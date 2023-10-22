2023 BMW Ladies Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 BMW Ladies Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Minjee Lee, who earned the LPGA Tour win at Seowon Hills at Seowon Valley Country Club in Gyeonggi-do, South Korea.
Lee earned her second win in two months on the LPGA Tour, beating Alison Lee in on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff after both players finished regulation tied at 16-under 272.
In sudden death, Minjee Lee made a 6-foot birdie putt to earn the win over Alison Lee, who missed a 12-foot birdie putt going first on the green.
Lydia Ko defended her title well, finishing in solo third place after a rough season.
Lee won and the $330,000 winner's share of the $2,200,000 purse.
BMW Ladies Championship recap notes
Lee picks up the win in the 28th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the second time this LPGA Tour season.
By winning the event, Lee earned a full two-year LPGA Tour exemption and 500 Race to the CME Globe points.
This week, there was not a 36-hole cut, with 76 players finishing the tournament after a cut was not made the top 65 and ties through two rounds.
The 2023 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the Maybank Championship in South Korea.
2023 BMW Ladies Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R$
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Minjee Lee
|-16
|64
|69
|71
|68
|272
|$330,000
|P2
|Alison Lee
|-16
|63
|72
|70
|67
|272
|$202,680
|3
|Lydia Ko
|-14
|67
|69
|69
|69
|274
|$147,030
|4
|Angel Yin
|-13
|69
|68
|71
|67
|275
|$113,739
|T5
|Jodi Ewart Shadoff
|-12
|65
|73
|73
|65
|276
|$66,691
|T5
|Jeongeun Lee6
|-12
|68
|68
|73
|67
|276
|$66,691
|T5
|Atthaya Thitikul
|-12
|70
|71
|66
|69
|276
|$66,691
|T5
|Jiyai Shin
|-12
|69
|71
|67
|69
|276
|$66,691
|
|T5
|Celine Boutier
|-12
|66
|72
|68
|70
|276
|$66,691
|T10
|Jenny Shin
|-11
|69
|70
|71
|67
|277
|$41,797
|T10
|Ayaka Furue
|-11
|64
|75
|71
|67
|277
|$41,797
|T10
|Lauren Coughlin
|-11
|67
|72
|67
|71
|277
|$41,797
|T13
|Perrine Delacour
|-10
|71
|75
|66
|66
|278
|$35,287
|T13
|Seojin Park (a)
|-10
|68
|74
|67
|69
|278
|$0
|T13
|Ashleigh Buhai
|-10
|62
|73
|69
|74
|278
|$35,287
|T16
|Sung Hyun Park
|-9
|72
|73
|68
|66
|279
|$28,481
|T16
|Hae Ran Ryu
|-9
|65
|71
|77
|66
|279
|$28,481
|
|T16
|Hee Young Park
|-9
|71
|71
|69
|68
|279
|$28,481
|T16
|Hyo Joo Kim
|-9
|68
|71
|72
|68
|279
|$28,481
|T16
|Nelly Korda
|-9
|70
|68
|72
|69
|279
|$28,481
|T16
|Sarah Schmelzel
|-9
|70
|72
|67
|70
|279
|$28,481
|T22
|Linn Grant
|-8
|70
|72
|71
|67
|280
|$22,471
|T22
|Yan Liu
|-8
|66
|71
|74
|69
|280
|$22,471
|T22
|Brooke M. Henderson
|-8
|68
|71
|71
