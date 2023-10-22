2023 WebEx Players Series SA final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 WebEx Players Series SA final leaderboard is headed by winner Austin Bautista, who earned the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia win at Willunga Golf Course in Willunga, South Australia, Australia.
Bautista won for the second time on the tour with a one-shot victory on 12-under over Joshua Greer, Andrew Campbell and Corey Lamb.
Bautista pulled away from the field by that one shot on the back of a back-nine, 6-under 29 that got him to the winning tally. Bautista's 64 matched the low round of the day.
Bautista won the $30,000 winner's share of the $200,000 purse.
CKB Western Australia PGA Championship recap notes
Bautista earned 1.5 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was modest, mostly filled with Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia regulars.
There was a cut this week, with 57 players finishing the event in the fifh event of the season. Three amateurs made the cut and were not paid for their finish.
The 2023 Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia schedule continues in two weeks at the Queensland PGA Championship.
2023 WebEx Players Series SA final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Austin Bautista
|-12
|65
|71
|68
|64
|268
|$36,000
|T2
|Joshua Greer
|-11
|68
|64
|69
|68
|269
|$14,667
|T2
|Corey Lamb
|-11
|67
|68
|66
|68
|269
|$14,667
|T2
|Andrew Campbell
|-11
|64
|66
|70
|69
|269
|$14,667
|5
|Michael Wright
|-10
|66
|70
|68
|66
|270
|$8,200
|T6
|James Marchesani
|-9
|64
|72
|70
|65
|271
|$6,190
|T6
|Kade McBride
|-9
|67
|70
|68
|66
|271
|$6,190
|T6
|Sam Brazel
|-9
|68
|65
|69
|69
|271
|$6,190
|
|T9
|Dillon Hart
|-8
|65
|73
|66
|68
|272
|$4,540
|T9
|Josh Clarke
|-8
|63
|68
|70
|71
|272
|$4,540
|T11
|Deyen Lawson
|-7
|70
|68
|71
|64
|273
|$3,460
|T11
|Josh Armstrong
|-7
|70
|66
|72
|65
|273
|$3,460
|T11
|Braden Becker
|-7
|68
|68
|71
|66
|273
|$3,460
|14
|Harrison Crowe
|-6
|66
|68
|71
|69
|274
|$2,860
|T15
|Scott Arnold
|-5
|68
|69
|72
|66
|275
|$2,410
|T15
|Andre Lautee
|-5
|67
|69
|71
|68
|275
|$2,410
|T15
|Nathan Barbieri
|-5
|70
|66
|69
|70
|275
|$2,410
|
|T15
|Jay Mackenzie
|-5
|69
|63
|70
|73
|275
|$2,410
|T19
|Ben Eccles
|-4
|68
|71
|73
|64
|276
|$1,989
|T19
|Brett Rankin
|-4
|69
|66
|72
|69
|276
|$1,989
|T19
|Ben Wharton
|-4
|70
|67
|70
|69
|276
|$1,989
|T19
|Ben Ferguson
|-4
|67
|70
|70
|69
|276
|$1,989
|T19
|Hayden Hopewell
|-4
|70
|66
|70
|70
|276
|$1,989
|T19
|Robyn Choi
|-4
|67
|68
|70
|71
|276
|$1,989
|T19
|Jordan Zunic
|-4
|67
|69
|68
|72
|276
|$1,989
|T26
|Adam Bland
|-3
|71
|67
|70
|69
|277
|$1,740
|
|T26
|Josh Younger
|-3
|67
|71
|70
|69
|277
|$1,740
|T26
|Jak Carter
|-3
|66
|69
|72
|70
|277
|$1,740
|T26
|James Conran
|-3
|68
|67
|70
|72
|277
|$1,740
|T26
|Samuel Slater
|-3
|68
|69
|68
|72
|277
|$1,740
|T31
|Christopher Wood
|-2
|70
|69
|72
|67
|278
|$1,540
|T31
|Matias Sanchez
|-2
|71
|68
|72
|67
|278
|$1,540
|T31
|Louis Dobbelaar
|-2
|69
|65
|75
|69
|278
|$1,540
|T31
|Brett Coletta
|-2
|67
|68
|71
|72
|278
|$1,540
|T31
|Aaron Pike
|-2
|71
|67
|66
|74
|278
|$1,540
|
|T36
|Justin Warren
|-1
|67
|67
|75
|70
|279
|$1,340
|T36
|Jake McLeod
|-1
|71
|68
|69
|71
|279
|$1,340
|T36
|Lincoln Morgan (a)
|-1
|67
|69
|71
|72
|279
|$0
|T36
|Matthew Griffin
|-1
|65
|69
|72
|73
|279
|$1,340
|T36
|Lachlan Barker
|-1
|69
|68
|69
|73
|279
|$1,340
|T36
|Tim Hart
|-1
|67
|70
|69
|73
|279
|$1,340
|T42
|Peter Cooke
|E
|68
|68
|75
|69
|280
|$1,200
|T42
|Kerry Mountcastle
|E
|68
|68
|72
|72
|280
|$1,200
|44
|Jarryd Felton
|1
|73
|66
|71
|71
|281
|$1,140
|
|T45
|Jack Thompson
|2
|66
|70
|78
|68
|282
|$1,014
|T45
|Shae Wools-Cobb
|2
|70
|68
|72
|72
|282
|$1,014
|T45
|Connor McDade (a)
|2
|70
|69
|71
|72
|282
|$0
|T45
|Sung Jin Yeo
|2
|68
|67
|74
|73
|282
|$1,014
|T45
|Charlie Robbins
|2
|71
|68
|68
|75
|282
|$1,014
|T45
|Kyle Michel
|2
|68
|67
|71
|76
|282
|$1,014
|T51
|Scott Strange
|4
|67
|72
|76
|69
|284
|$870
|T51
|Simon Hawkes
|4
|69
|69
|72
|74
|284
|$870
|T51
|Jye Pickin (a)
|4
|66
|70
|73
|75
|284
|$0
|
|54
|Zachary Maxwell
|5
|75
|63
|75
|72
|285
|$826
|55
|DJ Loypur
|6
|71
|68
|75
|72
|286
|$806
|56
|Maverick Antcliff
|8
|69
|68
|73
|78
|288
|$780
|57
|Chris Crabtree
|12
|69
|70
|80
|73
|292
|$750