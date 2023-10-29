2023 World Wide Technology Championship field: Players, rankings
2023 World Wide Technology Championship field: Players, rankings

10/29/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Ludvig Aberg
The 2023 World Wide Technology Championship field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this FedEx Cup playoffs event, played at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, from Nov. 2-5, 2023.

The World Wide Technology Championship field is headlined by the likes of Ludvig Aberg, Cameron Young, Sahith Theegala and more.

This is set to be a 132-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the fifth tournament of the FedEx Fall. It is an official event on the schedule, but it is not considered part of the FedEx Cup season.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, marking the fifth event of the new FedEx Fall, where players who did not qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs will compete for their PGA Tour status, while those who were eliminated from the playoffs after the first stage seek to improve their standing for the first two Signature events of 2024.

We have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The World Wide Technology Championship alternate list has been published, and Jonathan Byrd and Martin Trainer are the first two alternates.

The field will be playing for an $8.2 million purse, with five of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 World Wide Technology Championship field

PLAYER
Ludvig Åberg
Tyson Alexander
Ryan Armour
Isidro Benitez
Akshay Bhatia
Zac Blair
Michael Block
Ryan Brehm
Hayden Buckley
Cameron Champ
Stewart Cink
Trevor Cone
Austin Cook
MJ Daffue
Joel Dahmen
Billy Davis
Thomas Detry
Roberto Díaz
Zecheng Dou
Jason Dufner
Tyler Duncan
Nico Echavarria
Austin Eckroat
Harrison Endycott
Hunter Epson
Dylan Frittelli
Brice Garnett
Brian Gay
Ryan Gerard
Doug Ghim
Michael Gligic
Lucas Glover
Will Gordon
Chris Gotterup
Tano Goya
Brent Grant
Ben Griffin
Lanto Griffin
Emiliano Grillo
Chesson Hadley
James Hahn
Paul Haley II
Harry Hall
Nick Hardy
Scott Harrington
Lucas Herbert
Jim Herman
Kramer Hickok
Harry Higgs
Kensei Hirata
Charley Hoffman
Beau Hossler
Mark Hubbard
Mackenzie Hughes
Ryo Ishikawa
Jose Cristobal Islas
Stephan Jaeger
Chase Johnson
Jeffrey Kang
Michael Kim
Chris Kirk
Patton Kizzire
Peter Knade
Russell Knox
Kelly Kraft
Matt Kuchar
Peter Kuest
Martin Laird
Andrew Landry
Nate Lashley
K.H. Lee
David Lingmerth
David Lipsky
Luke List
Adam Long
Justin Lower
Peter Malnati
Ben Martin
Max McGreevy
Maverick McNealy
Troy Merritt
Keith Mitchell
Taylor Montgomery
Ryan Moore
Chris Naegel
Henrik Norlander
Augusto Núñez
Ryan Palmer
C.T. Pan
Taylor Pendrith
Cameron Percy
Scott Piercy
Andrew Putnam
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
Doc Redman
Davis Riley
Kevin Roy
Sam Ryder
Isaiah Salinda
Matti Schmid
Matthias Schwab
Robby Shelton
Greyson Sigg
Austin Smotherman
Brandt Snedeker
J.J. Spaun
Robert Streb
Kevin Streelman
Brian Stuard
Justin Suh
Preston Summerhays
Adam Svensson
Callum Tarren
Ben Taylor
Sahith Theegala
Davis Thompson
Kevin Tway
Erik van Rooyen
Sebastián Vázquez
Camilo Villegas
Jimmy Walker
Nick Watney
Trevor Werbylo
Richy Werenski
Kyle Westmoreland
Vince Whaley
Brandon Wu
Cameron Young
Carson Young
Kevin Yu
Carl Yuan

Top 50 players in 2023 World Wide Technology Championship field

RANK PLAYER
16 Cameron Young
29 Sahith Theegala
32 Lucas Glover
34 Emiliano Grillo
49 Chris Kirk

