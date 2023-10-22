2023 Charles Schwab Cup playoffs standings: 54 players advancing to TimberTech Championship
Champions Tour

10/22/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Steve Stricker
The PGA Tour Champions's 2023 Charles Schwab Cup playoffs continue with the second stage, the TimberTech Championship, played in Boca Raton, Fla., at Royal Palm Yacht Club.

The TimberTech Championship field has the top 54 players in Charles Schwab Cup points through the regular season and the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, the first of three playoff events.

With the start of the playoffs, points are multiplied by two, with each dollar earned equaling two points. At the end of the TimberTech Championship, the top 36 players in total points, adding in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic and the TimberTech Championship, qualify for the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Arizona.

Four players -- Shane Bertsch, John Huston, Rocco Mediate and Charlie Wi -- played their way into the top 54 in this event.

2023 Charles Schwab Cup standings: 54 PGA Tour Champions players who qualified for the 2023 TimberTech Championship

POS PLAYER POINTS PREV
1 Steve Stricker 3986063.0 1
2 Steven Alker 2076998.9 2
3 Bernhard Langer 1983489.7 3
4 Stephen Ames 1844074.2 4
5 Ernie Els 1830983.0 6
6 David Toms 1781964.3 5
7 Brett Quigley 1643755.9 11
8 Jerry Kelly 1611566.7 8
9 Padraig Harrington 1583996.0 9
10 Alex Cejka 1541238.3 7
11 Miguel Angel Jiménez 1509565.3 10
12 Y.E. Yang 1261387.5 15
13 Harrison Frazar 1255751.1 33
14 Richard Green 1239041.5 24
15 Vijay Singh 1210601.4 12
16 K.J. Choi 1106149.4 16
17 Thongchai Jaidee 1084303.9 13
18 Dicky Pride 1064327.0 14
19 Rod Pampling 1033075.0 17
20 Paul Stankowski 945272.0 20
21 Joe Durant 928936.0 18
22 Robert Karlsson 921262.4 19
23 Darren Clarke 916685.3 21
24 Mark Hensby 898341.5 22
25 Paul Broadhurst 893088.6 23
26 Justin Leonard 873734.6 28
27 Colin Montgomerie 842320.0 29
28 Steve Flesch 818887.2 25
29 Ken Duke 815962.1 27
30 Ken Tanigawa 810963.9 26
31 Retief Goosen 793108.9 30
32 Billy Andrade 693537.4 34
33 Mike Weir 674528.5 43
34 Kevin Sutherland 641225.0 31
35 Marco Dawson 638122.7 32
36 Rob Labritz 606778.9 35
37 Lee Janzen 592364.2 37
38 Scott McCarron 589985.3 48
39 Paul Goydos 579272.9 36
40 Jeff Maggert 578584.9 39
41 Tim Petrovic 571146.8 38
42 Bob Estes 481324.4 44
43 Tim O'Neal 474476.3 41
44 Mario Tiziani 468962.1 42
45 Stewart Cink 468639.0 40
46 Brian Gay 461958.6 49
47 Scott Parel 418450.9 47
48 Glen Day 412612.6 45
49 Scott Dunlap 410594.1 46
50 Shane Bertsch 409440.0 56
51 Stuart Appleby 383824.0 50
52 John Huston 381893.6 55
53 Rocco Mediate 365818.2 59
54 Charlie Wi 358863.8 57

