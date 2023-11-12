2023 Hong Kong Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Hong Kong Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Ben Campbell, who earned the Asian Tour win at Hong Kong Golf Club in Hong Kong.
Campbell earned a huge win for his career considering not only the purse but also the competition, as Campbell beat Cam Smith by a shot on 19-under 261. Smith was making the rare Asian Tour start with the LIV Golf season now done for 2023.
Phachara Khongwatmai and Richard T. Lee finished in a tie for third place.
Campbell won the $360,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.
Hong Kong Open recap notes
Campbell earned 11.9 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was modest, mostly filled with Asian Tour regulars.
There was a cut this week, with 79 players finishing the event in the 22nd event of the season.
The 2023 Asian Tour schedule continues next week with the BNI Indonesian Masters.
2023 Hong Kong Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Ben Campbell
|-19
|66
|64
|65
|66
|261
|$360,000
|2
|Cameron Smith
|-18
|63
|66
|65
|68
|262
|$220,000
|T3
|Richard T. Lee
|-17
|70
|64
|65
|64
|263
|$113,000
|T3
|Phachara Khongwatmai
|-17
|65
|63
|66
|69
|263
|$113,000
|5
|Yubin Jang
|-16
|64
|67
|70
|63
|264
|$82,000
|T6
|Miguel Carballo
|-15
|71
|65
|64
|65
|265
|$61,800
|T3
|Sangmoon Bae
|-15
|66
|63
|68
|68
|265
|$61,800
|T8
|Peter Uihlein
|-14
|69
|64
|67
|66
|266
|$41,225
|T8
|Harold Varner III
|-14
|72
|62
|66
|66
|266
|$41,225
|T8
|Harrison Crowe
|-14
|65
|65
|69
|67
|266
|$41,225
|T8
|Lee Chieh-po
|-14
|65
|65
|66
|70
|266
|$41,225
|T12
|Chan Shih-chang
|-13
|68
|66
|68
|65
|267
|$30,567
|T12
|Itthipat Buranatanyarat
|-13
|70
|66
|65
|66
|267
|$30,567
|T12
|Graeme McDowell
|-13
|67
|65
|66
|69
|267
|$30,567
|T15
|Jazz Janewattananond
|-12
|71
|66
|66
|65
|268
|$24,833
|T15
|Patrick Reed
|-12
|67
|66
|67
|68
|268
|$24,833
|T15
|David Puig
|-12
|66
|68
|66
|68
|268
|$24,833
|T15
|Andy Ogletree
|-12
|65
|68
|66
|69
|268
|$24,833
|T15
|Hung Chien-yao
|-12
|67
|67
|65
|69
|268
|$24,833
|T15
|Sadom Kaewkanjana
|-12
|66
|64
|68
|70
|268
|$24,833
|T21
|Miguel Tabuena
|-11
|68
|67
|67
|67
|269
|$20,900
|T21
|Jaewoong Eom
|-11
|66
|70
|66
|67
|269
|$20,900
|T21
|Seungtaek Lee
|-11
|71
|64
|66
|68
|269
|$20,900
|T21
|Ryosuke Kinoshita
|-11
|67
|66
|67
|69
|269
|$20,900
|T25
|Wang Wei-Hsuan
|-10
|67
|66
|69
|68
|270
|$18,500
|T25
|Karandeep Kochhar
|-10
|67
|66
|69
|68
|270
|$18,500
|T25
|Prom Meesawat
|-10
|68
|69
|66
|67
|270
|$18,500
|T25
|Nicholas Fung
|-10
|67
|69
|67
|67
|270
|$18,500
|29
|Micah Lauren Shin
|-9
|67
|63
|67
|74
|271
