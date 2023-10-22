2023 Charles Schwab Cup playoffs standings: 54 players advancing to TimberTech Championship

The PGA Tour Champions's 2023 Charles Schwab Cup playoffs continue with the second stage, the TimberTech Championship, played in Boca Raton, Fla., at Royal Palm Yacht Club.
The TimberTech Championship field has the top 54 players in Charles Schwab Cup points through the regular season and the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, the first of three playoff events.
With the start of the playoffs, points are multiplied by two, with each dollar earned equaling two points. At the end of the TimberTech Championship, the top 36 players in total points, adding in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic and the TimberTech Championship, qualify for the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Arizona.
Four players -- Shane Bertsch, John Huston, Rocco Mediate and Charlie Wi -- played their way into the top 54 in this event.
2023 Charles Schwab Cup standings: 54 PGA Tour Champions players who qualified for the 2023 TimberTech Championship
|POS
|PLAYER
|POINTS
|PREV
|1
|Steve Stricker
|3986063.0
|1
|2
|Steven Alker
|2076998.9
|2
|3
|Bernhard Langer
|1983489.7
|3
|4
|Stephen Ames
|1844074.2
|4
|5
|Ernie Els
|1830983.0
|6
|6
|David Toms
|1781964.3
|5
|7
|Brett Quigley
|1643755.9
|11
|8
|Jerry Kelly
|1611566.7
|8
|
|9
|Padraig Harrington
|1583996.0
|9
|10
|Alex Cejka
|1541238.3
|7
|11
|Miguel Angel Jiménez
|1509565.3
|10
|12
|Y.E. Yang
|1261387.5
|15
|13
|Harrison Frazar
|1255751.1
|33
|14
|Richard Green
|1239041.5
|24
|15
|Vijay Singh
|1210601.4
|12
|16
|K.J. Choi
|1106149.4
|16
|17
|Thongchai Jaidee
|1084303.9
|13
|
|18
|Dicky Pride
|1064327.0
|14
|19
|Rod Pampling
|1033075.0
|17
|20
|Paul Stankowski
|945272.0
|20
|21
|Joe Durant
|928936.0
|18
|22
|Robert Karlsson
|921262.4
|19
|23
|Darren Clarke
|916685.3
|21
|24
|Mark Hensby
|898341.5
|22
|25
|Paul Broadhurst
|893088.6
|23
|26
|Justin Leonard
|873734.6
|28
|
|27
|Colin Montgomerie
|842320.0
|29
|28
|Steve Flesch
|818887.2
|25
|29
|Ken Duke
|815962.1
|27
|30
|Ken Tanigawa
|810963.9
|26
|31
|Retief Goosen
|793108.9
|30
|32
|Billy Andrade
|693537.4
|34
|33
|Mike Weir
|674528.5
|43
|34
|Kevin Sutherland
|641225.0
|31
|35
|Marco Dawson
|638122.7
|32
|
|36
|Rob Labritz
|606778.9
|35
|37
|Lee Janzen
|592364.2
|37
|38
|Scott McCarron
|589985.3
|48
|39
|Paul Goydos
|579272.9
|36
|40
|Jeff Maggert
|578584.9
|39
|41
|Tim Petrovic
|571146.8
|38
|42
|Bob Estes
|481324.4
|44
|43
|Tim O'Neal
|474476.3
|41
|44
|Mario Tiziani
|468962.1
|42
|
|45
|Stewart Cink
|468639.0
|40
|46
|Brian Gay
|461958.6
|49
|47
|Scott Parel
|418450.9
|47
|48
|Glen Day
|412612.6
|45
|49
|Scott Dunlap
|410594.1
|46
|50
|Shane Bertsch
|409440.0
|56
|51
|Stuart Appleby
|383824.0
|50
|52
|John Huston
|381893.6
|55
|53
|Rocco Mediate
|365818.2
|59
|
|54
|Charlie Wi
|358863.8
|57