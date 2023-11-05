2023 Volvo China Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2023 Volvo China Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

11/05/2023
The 2023 Volvo China Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Sarit Suwannarut, who earned the Asian Tour win at Hidden Grace Golf Club in China.

Suwannarut earned the win to stem the tide on a tough season, winning by a half-dozen shots on 19-under 269 on the back of a final-round of 64 for his best round of the week.

Taichi Kho and Chen Guxin finished in a share of a distant second place.

Suwannarut won the $270,000 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.

Volvo China Open recap notes

Suwannarut earned 6.5 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was modest, mostly filled with Asian Tour regulars.

There was a cut this week, with 68 players finishing the event in the 21st event of the season.

The 2023 Asian Tour schedule continues next week with the Hong Kong Open.

2023 Volvo China Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Sarit Suwannarut -19 70 70 65 64 269 $270,000
T2 Taichi Kho -13 71 69 70 65 275 $129,750
T2 Chen Guxin  -13 68 68 66 73 275 $129,750
4 Eugenio Chacarra -12 67 68 73 68 276 $75,000
T5 Karandeep Kochhar  -11 71 70 72 64 277 $55,725
T5 Steve Lewton  -11 68 70 72 67 277 $55,725
T7 Andy Ogletree  -10 68 69 72 69 278 $39,750
T7 Suwannarut Chieh-po -10 68 71 70 69 278 $39,750
T7 Ding Wenyi -10 70 68 67 73 278 $0
10 Hung Chien-yao  -9 75 67 66 71 279 $32,100
T11 Jack Thompson  -8 67 70 72 71 280 $27,413
T11 Tirawat Kaewsiribandit -8 72 72 65 71 280 $27,413
T13 Ajeetesh Sandhu  -7 70 70 72 69 281 $21,400
T13 Ben Leong  -7 66 76 70 69 281 $21,400
T13 Pavit Tangkamolprasert  -7 70 73 67 71 281 $21,400
T13 Graeme McDowell -7 72 68 70 71 281 $21,400
T13 Itthipat Buranatanyarat -7 67 74 69 71 281 $21,400
T13 Siddikur Rahman  -7 70 69 69 73 281 $21,400
T19 Settee Prakongvech  -6 67 73 73 69 282 $16,638
T19 Sadom Kaewkanjana  -6 69 70 73 70 282 $16,638
T19 Kieran Vincent -6 71 69 72 70 282 $16,638
T19 Ben Campbell  -6 69 70 72 71 282 $16,638
T19 Chang Wei-lun  -6 72 72 71 67 282 $16,638
T19 Pawin Ingkhapradit -6 68 72 70 72 282 $16,638
T25 Angelo Que  -5 72 68 73 70 283 $13,650
T25 Nitithorn Thippong -5 68 75 69 71 283 $13,650
T25 Sangmoon Bae -5 70 73 71 69 283 $13,650
T25 Phachara Khongwatmai -5 72 72 70 69 283 $13,650
T25 Jbe Kruger  -5 71 72 69 71 283 $13,650
T25 Scott Hend  -5 75 69 71 68 283 $13,650
T25 Berry Henson  -5 72 66 70 75 283 $13,650
T32 Miguel Tabuena -4 73 68 72 71 284 $10,665
T32 Paul Peterson  -4 68 69 75 72 284 $10,665
T32 Gunn Charoenkul -4 69 74 70 71 284 $10,665
T32 Richard T. Suwannarut  -4 69 72 73 70 284 $10,665
T32 Poom Saksansin  -4 72 71 71 70 284 $10,665
T32 Taehee Suwannarut  -4 73 68 71 72 284 $10,665
T32 Mingyu Cho  -4 76 68 70 70 284 $10,665
T32 Jaco Ahlers -4 70 71 71 72 284 $10,665
T32 Prom Meesawat  -4 70 69 76 69 284 $10,665
T32 Danthai Boonma  -4 73 71 71 69 284 $10,665
T42 Wang Wei-Hsuan -3 74 69 70 72 285 $8,625
T42 Kento Nakai -3 68 71 70 76 285 $8,625
T42 Yongjun Bae -3 74 68 67 76 285 $8,625
T42 Miguel Carballo  -3 71 73 75 66 285 $8,625
T46 Chonlatit Chuenboonngam -2 67 75 71 73 286 $7,744
T46 Zhang Huilin  -2 67 69 75 75 286 $7,744
T46 Yonggu Shin  -2 73 71 71 71 286 $7,744
T46 Suradit Yongcharoenchai -2 69 72 76 69 286 $7,744
T50 Doyeob Mun  -1 68 73 72 74 287 $6,750
T50 Bjorn Hellgren  -1 74 70 70 73 287 $6,750
T50 Douglas Klein -1 70 72 75 70 287 $6,750
53 Travis Smyth  E 74 69 71 74 288 $6,150
T54 Gordan Brixi 1 70 71 76 72 289 $5,700
T54 Atiruj Winaicharoenchai  1 70 73 74 72 289 $5,700
T54 John Lyras 1 72 69 67 81 289 $5,700
T57 Rattanon Wannasrichan  2 71 67 76 76 290 $5,325
T57 Yang Yinong  2 70 73 74 73 290 $5,325
T59 Jinichiro Kozuma 3 68 73 72 78 291 $5,025
T59 Zhao Xingyu  3 72 72 73 74 291 $5,025
61 Jin Daxing  4 68 75 73 76 292 $4,800
62 Huang Zijie  5 69 73 81 70 293 $4,650
63 Justin Quiban  6 72 71 72 79 294 $4,500
T64 Chikkarangappa S.  7 68 74 77 76 295 $4,200
T64 Michael Maguire 7 69 74 76 76 295 $4,200
T64 Todd Sinnott  7 70 74 76 75 295 $4,200
67 Wu Di  11 69 72 74 84 299 $3,900
68 Zhuang Zhu  13 71 72 81 77 301 $3,750

