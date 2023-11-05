2023 Queensland PGA Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Queensland PGA Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Phoenix Campbell, who earned the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia win at Nudgee Golf Club in Brisbane, Australia.
The Victorian amateur Campbell became the first amateur winner of the tournament, shooting a final-round 67 for his best round of the week. The 9-under 279 total was good enough for a one-shot win over seven players, including David Micheluzzi.
Campbell did not win the $37,500 winner's share of the $250,000 purse, as he's an amateur.
The prize money a pro would have won for taking the trophy was distributed to the second-place finishers.
CKB Western Australia PGA Championship recap notes
Campbell earned 1.7 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was modest, mostly filled with Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia regulars.
There was a cut this week, with 61 players finishing the event in the fifh event of the season. Four amateurs made the cut and were not paid for their finish.
The 2023 Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia schedule continues next week with the Gippsland Super 6.
2023 Queensland PGA Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Phoenix Campbell(a)
|-9
|75
|68
|69
|67
|279
|$0
|T2
|Harrison Crowe
|-8
|69
|70
|75
|66
|280
|$18,086
|T2
|Blake Proverbs
|-8
|71
|73
|69
|67
|280
|$18,086
|T2
|Deyen Lawson
|-8
|72
|68
|72
|68
|280
|$18,086
|T2
|Lawry Flynn
|-8
|72
|69
|71
|68
|280
|$18,086
|T2
|Jack Pountney
|-8
|69
|71
|68
|72
|280
|$18,086
|T2
|Nick Voke
|-8
|73
|62
|72
|73
|280
|$18,086
|T2
|David Micheluzzi
|-8
|70
|71
|66
|73
|280
|$18,086
|
|T9
|Kazuma Kobori
|-7
|70
|73
|72
|66
|281
|$6,071
|T9
|James Conran
|-7
|73
|71
|70
|67
|281
|$6,071
|T9
|Andrew Campbell
|-7
|68
|71
|73
|69
|281
|$6,071
|T12
|Jake McLeod
|-6
|68
|75
|71
|68
|282
|$4,325
|T12
|Darcy Brereton
|-6
|69
|73
|69
|71
|282
|$4,325
|T12
|Andrew Kelly
|-6
|69
|66
|69
|78
|282
|$4,325
|T15
|Jordan Zunic
|-5
|72
|71
|71
|69
|283
|$3,450
|T15
|Lincoln Morgan (a)
|-5
|69
|75
|70
|69
|283
|$0
|T15
|Quinnton Croker (a)
|-5
|73
|71
|68
|71
|283
|$0
|
|T15
|Billy Dowling (a)
|-5
|73
|71
|68
|71
|283
|$0
|T15
|Cameron John
|-5
|74
|69
|67
|73
|283
|$3,450
|T20
|Braden Becker
|-4
|76
|67
|74
|67
|284
|$2,644
|T20
|Nathan Barbieri
|-4
|73
|67
|75
|69
|284
|$2,644
|T20
|Edward Donoghue
|-4
|72
|69
|74
|69
|284
|$2,644
|T20
|Josh Younger
|-4
|73
|70
|72
|69
|284
|$2,644
|T20
|Jack Murdoch
|-4
|75
|69
|71
|69
|284
|$2,644
|T20
|Jake Hughes
|-4
|70
|69
|75
|70
|284
|$2,644
|T20
|Christopher Fan
|-4
|72
|72
|70
|70
|284
|$2,644
|
|T20
|Christopher Wood
|-4
|68
|72
|71
|73
|284
|$2,644
|T20
|Mitchell Varley
|-4
|72
|64
|74
|74
|284
|$2,644
|T29
|Ben Eccles
|-3
|72
|71
|75
|67
|285
|$2,225
|T29
|Michael Sim
|-3
|71
|70
|74
|70
|285
|$2,225
|T29
|Louis Dobbelaar
|-3
|75
|68
|72
|70
|285
|$2,225
|T29
|Mathew Goggin
|-3
|74
|69
|71
|71
|285
|$2,225
|T29
|Chris Crabtree
|-3
|72
|70
|70
|73
|285
|$2,225
|T34
|Anthony Choat
|-2
|71
|71
|75
|69
|286
|$1,950
|T34
|Michael Hendry
|-2
|77
|68
|72
|69
|286
|$1,950
|
|T34
|Aaron Townsend
|-2
|72
|69
|75
|70
|286
|$1,950
|T34
|Kit Bittle
|-2
|70
|71
|75
|70
|286
|$1,950
|T34
|Kerry Mountcastle
|-2
|74
|65
|73
|74
|286
|$1,950
|T34
|Daniel Beckmann
|-2
|71
|71
|67
|77
|286
|$1,950
|T40
|Toby Walker
|-1
|70
|75
|72
|70
|287
|$1,750
|T40
|Peter Wilson
|-1
|70
|72
|73
|72
|287
|$1,750
|T42
|Kyle Michel
|E
|70
|73
|74
|71
|288
|$1,600
|T42
|Lachlan Barker
|E
|75
|68
|72
|73
|288
|$1,600
|T42
|Bradley Kivimets
|E
|72
|71
|71
|74
|288
|$1,600
|
|T42
|Max Charles
|E
|72
|72
|68
|76
|288
|$1,600
|T46
|Samuel Slater
|1
|69
|75
|73
|72
|289
|$1,450
|T46
|Scott Arnold
|1
|74
|70
|72
|73
|289
|$1,450
|T48
|Tim Hart
|2
|66
|77
|75
|72
|290
|$1,350
|T48
|Brendan Smith
|2
|75
|69
|73
|73
|290
|$1,350
|T50
|Adam Bland
|3
|75
|70
|77
|69
|291
|$1,213
|T50
|DJ Loypur
|3
|70
|74
|76
|71
|291
|$1,213
|T50
|Nathan Page
|3
|71
|73
|74
|73
|291
|$1,213
|T53
|Andrew Evans
|4
|73
|72
|75
|72
|292
|$1,088
|
|T53
|Dimitrios Papadatos
|4
|72
|70
|75
|75
|292
|$1,088
|T55
|Jason Norris
|5
|75
|70
|76
|72
|293
|$988
|T55
|Ben Ferguson
|5
|69
|69
|82
|73
|293
|$988
|T55
|Matthew Stieger
|5
|72
|72
|74
|75
|293
|$988
|T55
|Kieren Jones
|5
|75
|70
|73
|75
|293
|$988
|59
|Josh Clarke
|7
|77
|67
|74
|77
|295
|$913
|60
|Riley Taylor
|8
|74
|71
|76
|75
|296
|$888
|61
|Quinton Howe
|11
|79
|66
|76
|78
|299
|$863