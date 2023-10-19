2023 BMW Ladies Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout
2023 BMW Ladies Championship purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

10/19/2023
A photo of golfer Nelly Korda in 2018
The 2023 BMW Ladies Championship purse is set for $2.2 million, with the winner's share coming in at $330,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The BMW Ladies Championship field is headed by Danielle Kang, Ruoning Yin, Atthaya Thitikul and more.

This is the 29th event of the 2023 LPGA Tour season. This is a 72-hole event without a 36-hole cut to the top 65 and ties after 36 holes. Players who complete the event are paid this week, except the four amateurs in the field.

The event is played this year at Seowon Hills at Seowon Valley Country Club in Gyeonggi-do, South Korea.

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament earns 500 points toward the Race to the CME Globe and Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points. The field earns Race to the CME Globe points based on finish.

The top 60 players in the standings at the end of the Pelican Women's Championship get into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. The winner of that tournament wins the Race to the CME Globe and a $1.5 million first-place prize.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

POSITION MONEY
1 $330,000
2 $202,680
3 $147,030
4 $113,739
5 $91,548
6 $74,902
7 $62,696
8 $54,928
9 $49,381
10 $44,942
11 $41,611
12 $38,837
13 $36,396
14 $34,178
15 $32,179
16 $30,404
17 $28,851
18 $27,520
19 $26,410
20 $25,521
21 $24,635
22 $23,746
23 $22,860
24 $21,971
25 $21,195
26 $20,419
27 $19,640
28 $18,863
29 $18,088
30 $17,421
31 $16,755
32 $16,090
33 $15,424
34 $14,758
35 $14,204
36 $13,649
37 $13,094
38 $12,539
39 $11,983
40 $11,541
41 $11,097
42 $10,654
43 $10,208
44 $9,765
45 $9,432
46 $9,099
47 $8,766
48 $8,433
49 $8,100
50 $7,767
51 $7,547
52 $7,324
53 $7,102
54 $6,880
55 $6,658
56 $6,435
57 $6,214
58 $5,992
59 $5,772
60 $5,549
61 $5,438
62 $5,325
63 $5,216
64 $5,105
65 $4,992
66 $4,883
67 $4,772
68 $4,660
69 $4,550
70 $4,439
71 $4,384
72 $4,327
73 $4,272
74 $4,216

