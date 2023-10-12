2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai purse, winner's share, prize money payout
2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

10/12/2023
The 2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai purse is set for $2.1 million, with the winner's share coming in at $315,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Buick LPGA Shanghai field is headed by Danielle Kang, Ruoning Yin, Atthaya Thitikul and more.

This is the 28th event of the 2023 LPGA Tour season. This is a 72-hole event without a 36-hole cut to the top 65 and ties after 36 holes. Players who complete the event are paid this week, except the five amateurs in the field.

The event is played this year at Qizhong Garden Golf Club in Shanghai, China.

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament earns 500 points toward the Race to the CME Globe and Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points. The field earns Race to the CME Globe points based on finish.

The top 60 players in the standings at the end of the Pelican Women's Championship get into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. The winner of that tournament wins the Race to the CME Globe and a $1.5 million first-place prize.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

POSITION MONEY
1 $315,000
2 $192,550
3 $139,681
4 $108,054
5 $86,972
6 $71,159
7 $59,562
8 $52,183
9 $46,913
10 $42,695
11 $39,532
12 $36,896
13 $34,577
14 $32,470
15 $30,571
16 $28,884
17 $27,409
18 $26,144
19 $25,091
20 $24,246
21 $23,404
22 $22,560
23 $21,718
24 $20,873
25 $20,136
26 $19,398
27 $18,659
28 $17,921
29 $17,184
30 $16,550
31 $15,918
32 $15,286
33 $14,653
34 $14,020
35 $13,494
36 $12,966
37 $12,440
38 $11,912
39 $11,384
40 $10,963
41 $10,542
42 $10,121
43 $9,698
44 $9,277
45 $8,960
46 $8,644
47 $8,328
48 $8,011
49 $7,696
50 $7,379
51 $7,169
52 $6,958
53 $6,746
54 $6,536
55 $6,325
56 $6,113
57 $5,904
58 $5,693
59 $5,483
60 $5,272
61 $5,166
62 $5,059
63 $4,955
64 $4,850
65 $4,744
66 $4,638
67 $4,534
68 $4,427
69 $4,322
70 $4,217
71 $4,165
72 $4,110
73 $4,058
74 $4,006
75 $3,958
76 $3,907

