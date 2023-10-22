2023 WebEx Players Series SA final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Australasian PGA Tour

2023 WebEx Players Series SA final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

10/22/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of Austin Bautista Golf Australia, PGA, Webex Players Series SA, Willunga Golf Course
Open radio player  OPEN MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2023 WebEx Players Series SA final leaderboard is headed by winner Austin Bautista, who earned the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia win at Willunga Golf Course in Willunga, South Australia, Australia.

Bautista won for the second time on the tour with a one-shot victory on 12-under over Joshua Greer, Andrew Campbell and Corey Lamb.

Bautista pulled away from the field by that one shot on the back of a back-nine, 6-under 29 that got him to the winning tally. Bautista's 64 matched the low round of the day.

Bautista won the $30,000 winner's share of the $200,000 purse.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

CKB Western Australia PGA Championship recap notes

Bautista earned 1.5 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was modest, mostly filled with Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia regulars.

There was a cut this week, with 57 players finishing the event in the fifh event of the season. Three amateurs made the cut and were not paid for their finish.

The 2023 Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia schedule continues in two weeks at the Queensland PGA Championship.

2023 WebEx Players Series SA final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Austin Bautista -12 65 71 68 64 268 $36,000
T2 Joshua Greer -11 68 64 69 68 269 $14,667
T2 Corey Lamb -11 67 68 66 68 269 $14,667
T2 Andrew Campbell -11 64 66 70 69 269 $14,667
5 Michael Wright -10 66 70 68 66 270 $8,200
T6 James Marchesani -9 64 72 70 65 271 $6,190
T6 Kade McBride -9 67 70 68 66 271 $6,190
T6 Sam Brazel -9 68 65 69 69 271 $6,190
T9 Dillon Hart -8 65 73 66 68 272 $4,540
T9 Josh Clarke -8 63 68 70 71 272 $4,540
T11 Deyen Lawson -7 70 68 71 64 273 $3,460
T11 Josh Armstrong -7 70 66 72 65 273 $3,460
T11 Braden Becker -7 68 68 71 66 273 $3,460
14 Harrison Crowe -6 66 68 71 69 274 $2,860
T15 Scott Arnold -5 68 69 72 66 275 $2,410
T15 Andre Lautee -5 67 69 71 68 275 $2,410
T15 Nathan Barbieri -5 70 66 69 70 275 $2,410
T15 Jay Mackenzie -5 69 63 70 73 275 $2,410
T19 Ben Eccles -4 68 71 73 64 276 $1,989
T19 Brett Rankin -4 69 66 72 69 276 $1,989
T19 Ben Wharton -4 70 67 70 69 276 $1,989
T19 Ben Ferguson -4 67 70 70 69 276 $1,989
T19 Hayden Hopewell -4 70 66 70 70 276 $1,989
T19 Robyn Choi -4 67 68 70 71 276 $1,989
T19 Jordan Zunic -4 67 69 68 72 276 $1,989
T26 Adam Bland -3 71 67 70 69 277 $1,740
T26 Josh Younger -3 67 71 70 69 277 $1,740
T26 Jak Carter -3 66 69 72 70 277 $1,740
T26 James Conran -3 68 67 70 72 277 $1,740
T26 Samuel Slater -3 68 69 68 72 277 $1,740
T31 Christopher Wood -2 70 69 72 67 278 $1,540
T31 Matias Sanchez -2 71 68 72 67 278 $1,540
T31 Louis Dobbelaar -2 69 65 75 69 278 $1,540
T31 Brett Coletta -2 67 68 71 72 278 $1,540
T31 Aaron Pike -2 71 67 66 74 278 $1,540
T36 Justin Warren -1 67 67 75 70 279 $1,340
T36 Jake McLeod -1 71 68 69 71 279 $1,340
T36 Lincoln Morgan (a) -1 67 69 71 72 279 $0
T36 Matthew Griffin -1 65 69 72 73 279 $1,340
T36 Lachlan Barker -1 69 68 69 73 279 $1,340
T36 Tim Hart -1 67 70 69 73 279 $1,340
T42 Peter Cooke E 68 68 75 69 280 $1,200
T42 Kerry Mountcastle E 68 68 72 72 280 $1,200
44 Jarryd Felton 1 73 66 71 71 281 $1,140
T45 Jack Thompson 2 66 70 78 68 282 $1,014
T45 Shae Wools-Cobb 2 70 68 72 72 282 $1,014
T45 Connor McDade (a) 2 70 69 71 72 282 $0
T45 Sung Jin Yeo 2 68 67 74 73 282 $1,014
T45 Charlie Robbins 2 71 68 68 75 282 $1,014
T45 Kyle Michel 2 68 67 71 76 282 $1,014
T51 Scott Strange 4 67 72 76 69 284 $870
T51 Simon Hawkes 4 69 69 72 74 284 $870
T51 Jye Pickin (a) 4 66 70 73 75 284 $0
54 Zachary Maxwell 5 75 63 75 72 285 $826
55 DJ Loypur 6 71 68 75 72 286 $806
56 Maverick Antcliff 8 69 68 73 78 288 $780
57 Chris Crabtree 12 69 70 80 73 292 $750

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.