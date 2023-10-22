2023 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters field: Players, rankings
2023 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters field: Players, rankings

10/22/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Rasmus Hojgaard Denmark's Rasmus Hojgaard tees off on the 7th during day two of Betfred British Masters at The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield. Picture date: Friday May 6, 2022. (Zac Goodwin/PA)
The 2023 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Doha Country Club in Doha, Qatar.

The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters field is headlined by the likes of Rasmus Hojgaard, Alex Fitzpatrick, Alexander Bjork and more.

This is set to be a 132-player field is played out over four days, with this event featuring many DP World Tour regulars who are looking to secure crucial Race to Dubai points.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.

The field will be playing for a $3.75 million purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters field

RANKING PLAYER
Thomas Aiken
Shergo Al Kurdi
Saud Al Sharif
Kiradech Aphibarnrat
Marcus Armitage
Adri Arnaus
John Axelsen
Nick Bachem
Matthew Baldwin
Oliver Bekker
Wil Besseling
Alexander Björk
Christoffer Bring
Rafa Cabrera Bello
Jorge Campillo
John Catlin
Todd Clements
Aaron Cockerill
Nicolas Colsaerts
Sean Crocker
Jens Dantorp
Louis De Jager
Alejandro Del Rey
Hennie Du Plessis
Bryce Easton
Nacho Elvira
Ewen Ferguson
Darren Fichardt
Pedro Figueiredo
Ross Fisher
Alex Fitzpatrick
Simon Forsström
Jeremy Freiburghaus
Stephen Gallacher
Manu Gandas
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
Sebastian Garcia
Daniel Gavins
Deon Germishuys
Gavin Green
Joshua Grenville-Wood
Chase Hanna
Benjamin Hebert
Angel Hidalgo
Kazuki Higa
Daniel Hillier
Ryo Hisatsune
Rasmus Højgaard
Rikuya Hoshino
Daan Huizing
Oliver Hundebøll
Scott Jamieson
Jazz Janewattananond
Kristian Johannessen
Joel Jones
Matthew Jordan
Maximilian Kieffer
Marcus Kinhult
Soren Kjeldsen
Alexander Knappe
Jeong Weon Ko
Gudmundur Kristjansson
Joakim Lagergren
Romain Langasque
Pablo Larrazábal
David Law
Thriston Lawrence
Nicklas Lemke
Alexander Levy
Mikael Lindberg
Zander Lombard
Mike Lorenzo-Vera
Robert Macintyre
Richard Mansell
Tom Mckibbin
Guido Migliozzi
Edoardo Molinari
James Morrison
John Murphy
Lukas Nemecz
Wilco Nienaber
Niklas Nørgaard
Thorbjørn Olesen
Adrian Otaegui
John Parry
Yannik Paul
Matthieu Pavon
Eddie Pepperell
Tapio Pulkkanen
Alvaro Quiros
Aaron Rai
Richie Ramsay
Othman Raouzi
David Ravetto
JC Ritchie
Antoine Rozner
Adriene Saddier
Faisal Salhab
Kalle Samooja
Ricardo Santos
Jayden Schaper
Matti Schmid
Marcel Schneider
Freddy Schott
Robin Sciot-Siegrist
Jason Scrivener
Callum Shinkwin
Marcel Siem
Martin Simonsen
Jordan Smith
Sebastian Söderberg
Clement Sordet
Matthew Southgate
Joel Stalter
Ockie Strydom
Andy Sullivan
Santiago Tarrio
Sami Välimäki
Darius Van Driel
Daniel Van Tonder
Johannes Veerman
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
Matt Wallace
Justin Walters
Jeunghun Wang
Paul Waring
Marc Warren
Gunner Wiebe
Andrew Wilson
Jeff Winther
Fabrizio Zanotti

Top 50 players in 2023 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters field

There are no top-50 players in this field.

