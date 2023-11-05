2023 Nedbank Golf Challenge field: Players, rankings

The 2023 Nedbank Golf Challenge field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Gary Player Country Club in Sun City, South Africa.

The Nedbank Golf Challenge field is headlined by the likes of Justin Thomas, Ryan Fox, Max Homa and more.

This is set to be a 66-player field is played out over four days, with this event featuring many DP World Tour regulars who are looking to secure crucial Race to Dubai points ahead of the season-ending event.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.

The field will be playing for a $6 million purse, with six of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 Nedbank Golf Challenge field

RANKING PLAYER Marcus Armitage Nick Bachem Matthew Baldwin Alexander Björk Daniel Bradbury Daniel Brown Julien Brun Jorge Campillo Todd Clements Sean Crocker Jens Dantorp Louis De Jager Hennie Du Plessis Nacho Elvira Ewen Ferguson Tommy Fleetwood Grant Forrest Simon Forsström Ryan Fox Branden Grace Julien Guerrier Marcus Helligkilde Calum Hill Daniel Hillier Ryo Hisatsune Rasmus Højgaard Nicolai Højgaard Max Homa Matthew Jordan Maximilian Kieffer Nathan Kimsey Romain Langasque Pablo Larrazábal Thriston Lawrence Zander Lombard Hurly Long Joost Luiten Robert Macintyre Richard Mansell Tom Mckibbin Adrian Meronk Francesco Molinari Vincent Norrman Thorbjørn Olesen Adrian Otaegui Yannik Paul Matthieu Pavon Victor Perez Aaron Rai Richie Ramsay Justin Rose Antoine Rozner Jason Scrivener Shubhankar Sharma Callum Shinkwin Marcel Siem Jordan Smith Sebastian Söderberg Matthew Southgate Ockie Strydom Connor Syme Justin Thomas Sami Välimäki Matth Wallace Dale Whitnell Jeff Winther

Top 50 players in 2023 Nedbank Golf Challenge field