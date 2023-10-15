2023 SJM Macao Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 SJM Macao Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Min Woo Lee, who earned the Asian Tour win at Macau Golf and Country Club in Macau, China.

Lee put on a show all week, winning by two shots over Poom Saksansin, with a 72-hole total of 30-under 254 on the back of a final-round 63.

Lee and Saksansin finished way ahead of the rest of the field, with Phachara Khongwatmai finishing in solo third, eight shots out of second place and 10 out of first.

Lee won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.

SJM Macao Open recap notes

Lee earned 5.2 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was modest, mostly filled with Asian Tour regulars.

There was a cut this week, with 65 players finishing the event in the 20th event of the season.

The 2023 Asian Tour schedule continues in three weeks with the Volvo China Open.

2023 SJM Macao Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details