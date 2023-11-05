2023 Charles Schwab Cup playoffs standings: 36 players advancing to Charles Schwab Cup Championship

The PGA Tour Champions's 2023 Charles Schwab Cup playoffs conclude with the third and final stage, the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, played in Phoeniz, Ariz., at Phoenix Country Club.

The Charles Schwab Cup Championship field has the top 36 players in Charles Schwab Cup points through the regular season and the TimberTech Championship, the second of three playoff events.

With the start of the playoffs, points are multiplied by two, with each dollar earned equaling two points. At the end of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, the top 36 players in total points, adding in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic and the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, qualify for the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Arizona.

Charlie Wi played his way into the third leg of playoffs through the TimberTech Championship.

2023 Charles Schwab Cup standings: 36 PGA Tour Champions players who qualified for the 2023 Charles Schwab Cup Championship