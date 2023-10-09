2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai field: Players, rankings

The 2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Qizhong Garden Golf Club in Shangha, China.

The Buick LPGA Shanghai field is headlined by the likes of Lilia Vu, Ruoning Yin, Minjee Lee and more.

This is set to be a 81-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the LPGA Tour's return to China for the start of the fall Asian swing.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, bringing the LPGA Tour back to China for this event.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event in the field.

The week-of alternate list is based on the LPGA's priority order, with Soo Bin Joo and Wei-Ling Hsu coming up first on the list.

The field will be playing for a $2.1 million purse, with 18 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai field

PLAYER Pajaree Anannarukarn Jaravee Boonchant Celine Borge Danlin Cai Matilda Castren Peiyun Chien Hye-Jin Choi Carlota Ciganda Lauren Coughlin Olivia Cowan Karis Davidson Perrine Delacour Lindy Duncan Maria Fassi Mina Harigae Lauren Hartlage Nasa Hataoka Muni He Esther Henseleit Daniela Holmqvist Yuai Ji Ariya Jutanugarn Moriya Jutanugarn Danielle Kang Minami Katsu Grace Kim A Lim Kim Sei Young Kim Gina Kim Frida Kinhult Lydia Ko Minjee Lee Andrea Lee Alison Lee Mi Hyang Lee Lucy Li Shuying Li Xiyu Lin Yu Liu Yan Liu Wenbo Liu Yujie Liu Ruixin Liu Stephanie Meadow Wichanee Meechai Morgane Metraux Azahara Munoz Zixin Ni Yuna Nishimura Anna Nordqvist Yanhong Pan Emily Kristine Pedersen Paula Reto Hae Ran Ryu Madelene Sagstrom Yuting Shi Yuli Shi Hinako Shibuno Maja Stark Linnea Strom Xiang Sui Jasmine Suwannapura Maddie Szeryk Emma Talley Kelly Tan Bailey Tardy Patty Tavatanakit Gabriella Then Lilia Vu Zixuan Wang Miranda Wang Xizihan Wang Chanettee Wannasaen Amy Wu Ruoning Yin Angel Yin Xiaowen Yin Pavarisa Yoktuan Arpichaya Yubol Rose Zhang Weiwei Zhang

Top 50 players in 2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai field