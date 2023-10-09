Talking GolfGetaways returns with a deep look at Sand Valley
10/09/2023
Is Sand Valley becoming the best golf-travel destination?

Mitch Laurance, Darin Bunch and Kris McEwen unpack their summertime visit to Sand Valley Golf Resort, featuring everything from “grillmaster” dinners, a first look at The Lido and a love for the vibe, people and amazing variety of experiences throughout the Wisconsin property.

Sand Valley has grown and evolved tremendously since it first opened, and with Sedge Valley becoming the next addition to the property and its tremendous amenities, the resort has clearly become one of the best golf-travel destinations in the country.

LISTEN to “Talking GolfGetaways” on audioBoom! | iTunes | Spotify

About the author

