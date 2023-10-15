2023 Charles Schwab Cup playoffs standings: 72 players advancing to Dominion Energy Charity Classic
Champions Tour

2023 Charles Schwab Cup playoffs standings: 72 players advancing to Dominion Energy Charity Classic

10/15/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Steve Stricker
The PGA Tour Champions's 2023 Charles Schwab Cup playoffs begin with the first stage, the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, played in Richmond, Va. at the Country Club of Virginia.

The Dominion Energy Charity Classic field has the top 72 players in Charles Schwab Cup points through the regular season.

Steve Stricker is first in the rankings, dominating this season on PGA Tour Champions with a $1.94 million lead over No. 2 Steve Alker heading into the playoffs. The margin is not insurmountable, but there are less than a handful of players that could win all three Schwab Cup playoff events and still win the season-long points race.

With the start of the playoffs, points are multiplied by two, with each dollar earned equaling two points. At the end of the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, the top 54 players in total points, adding in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, qualify for the TimberTech Championship in Florida.

No one played their way into the playoffs through the regular season-ending SAS Championship.

2023 Charles Schwab Cup standings: 72 PGA Tour Champions players who qualified for the 2023 Dominion Energy Charity Classic

POS PLAYER MONEY
1 Steve Stricker $3,986,063
2 Steven Alker $2,041,051
3 Bernhard Langer $1,947,542
4 Stephen Ames $1,789,514
5 David Toms $1,757,104
6 Ernie Els $1,689,783
7 Alex Cejka $1,472,928
8 Jerry Kelly $1,470,367
9 Padraig Harrington $1,442,796
10 Miguel Angel Jiménez $1,408,365
11 Brett Quigley $1,326,756
12 Vijay Singh $1,185,741
13 Thongchai Jaidee $1,068,904
14 Dicky Pride $1,048,927
15 Y.E. Yang $1,043,654
16 K.J. Choi $1,037,839
17 Rod Pampling $1,008,215
18 Joe Durant $917,056
19 Robert Karlsson $911,802
20 Paul Stankowski $897,972
21 Darren Clarke $896,445
22 Mark Hensby $887,781
23 Paul Broadhurst $877,689
24 Richard Green $851,041
25 Steve Flesch $812,287
26 Ken Tanigawa $795,564
27 Ken Duke $791,102
28 Justin Leonard $790,135
29 Colin Montgomerie $787,760
30 Retief Goosen $782,549
31 Kevin Sutherland $641,225
32 Marco Dawson $602,175
33 Harrison Frazar $585,751
34 Billy Andrade $577,537
35 Rob Labritz $570,831
36 Paul Goydos $559,033
37 Lee Janzen $556,416
38 Tim Petrovic $555,747
39 Jeff Maggert $510,275
40 Stewart Cink $468,639
41 Tim O'Neal $466,336
42 Mario Tiziani $462,362
43 Mike Weir $456,795
44 Bob Estes $445,376
45 Glen Day $392,373
46 Scott Dunlap $390,354
47 Scott Parel $382,503
48 Scott McCarron $372,252
49 Brian Gay $360,759
50 Stuart Appleby $358,964
51 Matt Gogel $347,055
52 David Branshaw $343,534
53 Kirk Triplett $338,571
54 Woody Austin $331,836
55 John Huston $327,334
56 Shane Bertsch $325,840
57 Charlie Wi $322,916
58 Doug Barron $319,007
59 Rocco Mediate $318,518
60 Billy Mayfair $316,533
61 Wes Short, Jr. $305,238
62 David McKenzie $272,882
63 Fred Couples $263,968
64 Tim Herron $255,725
65 Arjun Atwal $237,147
66 Tom Gillis $229,937
67 Olin Browne $201,788
68 Tom Pernice Jr. $198,999
69 Chris DiMarco $198,497
70 Michael Jonzon $182,277
71 David Duval $171,001
72 Jim Furyk $169,274

