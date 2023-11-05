2023 Nedbank Golf Challenge field: Players, rankings
European Tour

2023 Nedbank Golf Challenge field: Players, rankings

11/05/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Justin Thomas
Open radio player  OPEN MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2023 Nedbank Golf Challenge field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Gary Player Country Club in Sun City, South Africa.

The Nedbank Golf Challenge field is headlined by the likes of Justin Thomas, Ryan Fox, Max Homa and more.

This is set to be a 66-player field is played out over four days, with this event featuring many DP World Tour regulars who are looking to secure crucial Race to Dubai points ahead of the season-ending event.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.

The field will be playing for a $6 million purse, with six of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 Nedbank Golf Challenge field

RANKING PLAYER
Marcus Armitage
Nick Bachem
Matthew Baldwin
Alexander Björk
Daniel Bradbury
Daniel Brown
Julien Brun
Jorge Campillo
Todd Clements
Sean Crocker
Jens Dantorp
Louis De Jager
Hennie Du Plessis
Nacho Elvira
Ewen Ferguson
Tommy Fleetwood
Grant Forrest
Simon Forsström
Ryan Fox
Branden Grace
Julien Guerrier
Marcus Helligkilde
Calum Hill
Daniel Hillier
Ryo Hisatsune
Rasmus Højgaard
Nicolai Højgaard
Max Homa
Matthew Jordan
Maximilian Kieffer
Nathan Kimsey
Romain Langasque
Pablo Larrazábal
Thriston Lawrence
Zander Lombard
Hurly Long
Joost Luiten
Robert Macintyre
Richard Mansell
Tom Mckibbin
Adrian Meronk
Francesco Molinari
Vincent Norrman
Thorbjørn Olesen
Adrian Otaegui
Yannik Paul
Matthieu Pavon
Victor Perez
Aaron Rai
Richie Ramsay
Justin Rose
Antoine Rozner
Jason Scrivener
Shubhankar Sharma
Callum Shinkwin
Marcel Siem
Jordan Smith
Sebastian Söderberg
Matthew Southgate
Ockie Strydom
Connor Syme
Justin Thomas
Sami Välimäki
Matth Wallace
Dale Whitnell
Jeff Winther

Top 50 players in 2023 Nedbank Golf Challenge field

RANK PLAYER
8 Max Homa
15 Tommy Fleetwood
27 Justin Thomas
28 Ryan Fox
37 Justin Rose
46 Adrian Meronk

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.