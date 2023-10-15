2023 CKB WA PGA Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 CKB WA PGA Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Ben Eccles, who earned the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia win at Kalgoorlie Golf Course in Kalgoorlie, Western Australia, Australia.

Eccles earned his first win as a professional golfer, ending an eight-year winless streak with a five-shot win on 23-under 265 to beat Haydn Barron.

Kit Bittle and Lachlan Barker finished in joint third place, three shots out of second.

Eccles won the $45,000 winner's share of the $420,000 purse.

CKB Western Australia PGA Championship recap notes

Eccles earned 1.3 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was modest, mostly filled with Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia regulars.

There was a cut this week, with 57 players finishing the event in the fourth event of the season. Three amateurs made the cut and were not paid for their finish.

The 2023 Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia schedule continues next week with the WebEx Players Series SA.

2023 CKB WA PGA Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

