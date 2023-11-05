2023 Queensland PGA Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Queensland PGA Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Phoenix Campbell, who earned the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia win at Nudgee Golf Club in Brisbane, Australia.

The Victorian amateur Campbell became the first amateur winner of the tournament, shooting a final-round 67 for his best round of the week. The 9-under 279 total was good enough for a one-shot win over seven players, including David Micheluzzi.

Campbell did not win the $37,500 winner's share of the $250,000 purse, as he's an amateur.

The prize money a pro would have won for taking the trophy was distributed to the second-place finishers.

CKB Western Australia PGA Championship recap notes

Campbell earned 1.7 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was modest, mostly filled with Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia regulars.

There was a cut this week, with 61 players finishing the event in the fifh event of the season. Four amateurs made the cut and were not paid for their finish.

The 2023 Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia schedule continues next week with the Gippsland Super 6.

2023 Queensland PGA Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

