2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
PGA Tour

11/12/2023
Golf News Net
Credit: Keith Leventhal/Golf News Net, Cannot Be Used Without Permission
The 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship prize money payout is from the $6.5 million purse, with 81 professional players who complete four rounds at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of Butterfield Bermuda Championship prize pool is at $1,170,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $708,500 in PGA Tour prize money today. The Butterfield Bermuda Championship prize-money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player, which is $11,895.

The Butterfield Bermuda Championship field is headed by Camilo Villegas, Alex Noren, Wesley and George Bryan and more. With a bunch of golfers closely packed, anything can happen.

This tournament started with 132 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship from the correct 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut is typically made to the top 65 players and ties, with every player who made the cut able to move up in the final round.

The 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship prize money payout is set ahead of the event, with the PGA Tour adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid, as is the case this week.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points, as this is considered a standard event on the PGA Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are 19.2 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, entries into the Masters, PGA Championship and The Players 2024.

2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,170,000
2 $708,500
3 $448,500
4 $318,500
5 $266,500
6 $235,625
7 $219,375
8 $203,125
9 $190,125
10 $177,125
11 $164,125
12 $151,125
13 $138,125
14 $125,125
15 $118,625
16 $112,125
17 $105,625
18 $99,125
19 $92,625
20 $86,125
21 $79,625
22 $73,125
23 $67,925
24 $62,725
25 $57,525
26 $52,325
27 $50,375
28 $48,425
29 $46,475
30 $44,525
31 $42,575
32 $40,625
33 $38,675
34 $37,050
35 $35,425
36 $33,800
37 $32,175
38 $30,875
39 $29,575
40 $28,275
41 $26,975
42 $25,675
43 $24,375
44 $23,075
45 $21,775
46 $20,475
47 $19,175
48 $18,135
49 $17,225
50 $16,705
51 $16,315
52 $15,925
53 $15,665
54 $15,405
55 $15,275
56 $15,145
57 $15,015
58 $14,885
59 $14,755
60 $14,625
61 $14,495
62 $14,365
63 $14,235
64 $14,105
65 $13,975
66 $13,845
67 $13,715
68 $13,585
69 $13,455
70 $13,325
71 $13,195
72 $13,065
73 $12,935
74 $12,805
75 $12,675
76 $12,545
77 $12,415
78 $12,285
79 $12,155
80 $12,025
81 $11,895