|70
|280
|$22,471
|T22
|Pajaree Anannarukarn
|-8
|71
|70
|68
|71
|280
|$22,471
|T22
|Allisen Corpuz
|-8
|69
|71
|69
|71
|280
|$22,471
|
|T22
|Hannah Green
|-8
|69
|70
|69
|72
|280
|$22,471
|T28
|Patty Tavatanakit
|-7
|70
|72
|74
|65
|281
|$18,503
|T28
|Hye-Jin Choi
|-7
|72
|71
|69
|69
|281
|$18,503
|T28
|Linnea Strom
|-7
|69
|72
|71
|69
|281
|$18,503
|T28
|Gaby Lopez
|-7
|70
|71
|70
|70
|281
|$18,503
|T32
|Jennifer Kupcho
|-6
|71
|76
|71
|64
|282
|$16,423
|T32
|In Gee Chun
|-6
|71
|71
|69
|71
|282
|$16,423
|T34
|Rose Zhang
|-5
|74
|70
|70
|69
|283
|$13,665
|T34
|Carlota Ciganda
|-5
|75
|71
|67
|70
|283
|$13,665
|
|T34
|Grace Kim
|-5
|72
|72
|69
|70
|283
|$13,665
|T34
|Megan Khang
|-5
|67
|73
|73
|70
|283
|$13,665
|T34
|Andrea Lee
|-5
|70
|72
|70
|71
|283
|$13,665
|T34
|A Lim Kim
|-5
|70
|69
|73
|71
|283
|$13,665
|T34
|Yuka Saso
|-5
|72
|69
|69
|73
|283
|$13,665
|T41
|Narin An
|-4
|68
|75
|73
|68
|284
|$10,256
|T41
|Yu Liu
|-4
|72
|72
|71
|69
|284
|$10,256
|T41
|Nasa Hataoka
|-4
|72
|71
|71
|70
|284
|$10,256
|T41
|Stephanie Kyriacou
|-4
|68
|73
|73
|70
|284
|$10,256
|
|T41
|Mi Hyang Lee
|-4
|71
|72
|70
|71
|284
|$10,256
|T41
|Ruoning Yin
|-4
|65
|75
|72
|72
|284
|$10,256
|T41
|Maja Stark
|-4
|65
|74
|71
|74
|284
|$10,256
|T48
|Lilia Vu
|-3
|69
|76
|74
|66
|285
|$8,122
|T48
|Jieun Seo (a)
|-3
|71
|71
|76
|67
|285
|$0
|T48
|Stephanie Meadow
|-3
|67
|78
|71
|69
|285
|$8,122
|T48
|Jin Young Ko
|-3
|74
|69
|70
|72
|285
|$8,122
|T48
|Amy Yang
|-3
|69
|72
|72
|72
|285
|$8,122
|T48
|Ariya Jutanugarn
|-3
|72
|70
|67
|76
|285
|$8,122
|
|T54
|Alexa Pano
|-2
|68
|74
|73
|71
|286
|$7,212
|T54
|Eun-Hee Ji
|-2
|71
|70
|71
|74
|286
|$7,212
|T56
|Aditi Ashok
|-1
|69
|75
|73
|70
|287
|$6,658
|T56
|Georgia Hall
|-1
|73
|70
|74
|70
|287
|$6,658
|T56
|Hinako Shibuno
|-1
|67
|72
|77
|71
|287
|$6,658
|T59
|Gemma Dryburgh
|E
|68
|77
|75
|68
|288
|$5,992
|T59
|Sarah Kemp
|E
|69
|76
|71
|72
|288
|$5,992
|T59
|Moriya Jutanugarn
|E
|70
|73
|73
|72
|288
|$5,992
|T62
|Nanna Koerstz Madsen
|1
|70
|74
|74
|71
|289
|$5,493
|
|T62
|Peiyun Chien
|1
|70
|77
|70
|72
|289
|$5,493
|T64
|Maria Fassi
|2
|72
|78
|71
|69
|290
|$5,215
|T64
|Olivia Cowan
|2
|73
|74
|74
|69
|290
|$5,215
|T64
|Madelene Sagstrom
|2
|69
|72
|76
|73
|290
|$5,215
|T64
|Soomin Oh (a)
|2
|71
|75
|67
|77
|290
|$0
|T68
|So Yeon Ryu
|3
|73
|76
|71
|71
|291
|$4,938
|T68
|Esther Henseleit
|3
|69
|74
|69
|79
|291
|$4,938
|70
|Sei Young Kim
|4
|69
|80
|71
|72
|292
|$4,772
|T71
|Celine Borge
|5
|73
|76
|77
|67
|293
|$4,605
|
|T71
|Albane Valenzuela
|5
|70
|76
|73
|74
|293
|$4,605
|73
|Chanettee Wannasaen
|6
|72
|76
|74
|72
|294
|$4,439
|74
|Ryann O'Toole
|8
|76
|71
|72
|77
|296
|$4,384
|75
|Matilda Castren
|16
|73
|77
|78
|76
|304
|$4,327
|76
|Dabeen Yun (a)
|37
|78
|87
|83
|77
|325
|$0