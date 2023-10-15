2023 Charles Schwab Cup playoffs standings: 72 players advancing to Dominion Energy Charity Classic

The PGA Tour Champions's 2023 Charles Schwab Cup playoffs begin with the first stage, the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, played in Richmond, Va. at the Country Club of Virginia.
The Dominion Energy Charity Classic field has the top 72 players in Charles Schwab Cup points through the regular season.
Steve Stricker is first in the rankings, dominating this season on PGA Tour Champions with a $1.94 million lead over No. 2 Steve Alker heading into the playoffs. The margin is not insurmountable, but there are less than a handful of players that could win all three Schwab Cup playoff events and still win the season-long points race.
With the start of the playoffs, points are multiplied by two, with each dollar earned equaling two points. At the end of the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, the top 54 players in total points, adding in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, qualify for the TimberTech Championship in Florida.
No one played their way into the playoffs through the regular season-ending SAS Championship.
2023 Charles Schwab Cup standings: 72 PGA Tour Champions players who qualified for the 2023 Dominion Energy Charity Classic
|POS
|PLAYER
|MONEY
|1
|Steve Stricker
|$3,986,063
|2
|Steven Alker
|$2,041,051
|3
|Bernhard Langer
|$1,947,542
|4
|Stephen Ames
|$1,789,514
|5
|David Toms
|$1,757,104
|6
|Ernie Els
|$1,689,783
|7
|Alex Cejka
|$1,472,928
|8
|Jerry Kelly
|$1,470,367
|
|9
|Padraig Harrington
|$1,442,796
|10
|Miguel Angel Jiménez
|$1,408,365
|11
|Brett Quigley
|$1,326,756
|12
|Vijay Singh
|$1,185,741
|13
|Thongchai Jaidee
|$1,068,904
|14
|Dicky Pride
|$1,048,927
|15
|Y.E. Yang
|$1,043,654
|16
|K.J. Choi
|$1,037,839
|17
|Rod Pampling
|$1,008,215
|
|18
|Joe Durant
|$917,056
|19
|Robert Karlsson
|$911,802
|20
|Paul Stankowski
|$897,972
|21
|Darren Clarke
|$896,445
|22
|Mark Hensby
|$887,781
|23
|Paul Broadhurst
|$877,689
|24
|Richard Green
|$851,041
|25
|Steve Flesch
|$812,287
|26
|Ken Tanigawa
|$795,564
|
|27
|Ken Duke
|$791,102
|28
|Justin Leonard
|$790,135
|29
|Colin Montgomerie
|$787,760
|30
|Retief Goosen
|$782,549
|31
|Kevin Sutherland
|$641,225
|32
|Marco Dawson
|$602,175
|33
|Harrison Frazar
|$585,751
|34
|Billy Andrade
|$577,537
|35
|Rob Labritz
|$570,831
|
|36
|Paul Goydos
|$559,033
|37
|Lee Janzen
|$556,416
|38
|Tim Petrovic
|$555,747
|39
|Jeff Maggert
|$510,275
|40
|Stewart Cink
|$468,639
|41
|Tim O'Neal
|$466,336
|42
|Mario Tiziani
|$462,362
|43
|Mike Weir
|$456,795
|44
|Bob Estes
|$445,376
|
|45
|Glen Day
|$392,373
|46
|Scott Dunlap
|$390,354
|47
|Scott Parel
|$382,503
|48
|Scott McCarron
|$372,252
|49
|Brian Gay
|$360,759
|50
|Stuart Appleby
|$358,964
|51
|Matt Gogel
|$347,055
|52
|David Branshaw
|$343,534
|53
|Kirk Triplett
|$338,571
|
|54
|Woody Austin
|$331,836
|55
|John Huston
|$327,334
|56
|Shane Bertsch
|$325,840
|57
|Charlie Wi
|$322,916
|58
|Doug Barron
|$319,007
|59
|Rocco Mediate
|$318,518
|60
|Billy Mayfair
|$316,533
|61
|Wes Short, Jr.
|$305,238
|62
|David McKenzie
|$272,882
|
|63
|Fred Couples
|$263,968
|64
|Tim Herron
|$255,725
|65
|Arjun Atwal
|$237,147
|66
|Tom Gillis
|$229,937
|67
|Olin Browne
|$201,788
|68
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|$198,999
|69
|Chris DiMarco
|$198,497
|70
|Michael Jonzon
|$182,277
|71
|David Duval
|$171,001
|
|72
|Jim Furyk
|$169,274