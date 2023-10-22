2023 BMW Ladies Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 BMW Ladies Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Minjee Lee, who earned the LPGA Tour win at Seowon Hills at Seowon Valley Country Club in Gyeonggi-do, South Korea.

Lee earned her second win in two months on the LPGA Tour, beating Alison Lee in on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff after both players finished regulation tied at 16-under 272.

In sudden death, Minjee Lee made a 6-foot birdie putt to earn the win over Alison Lee, who missed a 12-foot birdie putt going first on the green.

Lydia Ko defended her title well, finishing in solo third place after a rough season.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

Lee won and the $330,000 winner's share of the $2,200,000 purse.

BMW Ladies Championship recap notes

Lee picks up the win in the 28th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the second time this LPGA Tour season.

By winning the event, Lee earned a full two-year LPGA Tour exemption and 500 Race to the CME Globe points.

This week, there was not a 36-hole cut, with 76 players finishing the tournament after a cut was not made the top 65 and ties through two rounds.

The 2023 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the Maybank Championship in South Korea.

2023 BMW Ladies Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details