend -7 70 67 65 71 273 $10,036
T42 Ian Snyman -7 70 68 67 68 273 $10,036
T42 Jaco Ahlers -7 70 66 64 73 273 $10,036
T42 Travis Smyth -7 69 68 69 67 273 $10,036
T42 Steve Lewton -7 70 68 70 65 273 $10,036
T42 Kieran Vincent -7 69 65 74 65 273 $10,036
T42 Poom Saksansin -7 71 67 71 64 273 $10,036
T53 Michael Maguire -6 71 65 67 71 274 $7,300
T53 Scott Vincent -6 69 67 68 70 274 $7,300
T53 Mingyu Cho -6 69 66 70 69 274 $7,300
T53 Gunn Charoenkul -6 64 71 70 69 274 $7,300
T53 Kosuke Hamamoto -6 70 68 70 66 274 $7,300
T53 Taichi Kho -6 70 68 71 65 274 $7,300
T59 Bjorn Hellgren -5 69 68 66 72 275 $6,200
T59 Natipong Srithong -5 67 71 66 71 275 $6,200
T59 Angelo Que -5 66 71 68 70 275 $6,200
T59 Rashid Khan -5 69 67 70 69 275 $6,200
T59 Pawin Ingkhapradit -5 66 68 73 68 275 $6,200
T64 Ratchanon Chantananuwat -4 69 68 69 70 276 $0
T64 Yeongsu Kim -4 66 70 71 69 276 $5,600
T66 Rattanon Wannasrichan -3 68 67 69 73 277 $5,200
T66 Dominic Foos -3 70 68 68 71 277 $5,200
T66 Jediah Morgan -3 67 71 70 69 277 $5,200
T69 Eugenio Chacarra -2 63 68 72 75 278 $4,600
T69 Nitithorn Thippong -2 68 68 70 72 278 $4,600
T69 Andrew Dodt -2 66 71 70 71 278 $4,600
T72 Lloyd Jefferson Go -1 68 69 72 70 279 $4,000
T72 Danthai Boonma -1 73 64 72 70 279 $4,000
T72 Siddikur Rahman -1 70 68 74 67 279 $4,000
75 Suteepat Prateeptienchai Par 67 67 73 73 280 $3,600
76 Jarin Todd 2 74 64 74 70 282 $3,400
T77 Brian O'Donovan 3 71 67 70 75 283 $3,100
T77 David Drysdale 3 68 69 74 72 283 $3,100
79 Shen Wang Ngai 5 68 67 76 74 285 $0

