2023 World Wide Technology Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2023 World Wide Technology Championship field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this FedEx Cup playoffs event, played at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, from Nov. 2-5, 2023.

The World Wide Technology Championship field is headlined by the likes of Ludvig Aberg, Cameron Young, Sahith Theegala and more.

This is set to be a 132-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the fifth tournament of the FedEx Fall. It is an official event on the schedule, but it is not considered part of the FedEx Cup season.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, marking the fifth event of the new FedEx Fall, where players who did not qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs will compete for their PGA Tour status, while those who were eliminated from the playoffs after the first stage seek to improve their standing for the first two Signature events of 2024.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

We have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The World Wide Technology Championship alternate list has been published, and Jonathan Byrd and Martin Trainer are the first two alternates.

The field will be playing for an $8.2 million purse, with five of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 World Wide Technology Championship field

PLAYER Ludvig Åberg Tyson Alexander Ryan Armour Isidro Benitez Akshay Bhatia Zac Blair Michael Block Ryan Brehm Hayden Buckley Cameron Champ Stewart Cink Trevor Cone Austin Cook MJ Daffue Joel Dahmen Billy Davis Thomas Detry Roberto Díaz Zecheng Dou Jason Dufner Tyler Duncan Nico Echavarria Austin Eckroat Harrison Endycott Hunter Epson Dylan Frittelli Brice Garnett Brian Gay Ryan Gerard Doug Ghim Michael Gligic Lucas Glover Will Gordon Chris Gotterup Tano Goya Brent Grant Ben Griffin Lanto Griffin Emiliano Grillo Chesson Hadley James Hahn Paul Haley II Harry Hall Nick Hardy Scott Harrington Lucas Herbert Jim Herman Kramer Hickok Harry Higgs Kensei Hirata Charley Hoffman Beau Hossler Mark Hubbard Mackenzie Hughes Ryo Ishikawa Jose Cristobal Islas Stephan Jaeger Chase Johnson Jeffrey Kang Michael Kim Chris Kirk Patton Kizzire Peter Knade Russell Knox Kelly Kraft Matt Kuchar Peter Kuest Martin Laird Andrew Landry Nate Lashley K.H. Lee David Lingmerth David Lipsky Luke List Adam Long Justin Lower Peter Malnati Ben Martin Max McGreevy Maverick McNealy Troy Merritt Keith Mitchell Taylor Montgomery Ryan Moore Chris Naegel Henrik Norlander Augusto Núñez Ryan Palmer C.T. Pan Taylor Pendrith Cameron Percy Scott Piercy Andrew Putnam Chad Ramey Chez Reavie Doc Redman Davis Riley Kevin Roy Sam Ryder Isaiah Salinda Matti Schmid Matthias Schwab Robby Shelton Greyson Sigg Austin Smotherman Brandt Snedeker J.J. Spaun Robert Streb Kevin Streelman Brian Stuard Justin Suh Preston Summerhays Adam Svensson Callum Tarren Ben Taylor Sahith Theegala Davis Thompson Kevin Tway Erik van Rooyen Sebastián Vázquez Camilo Villegas Jimmy Walker Nick Watney Trevor Werbylo Richy Werenski Kyle Westmoreland Vince Whaley Brandon Wu Cameron Young Carson Young Kevin Yu Carl Yuan

Top 50 players in 2023 World Wide Technology Championship field