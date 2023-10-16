CGX Top100 Camps: Redefining the route to playing college golf

For competitive junior golfers and their families, the dream of playing on a college golf team looms enticingly large.
Parents see talent and potential in their junior golfer and want to support their dreams, but they don’t understand the recruiting process or how to get the attention of the college coaches. Before you know it, thousands of dollars are invested each year chasing ranking points entering local and regional tournaments.
Players then hope to graduate to higher-level tours, get invited to invitationals, aspire to play on the AJGA Tour, and try to qualify for U.S.G.A. events. All the while, coaches are watching players from behind trees at junior tournaments with little connection, not getting to know a player beyond their golf swing.
CGX camps help players make those connections, get comfortable performing in front of coaches, find their fit and spot on a college golf team, improve their game and hear accurate information straight from the horse’s mouth…the coaches.
“In the past, ranked junior golfers didn’t have a platform or a necessity to attend camps with college coaches and bring their tournament resume to life. Tournaments are vital and strictly merit based for rankings however are not the end all be all for coaches when recruiting,” says CGX (College Golf Experience) Founder and CEO Joshua Jacobs. “CGX Top100 Camps are the connective tissue between ranked junior golfers and top-ranked college coaches. Top100 Camps are the only opportunity for parents and players, prior to or after the June 15 deadline, to be in front of and engage with this many coaches in one place.”
The upcoming CGX Top100 Showcase Camps will feature 48 of the top collegiate coaches and programs. The Top100 East Boy’s and Girl’s Showcase Camp will take place in Atlanta, Georgia, from November 11-12 at Chateau Elan Golf Club. The Top100 West Girl’s Showcase Camp (December 2-3) and the Top100 West Boy’s Showcase camp (December 16-17) will both be held in Phoenix, Arizona, at the Wigwam Resort.
“I would strongly encourage any parents to send their kids to a future CGX camp. They will not only learn how to become a better player, but they will learn what next steps to take to play collegiate golf,” said Greg Sands, Men’s Head Coach, Texas Tech.
CGX Top100 camps break down the barriers between coach and player, bringing their tournament resume and ranking to life. When some of the country’s top golf coaches come together with aspiring college golfers, the experiences are transformative and lead to lasting relationships that are vital to a junior becoming a collegiate golfer.
Junior golfer John Carter Tafner called the CGX Top100 South Camp “the most valuable junior golf experience thus far," adding, "I got more insight and instruction in two days than years of camps and individual instruction.”
At every CGX Top100 Camp, juniors and their parents engage with the top-level coaches over two days where they experience immersive education sessions on college golf and the recruiting pathway, NIL conversations, open Q&A sessions, and on-course coach engagement and instruction during simulated college golf practice and tournament rounds. The real-time evaluation and personalized feedback from the coaches is helping players discover the right collegiate program fit.
"The CGX Top100 Camp really gave my son a sense of how college programs work, what the expectation is if you want to play top college golf, and the ability to have face-to-face individual contact with these high-level coaches," said the parent of a recent CGX Top100 Camp attendee.
"My son basically had a 15-minute short-game lesson with (Baylor University Men's Head Golf Coach Mike) McGraw. I don't think there's anywhere else he would have that amazing opportunity."
To learn more about CGX or to register for a Top100 camp visit: https://collegegolfx.com/camps/
Top Coaches Attending Upcoming CGX Top100 Camps
Top100 East Boys Showcase Camp coaches (November 11-12):
- Blaine Woodruff - Chattanooga
- Jake Amos - East Tennessee State
- J.C. Deacon - Florida
- Carter Collins - Georgia Southern
- Bruce Heppler - Georgia Tech
- Mike Small - Illinois
- Glen Millican - Missouri
- John Handrigan - Notre Dame
- Jay Moseley - Ohio State
- Jerry Haas - Wake Forest
Top 100 East Girls Showcase Camp coaches (November 11-12):
- Mic Potter - Alabama
- Shauna Estes-Taylor - Arkansas
- Caroline Haas-Hegg - Augusta State University
- Emily Glaser - Florida
- Amy Bond - Florida State
- Josh Brewer - Georgia
- Kelly Hovland - Maryland
- Erika DeSanty - Princeton
- Kalen Anderson - South Carolina
- Gerrod Chadwell - Texas A&M
- Ria Scott – Virginia
- Greg Robertson - Oklahoma State
Top100 West Girls Showcase Camp coaches (December 2-3):
- Laura Ianello - Arizona
- Missy Farr-Kaye - Arizona State
- Golda Borst - Kentucky
- Garrett Runion - LSU
- Jill Trujillo - New Mexico State
- Laurie Gibbs - Pepperdine
- Dana Dormann - San Jose State
- JoJo Robertson - Texas Tech
- Alicia Um Holmes - UCLA
- Kim Lewellen - Wake Forest
- Mary Lou Mulflur – Washington
- Jay Goble - Baylor
Top100 West Boys Showcase Camp coaches (December 16-17):
- Jim Anderson - Arizona
- Walter Chun - University of California, Berkeley
- Bruce Brockbank - BYU
- Pat Goss - Northwestern
- Jon Reehoorn - Oregon State
- Ryan Donovan - San Diego State
- Greg Sands - Texas Tech
- Jean-Paul Hebert - UNLV
- Mark Hankins – USC
- Michael Wilson – Colorado St.
- Michael Beard – Pepperdine