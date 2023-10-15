2023 CKB WA PGA Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2023 CKB WA PGA Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 CKB WA PGA Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Ben Eccles, who earned the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia win at Kalgoorlie Golf Course in Kalgoorlie, Western Australia, Australia.

Eccles earned his first win as a professional golfer, ending an eight-year winless streak with a five-shot win on 23-under 265 to beat Haydn Barron.

Kit Bittle and Lachlan Barker finished in joint third place, three shots out of second.

Eccles won the $45,000 winner's share of the $420,000 purse.

CKB Western Australia PGA Championship recap notes

Eccles earned 1.3 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was modest, mostly filled with Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia regulars.

There was a cut this week, with 57 players finishing the event in the fourth event of the season. Three amateurs made the cut and were not paid for their finish.

The 2023 Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia schedule continues next week with the WebEx Players Series SA.

2023 CKB WA PGA Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Ben Eccles -23 68 63 66 68 265 $45,000
2 Haydn Barron -18 72 65 68 65 270 $25,000
T3 Lachlan Barker -15 71 67 65 70 273 $15,000
T3 Kit Bittle -15 71 68 64 70 273 $15,000
T5 Quinnton Croker(a) -14 66 66 73 69 274 $0
T5 Charlie Robbins -14 67 68 69 70 274 $10,250
T7 James Gibellini -13 68 70 70 67 275 $8,175
T7 James Marchesani -13 71 68 67 69 275 $8,175
T9 Jordan Zunic -12 71 68 69 68 276 $6,071
T9 Joshua Greer  -12 71 65 71 69 276 $6,071
T9 Jak Carter -12 72 65 70 69 276 $6,071
T12 Brett Coletta -11 73 66 70 68 277 $4,575
T12 Samuel Slater -11 72 65 71 69 277 $4,575
T14 Nathan Barbieri -10 68 70 69 71 278 $3,575
T14 Aiden Didone  -10 72 66 69 71 278 $3,575
T14 Andrew Campbell -10 73 65 69 71 278 $3,575
T17 Kade McBride -9 70 72 69 68 279 $2,975
T17 William Bruyeres  -9 70 70 72 67 279 $2,975
T19 Josh Armstrong -8 75 66 69 70 280 $2,683
T19 Braden Becker -8 75 68 66 71 280 $2,683
T19 Cameron John -8 71 70 65 74 280 $2,683
T22 Jason Hong -7 71 65 74 71 281 $2,425
T22 Joseph Buttress (a) -7 69 70 71 71 281 $0
T22 Michael Sim -7 70 72 67 72 281 $2,425
T22 Justin Warren -7 69 70 70 72 281 $2,425
T22 Brett Rankin -7 72 69 72 68 281 $2,425
T22 Kyle Michel -7 68 73 74 66 281 $2,425
28 Anthony Choat -6 72 71 69 70 282 $2,275
T29 Edward Donoghue -5 75 69 67 72 283 $2,100
T29 Andrew Kelly -5 70 72 70 71 283 $2,100
T29 Lawry Flynn -5 75 67 72 69 283 $2,100
T29 Matias Sanchez -5 70 74 70 69 283 $2,100
T29 Elvis Smylie -5 75 68 72 68 283 $2,100
T29 Harrison Crowe  -5 68 69 68 78 283 $2,100
T35 Brett Rumford -4 67 72 72 73 284 $1,850
T35 Maverick Antcliff -4 73 69 71 71 284 $1,850
T35 Brady Watt -4 72 72 69 71 284 $1,850
T35 Shae Wools-Cobb -4 68 74 74 68 284 $1,850
T39 Daniel Beckmann -2 72 69 72 73 286 $1,700
T39 Jake McLeod -2 72 70 71 73 286 $1,700
T41 Jack Munro -1 71 70 71 75 287 $1,525
T41 Scott Barr -1 72 71 70 74 287 $1,525
T41 Darcy Brereton -1 70 74 72 71 287 $1,525
T41 Aaron Pike -1 72 70 75 70 287 $1,525
T41 Ben Paine  -1 71 70 79 67 287 $1,525
T46 James Grierson E 69 72 71 76 288 $1,294
T46 David Bransdon E 70 71 75 72 288 $1,294
T46 Kerry Mountcastle  E 74 70 74 70 288 $1,294
T46 Nathan Page E 71 71 77 69 288 $1,294
T50 Jasper Stubbs (a) 1 70 70 75 74 289 $0
T50 Aaron Townsend 1 67 75 74 73 289 $1,163
T52 Scott Strange 2 72 70 74 74 290 $1,069
T52 Stephen Dartnall 2 74 69 73 74 290 $1,069
T52 Lucas Higgins 2 71 71 79 69 290 $1,069
55 Blake Windred 4 70 72 76 74 292 $1,008
56 Louis Dobbelaar 5 69 72 76 76 293 $975
57 Jake Hughes 6 71 71 75 77 294 $938

