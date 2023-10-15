2023 BMW Ladies Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2023 BMW Ladies Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Seowon Hills at Seowon Valley Country Club in Gyeonggi-do, Republic of Korea.

The BMW Ladies Championship field is headlined by the likes of Lydia Ko, Jiyai Shin, So Yeon Ryu and more.

This is set to be a 78-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the LPGA Tour's return to South Korea for the start of the fall Asian swing.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, bringing the LPGA Tour back to China for this event.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event in the field.

The week-of alternate list is based on the LPGA's priority order, with Minami Katsu and Yuna Nishimura coming up first on the list.

The field will be playing for a $2.2 million purse, with 39 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 BMW Ladies Championship field

PLAYER Narin An Pajaree Anannarukarn Aditi Ashok Celine Borge Celine Boutier Ashleigh Buhai Matilda Castren Peiyun Chien Hye-Jin Choi In Gee Chun Carlota Ciganda Allisen Corpuz Lauren Coughlin Olivia Cowan Perrine Delacour Gemma Dryburgh Jodi Ewart Shadoff Maria Fassi Ayaka Furue Linn Grant Hannah Green Georgia Hall Nasa Hataoka Brooke Henderson Esther Henseleit Eun Hee Ji Ariya Jutanugarn Moriya Jutanugarn Danielle Kang Sarah Kemp Megan Khang Hyo Joo Kim Grace Kim A Lim Kim Sei Young Kim Lydia Ko Jin Young Ko Nelly Korda Jennifer Kupcho Stephanie Kyriacou Minjee Lee Andrea Lee Alison Lee Mi Hyang Lee Jeongeun Lee6 Yu Liu Yan Liu Gaby Lopez Nanna Koerstz Madsen Stephanie Meadow Anna Nordqvist Ryann O'Toole Soomin Oh (a) Alexa Pano Sung Hyun Park Hee Young Park Seojin Park (a) So Yeon Ryu Hae Ran Ryu Madelene Sagstrom Yuka Saso Sarah Schmelzel Jieun Seo (a) Hinako Shibuno Jiyai Shin Jenny Shin Maja Stark Linnea Strom Patty Tavatanakit Atthaya Thitikul Albane Valenzuela Lilia Vu Chanettee Wannasaen Amy Yang Ruoning Yin Angel Yin Dabeen Yun (a) Rose Zhang

Top 50 players in 2023 BMW Ladies Championship field