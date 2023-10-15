2023 BMW Ladies Championship field: Players, rankings
LPGA Tour





A photo of golfer Jin Young Ko
The 2023 BMW Ladies Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Seowon Hills at Seowon Valley Country Club in Gyeonggi-do, Republic of Korea.

The BMW Ladies Championship field is headlined by the likes of Lydia Ko, Jiyai Shin, So Yeon Ryu and more.

This is set to be a 78-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the LPGA Tour's return to South Korea for the start of the fall Asian swing.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, bringing the LPGA Tour back to China for this event.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event in the field.

The week-of alternate list is based on the LPGA's priority order, with Minami Katsu and Yuna Nishimura coming up first on the list.

The field will be playing for a $2.2 million purse, with 39 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 BMW Ladies Championship field

PLAYER
Narin An
Pajaree Anannarukarn
Aditi Ashok
Celine Borge
Celine Boutier
Ashleigh Buhai
Matilda Castren
Peiyun Chien
Hye-Jin Choi
In Gee Chun
Carlota Ciganda
Allisen Corpuz
Lauren Coughlin
Olivia Cowan
Perrine Delacour
Gemma Dryburgh
Jodi Ewart Shadoff
Maria Fassi
Ayaka Furue
Linn Grant
Hannah Green
Georgia Hall
Nasa Hataoka
Brooke Henderson
Esther Henseleit
Eun Hee Ji
Ariya Jutanugarn
Moriya Jutanugarn
Danielle Kang
Sarah Kemp
Megan Khang
Hyo Joo Kim
Grace Kim
A Lim Kim
Sei Young Kim
Lydia Ko
Jin Young Ko
Nelly Korda
Jennifer Kupcho
Stephanie Kyriacou
Minjee Lee
Andrea Lee
Alison Lee
Mi Hyang Lee
Jeongeun Lee6
Yu Liu
Yan Liu
Gaby Lopez
Nanna Koerstz Madsen
Stephanie Meadow
Anna Nordqvist
Ryann O'Toole
Soomin Oh (a)
Alexa Pano
Sung Hyun Park
Hee Young Park
Seojin Park (a)
So Yeon Ryu
Hae Ran Ryu
Madelene Sagstrom
Yuka Saso
Sarah Schmelzel
Jieun Seo (a)
Hinako Shibuno
Jiyai Shin
Jenny Shin
Maja Stark
Linnea Strom
Patty Tavatanakit
Atthaya Thitikul
Albane Valenzuela
Lilia Vu
Chanettee Wannasaen
Amy Yang
Ruoning Yin
Angel Yin
Dabeen Yun (a)
Rose Zhang

Top 50 players in 2023 BMW Ladies Championship field

RANK PLAYER
1 Lilia Vu
2 Ruoning Yin
3 Jin Young Ko
4 Nelly Korda
5 Celine Boutier
6 Hyo-Joo Kim
7 Minjee Lee
10 Allisen Corpuz
11 Brooke Henderson
12 Lydia Ko
13 Atthaya Thitikul
14 Megan Khang
15 Linn Grant
16 Jiyai Shin
17 Nasa Hataoka
18 Georgia Hall
20 Ashleigh Buhai
21 Ayaka Furue
22 Hannah Green
24 Yuka Saso
26 In Gee Chun
27 Hae Ran Ryu
30 Carlota Ciganda
31 Ye Won Lee
32 Hye Jin Choi
33 Jennifer Kupcho
34 Rose Zhang
35 Angel Yin
37 Danielle Kang
38 Amy Yang
39 Andrea Lee
41 Anna Nordqvist
42 Maja Stark
43 A Lim Kim
45 Sei Young Kim
46 Madelene Sagstrom
47 Gaby Lopez
48 Aditi Ashok
50 Jodi Ewart Shadoff





