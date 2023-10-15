2023 LIV Golf Jeddah final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2023 LIV Golf Jeddah final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

A photo of Brooks Koepka
The 2023 LIV Golf Jeddah final leaderboard is headed by winner Brooks Koepka, who earned his latest LIV Golf win at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia.

Koepka won this event for the second year in a row, defeating Talor Gooch in a playoff for the win. Both players finished the 54-hole, shotgun-start tournament on 14-under 196 after Koepka closed with 68 and Gooch shot a final-round 62.

Harold Varner III, Scott Vincent and Sergio Garcia finished tied for third, two shots out of a playoff.

Koepka won the $4,000,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse for the individual competition.

LIV Golf Jeddah recap notes

Koepka earned no Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The OWGR does not offer points to 54-hole events above the developmental level.

There are no cuts in LIV Golf events, with 48 players finishing the event in the 13th completed event of the season.

In the team competition, the Fireballs team finished first by three shots, with the four team members (Garcia, Eugenio Chacarra, Abraham Ancer and Carlos Ortiz) earning $3 million for the franchise. The RangeGoats earned $1.5 million by finishing in second, with the Cleeks finishing third and earning $500,000.

The 2023 LIV Golf schedule concludes next week with the LIV Golf team championship at Trump Doral in Florida.

2023 LIV Golf Jeddah final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Brooks Koepka -14 66 62 68 196 $4,000,000
2 Talor Gooch -14 70 64 62 196 $2,125,000
T3 Harold Varner III -12 66 67 65 198 $1,175,000
T3 Scott Vincent -12 70 62 66 198 $1,175,000
T3 Sergio Garcia -12 68 63 67 198 $1,175,000
T6 Dustin Johnson -11 66 68 65 199 $700,000
T6 Mito Pereira -11 68 65 66 199 $700,000
T6 Charles Howell III -11 67 64 68 199 $700,000
T9 Cameron Tringale -10 69 65 66 200 $570,000
T9 Joaquin Niemann -10 68 65 67 200 $570,000
T11 Bernd Wiesberger -8 71 68 63 202 $334,571
T11 Abraham Ancer -8 71 67 64 202 $334,571
T11 Peter Uihlein -8 70 68 64 202 $334,571
T11 Dean Burmester -8 71 65 66 202 $334,571
T11 Richard Bland -8 67 69 66 202 $334,571
T11 Eugenio Chacarra -8 69 66 67 202 $334,571
T11 Bryson DeChambeau -8 69 63 70 202 $334,571
T18 Lee Westwood -7 70 70 63 203 $194,667
T18 Carlos Ortiz -7 68 71 64 203 $194,667
T18 Charl Schwartzel -7 70 67 66 203 $194,667
T18 Patrick Reed -7 69 68 66 203 $194,667
T18 Jason Kokrak -7 70 65 68 203 $194,667
T18 Brendan Steele -7 70 65 68 203 $194,667
T24 David Puig -6 71 67 66 204 $164,000
T24 Cameron Smith -6 70 68 66 204 $164,000
T24 Paul Casey -6 68 70 66 204 $164,000
T24 Matt Jones -6 69 67 68 204 $164,000
T24 Martin Kaymer -6 68 66 70 204 $164,000
T29 Graeme McDowell -5 73 69 63 205 $153,000
T29 Thomas Pieters -5 71 67 67 205 $153,000
T29 Phil Mickelson -5 69 68 68 205 $153,000
T29 Marc Leishman -5 65 72 68 205 $153,000
T29 Danny Lee -5 69 67 69 205 $153,000
T29 Louis Oosthuizen -5 67 69 69 205 $153,000
T35 Kevin Na -4 70 73 63 206 $145,000
T35 Henrik Stenson -4 69 71 66 206 $145,000
37 Branden Grace -3 72 68 67 207 $142,000
T38 Matthew Wolff -2 76 65 67 208 $139,000
T38 Ian Poulter -2 72 68 68 208 $139,000
T40 Chase Koepka E 73 69 68 210 $132,000
T40 Sebastián Muñoz E 70 71 69 210 $132,000
T40 Pat Perez E 72 68 70 210 $132,000
T40 Anirban Lahiri E 72 67 71 210 $132,000
T40 Bubba Watson E 71 68 71 210 $132,000
T45 Sam Horsfield 2 70 74 68 212 $125,000
T45 Sihwan Kim 2 72 71 69 212 $125,000
47 James Piot 3 71 69 73 213 $122,000
48 Jediah Morgan 5 71 68 76 215 $120,000