|$17,000
|T30
|Ajeetesh Sandhu
|-8
|66
|68
|69
|69
|272
|$14,225
|T30
|Trevor Simsby
|-8
|70
|65
|67
|70
|272
|$14,225
|T30
|Gaganjeet Bhullar
|-8
|67
|66
|68
|71
|272
|$14,225
|T30
|Pavit Tangkamolprasert
|-8
|70
|63
|71
|68
|272
|$14,225
|T30
|Jbe Kruger
|-8
|67
|66
|68
|71
|272
|$14,225
|T30
|Matthew Cheung
|-8
|71
|67
|67
|67
|272
|$14,225
|T30
|Chonlatit Chuenboonngam
|-8
|68
|67
|70
|67
|272
|$14,225
|T30
|Chen Guxin
|-8
|66
|68
|66
|72
|272
|$14,225
|T30
|Kyongjun Moon
|-8
|70
|68
|68
|66
|272
|$14,225
|T30
|Dodge Kemmer
|-8
|69
|69
|68
|66
|272
|$14,225
|T30
|Veer Ahlawat
|-8
|68
|69
|63
|72
|272
|$14,225
|T30
|Douglas Klein
|-8
|69
|69
|69
|65
|272
|$14,225
|T42
|Talor Gooch
|-7
|68
|67
|67
|71
|273
|$10,036
|T42
|Paul Peterson
|-7
|67
|69
|67
|70
|273
|$10,036
|T42
|Taehee Lee
|-7
|65
|71
|66
|71
|273
|$10,036
|T42
|Zach Murray
|-7
|70
|68
|66
|69
|273
|$10,036
|T42
|Scott Hend
|-7
|70
|67
|65
|71
|273
|$10,036
|T42
|Ian Snyman
|-7
|70
|68
|67
|68
|273
|$10,036
|T42
|Jaco Ahlers
|-7
|70
|66
|64
|73
|273
|$10,036
|T42
|Travis Smyth
|-7
|69
|68
|69
|67
|273
|$10,036
|T42
|Steve Lewton
|-7
|70
|68
|70
|65
|273
|$10,036
|T42
|Kieran Vincent
|-7
|69
|65
|74
|65
|273
|$10,036
|T42
|Poom Saksansin
|-7
|71
|67
|71
|64
|273
|$10,036
|T53
|Michael Maguire
|-6
|71
|65
|67
|71
|274
|$7,300
|T53
|Scott Vincent
|-6
|69
|67
|68
|70
|274
|$7,300
|T53
|Mingyu Cho
|-6
|69
|66
|70
|69
|274
|$7,300
|T53
|Gunn Charoenkul
|-6
|64
|71
|70
|69
|274
|$7,300
|T53
|Kosuke Hamamoto
|-6
|70
|68
|70
|66
|274
|$7,300
|T53
|Taichi Kho
|-6
|70
|68
|71
|65
|274
|$7,300
|T59
|Bjorn Hellgren
|-5
|69
|68
|66
|72
|275
|$6,200
|T59
|Natipong Srithong
|-5
|67
|71
|66
|71
|275
|$6,200
|T59
|Angelo Que
|-5
|66
|71
|68
|70
|275
|$6,200
|T59
|Rashid Khan
|-5
|69
|67
|70
|69
|275
|$6,200
|T59
|Pawin Ingkhapradit
|-5
|66
|68
|73
|68
|275
|$6,200
|T64
|Ratchanon Chantananuwat
|-4
|69
|68
|69
|70
|276
|$0
|T64
|Yeongsu Kim
|-4
|66
|70
|71
|69
|276
|$5,600
|T66
|Rattanon Wannasrichan
|-3
|68
|67
|69
|73
|277
|$5,200
|T66
|Dominic Foos
|-3
|70
|68
|68
|71
|277
|$5,200
|T66
|Jediah Morgan
|-3
|67
|71
|70
|69
|277
|$5,200
|T69
|Eugenio Chacarra
|-2
|63
|68
|72
|75
|278
|$4,600
|T69
|Nitithorn Thippong
|-2
|68
|68
|70
|72
|278
|$4,600
|T69
|Andrew Dodt
|-2
|66
|71
|70
|71
|278
|$4,600
|T72
|Lloyd Jefferson Go
|-1
|68
|69
|72
|70
|279
|$4,000
|T72
|Danthai Boonma
|-1
|73
|64
|72
|70
|279
|$4,000
|T72
|Siddikur Rahman
|-1
|70
|68
|74
|67
|279
|$4,000
|75
|Suteepat Prateeptienchai
|Par
|67
|67
|73
|73
|280
|$3,600
|76
|Jarin Todd
|2
|74
|64
|74
|70
|282
|$3,400
|T77
|Brian O'Donovan
|3
|71
|67
|70
|75
|283
|$3,100
|T77
|David Drysdale
|3
|68
|69
|74
|72
|283
|$3,100
|79
|Shen Wang Ngai
|5
|68
|67
|76
|74
|285
|$0