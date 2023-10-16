Zozo Championship history, results and past winners

The Zozo Championship is the PGA Tour's Japan event, with the tournament having been played at different points in the schedule though now it's currently played in the fall portion of the schedule.

The event, which was first played in 2019, has been slated to be played in Japan. It is co-sanctioned with the Japan Golf Tour.

The event moved in 2020, however, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions it created in Japan.

Tiger Woods won the inaugural edition of the event, with no repeat winners to this point in its short history.

Zozo Championship format

The Zozo Championship is played over four days, and there is not a cut for the qualifying field.

The invitational field of 78 players is not reduced to the top 65 and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.

Zozo Championship host courses

2020: Sherwood Country Club

2019, 2021-present: Accordia Narashino Country Club

Zozo Championship past sponsors

Zozo Championship has had just one sponsor.

2019-present: Zozo Championship

Zozo Championship history & results