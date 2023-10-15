2023 SJM Macao Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2023 SJM Macao Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

10/15/2023
The 2023 SJM Macao Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Min Woo Lee, who earned the Asian Tour win at Macau Golf and Country Club in Macau, China.

Lee put on a show all week, winning by two shots over Poom Saksansin, with a 72-hole total of 30-under 254 on the back of a final-round 63.

Lee and Saksansin finished way ahead of the rest of the field, with Phachara Khongwatmai finishing in solo third, eight shots out of second place and 10 out of first.

Lee won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.

SJM Macao Open recap notes

Lee earned 5.2 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was modest, mostly filled with Asian Tour regulars.

There was a cut this week, with 65 players finishing the event in the 20th event of the season.

The 2023 Asian Tour schedule continues in three weeks with the Volvo China Open.

2023 SJM Macao Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Min Woo Lee -30 62 64 65 63 254 $180,000
2 Poom Saksansin -28 67 62 64 63 256 $110,000
3 Phachara Khongwatmai -20 64 68 68 64 264 $63,000
T4 Lee Chieh-po -18 66 65 72 63 266 $45,500
T4 Miguel Tabuena -18 66 69 66 65 266 $45,500
T6 Honey Baisoya -17 68 65 69 65 267 $28,767
T6 Jason Knutzon -17 68 68 66 65 267 $28,767
T6 Taichi Kho -17 66 69 66 66 267 $28,767
T9 Ben Campbell -16 63 68 68 69 268 $20,250
T9 Jaewoong Eom -16 65 65 65 73 268 $20,250
T11 Andrew Dodt -15 65 67 72 65 269 $15,067
T11 Berry Henson -15 68 67 69 65 269 $15,067
T11 Bjorn Hellgren -15 68 64 71 66 269 $15,067
T11 David Drysdale -15 62 71 70 66 269 $15,067
T11 Nick Voke -15 72 65 65 67 269 $15,067
T11 Meenwhee Kim -15 64 66 69 70 269 $15,067
T17 Denwit Boriboonsub -14 66 67 70 67 270 $12,083
T17 Gaganjeet Bhullar -14 66 70 66 68 270 $12,083
T17 Zach Murray -14 70 65 65 70 270 $12,083
T20 Ajeetesh Sandhu -13 63 70 70 68 271 $10,883
T20 Suteepat Prateeptienchai -13 65 68 69 69 271 $10,883
T20 Jin Cheng -13 66 68 68 69 271 $10,883
T23 Rattanon Wannasrichan -12 70 64 72 66 272 $9,700
T23 Jack Thompson -12 65 69 72 66 272 $9,700
T23 Suradit Yongcharoenchai -12 69 69 68 66 272 $9,700
T23 Trevor Simsby -12 70 65 72 65 272 $9,700
T23 Hung Chien-yao -12 70 67 71 64 272 $9,700
T28 Panuphol Pittayarat -11 66 71 69 67 273 $8,167
T28 Chang Wei-lun -11 69 63 72 69 273 $8,167
T28 Ian Snyman -11 63 72 69 69 273 $8,167
T28 Sam Brazel -11 67 68 69 69 273 $8,167
T28 Michael Maguire -11 65 68 70 70 273 $8,167
T28 Atiruj Winaicharoenchai -11 71 65 67 70 273 $8,167
T34 Kevin Yuan -10 68 68 69 69 274 $7,200
T34 Tom Power-Horan -10 70 65 69 70 274 $7,200
T34 Miguel Carballo -10 70 68 71 65 274 $7,200
T37 Steve Lewton -9 68 67 68 72 275 $6,600
T37 Sadom Kaewkanjana -9 68 70 70 67 275 $6,600
T37 Jeremy Gandon -9 71 67 70 67 275 $6,600
T40 Josh Younger -8 69 68 68 71 276 $6,033
T40 Tirawat Kaewsiribandit -8 70 68 69 69 276 $6,033
T40 Angad Cheema -8 67 70 71 68 276 $6,033
T43 Natipong Srithong -7 72 66 68 71 277 $5,370
T43 Pavit Tangkamolprasert -7 66 70 71 70 277 $5,370
T43 Siddikur Rahman -7 70 66 71 70 277 $5,370
T43 Chikkarangappa S. -7 70 67 70 70 277 $5,370
T43 Wang Wei-hsuan -7 68 69 71 69 277 $5,370
T48 Alvaro Ortiz -6 67 71 68 72 278 $4,700
T48 Jbe Kruger -6 70 66 71 71 278 $4,700
T48 Ollie Roberts -6 72 66 70 70 278 $4,700
T51 Pawin Ingkhapradit -5 69 68 70 72 279 $3,960
T51 Nicholas Fung -5 69 68 70 72 279 $3,960
T51 Justin Quiban -5 67 67 74 71 279 $3,960
T51 Prom Meesawat -5 67 71 72 69 279 $3,960
T51 Yashas Chandra -5 70 68 73 68 279 $3,960
T56 Dodge Kemmer -4 68 70 66 76 280 $3,500
T56 Kartik Sharma -4 66 65 76 73 280 $3,500
T56 Turk Pettit -4 65 71 75 69 280 $3,500
T59 Kosuke Hamamoto -3 68 69 73 71 281 $3,250
T59 Tanapat Pichaikool -3 70 67 75 69 281 $3,250
T61 Liang Wenchong -2 68 68 75 71 282 $3,000
T61 Lloyd Jefferson Go -2 67 67 77 71 282 $3,000
T61 Tong Yang -2 68 69 75 70 282 $3,000
64 Yikeun Chang -1 70 68 77 68 283 $2,800
65 Poom Pattaropong 8 68 69 80 75 292 $2,700

