2023 Volvo China Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Volvo China Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Sarit Suwannarut, who earned the Asian Tour win at Hidden Grace Golf Club in China.

Suwannarut earned the win to stem the tide on a tough season, winning by a half-dozen shots on 19-under 269 on the back of a final-round of 64 for his best round of the week.

Taichi Kho and Chen Guxin finished in a share of a distant second place.

Suwannarut won the $270,000 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.

Volvo China Open recap notes

Suwannarut earned 6.5 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was modest, mostly filled with Asian Tour regulars.

There was a cut this week, with 68 players finishing the event in the 21st event of the season.

The 2023 Asian Tour schedule continues next week with the Hong Kong Open.

2023 Volvo China Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details