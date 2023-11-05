2023 Charles Schwab Cup playoffs standings: 36 players advancing to Charles Schwab Cup Championship
Champions Tour

2023 Charles Schwab Cup playoffs standings: 36 players advancing to Charles Schwab Cup Championship

11/05/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Steve Stricker
The PGA Tour Champions's 2023 Charles Schwab Cup playoffs conclude with the third and final stage, the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, played in Phoeniz, Ariz., at Phoenix Country Club.

The Charles Schwab Cup Championship field has the top 36 players in Charles Schwab Cup points through the regular season and the TimberTech Championship, the second of three playoff events.

With the start of the playoffs, points are multiplied by two, with each dollar earned equaling two points. At the end of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, the top 36 players in total points, adding in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic and the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, qualify for the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Arizona.

Charlie Wi played his way into the third leg of playoffs through the TimberTech Championship.

2023 Charles Schwab Cup standings: 36 PGA Tour Champions players who qualified for the 2023 Charles Schwab Cup Championship

POS PLAYER POINTS PREV
1 Steve Stricker 3986063 1
2 Bernhard Langer 2358489.699 3
3 Padraig Harrington 2283996 9
4 Steven Alker 2117126.89 2
5 Ernie Els 2090982.97 5
6 David Toms 1940911.006 6
7 Stephen Ames 1918874.15 4
8 Jerry Kelly 1686366.69 8
9 Brett Quigley 1665315.9 7
10 Alex Cejka 1664438.29 10
11 Miguel Angel Jiménez 1584365.33 11
12 Harrison Frazar 1312181.1 13
13 Y.E. Yang 1293837.523 12
14 Richard Green 1260601.49 14
15 Vijay Singh 1250729.39 15
16 K.J. Choi 1162579.43 16
17 Dicky Pride 1111627 18
18 Rod Pampling 1107875.01 19
19 Thongchai Jaidee 1102343.9 17
20 Paul Broadhurst 994288.55 25
21 Ken Duke 974908.746 29
22 Darren Clarke 973115.28 23
23 Joe Durant 969064.04 21
24 Paul Stankowski 966832 20
25 Robert Karlsson 949642.38 22
26 Justin Leonard 898961.237 26
27 Mark Hensby 898341 24
28 Colin Montgomerie 863879.95 27
29 Ken Tanigawa 843413.9 30
30 Steve Flesch 833407.15 28
31 Retief Goosen 825558.91 31
32 Marco Dawson 797069.396 35
33 Mike Weir 749328.503 33
34 Charlie Wi 733863.759 54
35 Billy Andrade 709377.36 32
36 Rob Labritz 707978.91 36

