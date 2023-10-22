2023 BMW Ladies Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2023 BMW Ladies Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

10/22/2023

The 2023 BMW Ladies Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Minjee Lee, who earned the LPGA Tour win at Seowon Hills at Seowon Valley Country Club in Gyeonggi-do, South Korea.

Lee earned her second win in two months on the LPGA Tour, beating Alison Lee in on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff after both players finished regulation tied at 16-under 272.

In sudden death, Minjee Lee made a 6-foot birdie putt to earn the win over Alison Lee, who missed a 12-foot birdie putt going first on the green.

Lydia Ko defended her title well, finishing in solo third place after a rough season.

Lee won and the $330,000 winner's share of the $2,200,000 purse.

BMW Ladies Championship recap notes

Lee picks up the win in the 28th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the second time this LPGA Tour season.

By winning the event, Lee earned a full two-year LPGA Tour exemption and 500 Race to the CME Globe points.

This week, there was not a 36-hole cut, with 76 players finishing the tournament after a cut was not made the top 65 and ties through two rounds.

The 2023 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the Maybank Championship in South Korea.

2023 BMW Ladies Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R$ TOT MONEY
1 Minjee Lee -16 64 69 71 68 272 $330,000
P2 Alison Lee -16 63 72 70 67 272 $202,680
3 Lydia Ko -14 67 69 69 69 274 $147,030
4 Angel Yin -13 69 68 71 67 275 $113,739
T5 Jodi Ewart Shadoff -12 65 73 73 65 276 $66,691
T5 Jeongeun Lee6 -12 68 68 73 67 276 $66,691
T5 Atthaya Thitikul -12 70 71 66 69 276 $66,691
T5 Jiyai Shin -12 69 71 67 69 276 $66,691
T5 Celine Boutier -12 66 72 68 70 276 $66,691
T10 Jenny Shin -11 69 70 71 67 277 $41,797
T10 Ayaka Furue -11 64 75 71 67 277 $41,797
T10 Lauren Coughlin -11 67 72 67 71 277 $41,797
T13 Perrine Delacour -10 71 75 66 66 278 $35,287
T13 Seojin Park (a) -10 68 74 67 69 278 $0
T13 Ashleigh Buhai -10 62 73 69 74 278 $35,287
T16 Sung Hyun Park -9 72 73 68 66 279 $28,481
T16 Hae Ran Ryu -9 65 71 77 66 279 $28,481
T16 Hee Young Park -9 71 71 69 68 279 $28,481
T16 Hyo Joo Kim -9 68 71 72 68 279 $28,481
T16 Nelly Korda -9 70 68 72 69 279 $28,481
T16 Sarah Schmelzel -9 70 72 67 70 279 $28,481
T22 Linn Grant -8 70 72 71 67 280 $22,471
T22 Yan Liu -8 66 71 74 69 280 $22,471
T22 Brooke M. Henderson -8 68 71 71 70 280 $22,471
T22 Pajaree Anannarukarn -8 71 70 68 71 280 $22,471
T22 Allisen Corpuz -8 69 71 69 71 280 $22,471
T22 Hannah Green -8 69 70 69 72 280 $22,471
T28 Patty Tavatanakit -7 70 72 74 65 281 $18,503
T28 Hye-Jin Choi -7 72 71 69 69 281 $18,503
T28 Linnea Strom -7 69 72 71 69 281 $18,503
T28 Gaby Lopez -7 70 71 70 70 281 $18,503
T32 Jennifer Kupcho -6 71 76 71 64 282 $16,423
T32 In Gee Chun -6 71 71 69 71 282 $16,423
T34 Rose Zhang -5 74 70 70 69 283 $13,665
T34 Carlota Ciganda -5 75 71 67 70 283 $13,665
T34 Grace Kim -5 72 72 69 70 283 $13,665
T34 Megan Khang -5 67 73 73 70 283 $13,665
T34 Andrea Lee -5 70 72 70 71 283 $13,665
T34 A Lim Kim -5 70 69 73 71 283 $13,665
T34 Yuka Saso -5 72 69 69 73 283 $13,665
T41 Narin An -4 68 75 73 68 284 $10,256
T41 Yu Liu -4 72 72 71 69 284 $10,256
T41 Nasa Hataoka -4 72 71 71 70 284 $10,256
T41 Stephanie Kyriacou -4 68 73 73 70 284 $10,256
T41 Mi Hyang Lee -4 71 72 70 71 284 $10,256
T41 Ruoning Yin -4 65 75 72 72 284 $10,256
T41 Maja Stark -4 65 74 71 74 284 $10,256
T48 Lilia Vu -3 69 76 74 66 285 $8,122
T48 Jieun Seo (a) -3 71 71 76 67 285 $0
T48 Stephanie Meadow -3 67 78 71 69 285 $8,122
T48 Jin Young Ko -3 74 69 70 72 285 $8,122
T48 Amy Yang -3 69 72 72 72 285 $8,122
T48 Ariya Jutanugarn -3 72 70 67 76 285 $8,122
T54 Alexa Pano -2 68 74 73 71 286 $7,212
T54 Eun-Hee Ji -2 71 70 71 74 286 $7,212
T56 Aditi Ashok -1 69 75 73 70 287 $6,658
T56 Georgia Hall -1 73 70 74 70 287 $6,658
T56 Hinako Shibuno -1 67 72 77 71 287 $6,658
T59 Gemma Dryburgh E 68 77 75 68 288 $5,992
T59 Sarah Kemp E 69 76 71 72 288 $5,992
T59 Moriya Jutanugarn E 70 73 73 72 288 $5,992
T62 Nanna Koerstz Madsen 1 70 74 74 71 289 $5,493
T62 Peiyun Chien 1 70 77 70 72 289 $5,493
T64 Maria Fassi 2 72 78 71 69 290 $5,215
T64 Olivia Cowan 2 73 74 74 69 290 $5,215
T64 Madelene Sagstrom 2 69 72 76 73 290 $5,215
T64 Soomin Oh (a) 2 71 75 67 77 290 $0
T68 So Yeon Ryu 3 73 76 71 71 291 $4,938
T68 Esther Henseleit 3 69 74 69 79 291 $4,938
70 Sei Young Kim 4 69 80 71 72 292 $4,772
T71 Celine Borge 5 73 76 77 67 293 $4,605
T71 Albane Valenzuela 5 70 76 73 74 293 $4,605
73 Chanettee Wannasaen 6 72 76 74 72 294 $4,439
74 Ryann O'Toole 8 76 71 72 77 296 $4,384
75 Matilda Castren 16 73 77 78 76 304 $4,327
76 Dabeen Yun (a) 37 78 87 83 77 325 $0

