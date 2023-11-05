2023 Queensland PGA Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2023 Queensland PGA Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

11/05/2023

11/05/2023
The 2023 Queensland PGA Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Phoenix Campbell, who earned the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia win at Nudgee Golf Club in Brisbane, Australia.

The Victorian amateur Campbell became the first amateur winner of the tournament, shooting a final-round 67 for his best round of the week. The 9-under 279 total was good enough for a one-shot win over seven players, including David Micheluzzi.

Campbell did not win the $37,500 winner's share of the $250,000 purse, as he's an amateur.

The prize money a pro would have won for taking the trophy was distributed to the second-place finishers.

Campbell earned 1.7 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was modest, mostly filled with Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia regulars.

There was a cut this week, with 61 players finishing the event in the fifh event of the season. Four amateurs made the cut and were not paid for their finish.

The 2023 Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia schedule continues next week with the Gippsland Super 6.

2023 Queensland PGA Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Phoenix Campbell(a) -9 75 68 69 67 279 $0
T2 Harrison Crowe  -8 69 70 75 66 280 $18,086
T2 Blake Proverbs -8 71 73 69 67 280 $18,086
T2 Deyen Lawson -8 72 68 72 68 280 $18,086
T2 Lawry Flynn -8 72 69 71 68 280 $18,086
T2 Jack Pountney -8 69 71 68 72 280 $18,086
T2 Nick Voke -8 73 62 72 73 280 $18,086
T2 David Micheluzzi -8 70 71 66 73 280 $18,086
T9 Kazuma Kobori  -7 70 73 72 66 281 $6,071
T9 James Conran -7 73 71 70 67 281 $6,071
T9 Andrew Campbell -7 68 71 73 69 281 $6,071
T12 Jake McLeod -6 68 75 71 68 282 $4,325
T12 Darcy Brereton -6 69 73 69 71 282 $4,325
T12 Andrew Kelly -6 69 66 69 78 282 $4,325
T15 Jordan Zunic -5 72 71 71 69 283 $3,450
T15 Lincoln Morgan (a) -5 69 75 70 69 283 $0
T15 Quinnton Croker (a) -5 73 71 68 71 283 $0
T15 Billy Dowling (a) -5 73 71 68 71 283 $0
T15 Cameron John -5 74 69 67 73 283 $3,450
T20 Braden Becker -4 76 67 74 67 284 $2,644
T20 Nathan Barbieri -4 73 67 75 69 284 $2,644
T20 Edward Donoghue -4 72 69 74 69 284 $2,644
T20 Josh Younger -4 73 70 72 69 284 $2,644
T20 Jack Murdoch -4 75 69 71 69 284 $2,644
T20 Jake Hughes -4 70 69 75 70 284 $2,644
T20 Christopher Fan -4 72 72 70 70 284 $2,644
T20 Christopher Wood -4 68 72 71 73 284 $2,644
T20 Mitchell Varley -4 72 64 74 74 284 $2,644
T29 Ben Eccles -3 72 71 75 67 285 $2,225
T29 Michael Sim -3 71 70 74 70 285 $2,225
T29 Louis Dobbelaar -3 75 68 72 70 285 $2,225
T29 Mathew Goggin -3 74 69 71 71 285 $2,225
T29 Chris Crabtree  -3 72 70 70 73 285 $2,225
T34 Anthony Choat -2 71 71 75 69 286 $1,950
T34 Michael Hendry -2 77 68 72 69 286 $1,950
T34 Aaron Townsend -2 72 69 75 70 286 $1,950
T34 Kit Bittle -2 70 71 75 70 286 $1,950
T34 Kerry Mountcastle  -2 74 65 73 74 286 $1,950
T34 Daniel Beckmann -2 71 71 67 77 286 $1,950
T40 Toby Walker -1 70 75 72 70 287 $1,750
T40 Peter Wilson -1 70 72 73 72 287 $1,750
T42 Kyle Michel E 70 73 74 71 288 $1,600
T42 Lachlan Barker E 75 68 72 73 288 $1,600
T42 Bradley Kivimets E 72 71 71 74 288 $1,600
T42 Max Charles E 72 72 68 76 288 $1,600
T46 Samuel Slater 1 69 75 73 72 289 $1,450
T46 Scott Arnold 1 74 70 72 73 289 $1,450
T48 Tim Hart 2 66 77 75 72 290 $1,350
T48 Brendan Smith 2 75 69 73 73 290 $1,350
T50 Adam Bland 3 75 70 77 69 291 $1,213
T50 DJ Loypur 3 70 74 76 71 291 $1,213
T50 Nathan Page 3 71 73 74 73 291 $1,213
T53 Andrew Evans 4 73 72 75 72 292 $1,088
T53 Dimitrios Papadatos 4 72 70 75 75 292 $1,088
T55 Jason Norris 5 75 70 76 72 293 $988
T55 Ben Ferguson  5 69 69 82 73 293 $988
T55 Matthew Stieger 5 72 72 74 75 293 $988
T55 Kieren Jones 5 75 70 73 75 293 $988
59 Josh Clarke 7 77 67 74 77 295 $913
60 Riley Taylor 8 74 71 76 75 296 $888
61 Quinton Howe 11 79 66 76 78 299 $863

