2023 LIV Golf Jeddah final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 LIV Golf Jeddah final leaderboard is headed by winner Brooks Koepka, who earned his latest LIV Golf win at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia.

Koepka won this event for the second year in a row, defeating Talor Gooch in a playoff for the win. Both players finished the 54-hole, shotgun-start tournament on 14-under 196 after Koepka closed with 68 and Gooch shot a final-round 62.

Harold Varner III, Scott Vincent and Sergio Garcia finished tied for third, two shots out of a playoff.

Koepka won the $4,000,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse for the individual competition.

LIV Golf Jeddah recap notes

Koepka earned no Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The OWGR does not offer points to 54-hole events above the developmental level.

There are no cuts in LIV Golf events, with 48 players finishing the event in the 13th completed event of the season.

In the team competition, the Fireballs team finished first by three shots, with the four team members (Garcia, Eugenio Chacarra, Abraham Ancer and Carlos Ortiz) earning $3 million for the franchise. The RangeGoats earned $1.5 million by finishing in second, with the Cleeks finishing third and earning $500,000.

The 2023 LIV Golf schedule concludes next week with the LIV Golf team championship at Trump Doral in Florida.

2023 LIV Golf Jeddah final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

