2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai field: Players, rankings
LPGA Tour

2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai field: Players, rankings

10/09/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Lilia Vu
Open radio player  OPEN MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Qizhong Garden Golf Club in Shangha, China.

The Buick LPGA Shanghai field is headlined by the likes of Lilia Vu, Ruoning Yin, Minjee Lee and more.

This is set to be a 81-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the LPGA Tour's return to China for the start of the fall Asian swing.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, bringing the LPGA Tour back to China for this event.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event in the field.

The week-of alternate list is based on the LPGA's priority order, with Soo Bin Joo and Wei-Ling Hsu coming up first on the list.

The field will be playing for a $2.1 million purse, with 18 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai field

PLAYER
Pajaree Anannarukarn
Jaravee Boonchant
Celine Borge
Danlin Cai
Matilda Castren
Peiyun Chien
Hye-Jin Choi
Carlota Ciganda
Lauren Coughlin
Olivia Cowan
Karis Davidson
Perrine Delacour
Lindy Duncan
Maria Fassi
Mina Harigae
Lauren Hartlage
Nasa Hataoka
Muni He
Esther Henseleit
Daniela Holmqvist
Yuai Ji
Ariya Jutanugarn
Moriya Jutanugarn
Danielle Kang
Minami Katsu
Grace Kim
A Lim Kim
Sei Young Kim
Gina Kim
Frida Kinhult
Lydia Ko
Minjee Lee
Andrea Lee
Alison Lee
Mi Hyang Lee
Lucy Li
Shuying Li
Xiyu Lin
Yu Liu
Yan Liu
Wenbo Liu
Yujie Liu
Ruixin Liu
Stephanie Meadow
Wichanee Meechai
Morgane Metraux
Azahara Munoz
Zixin Ni
Yuna Nishimura
Anna Nordqvist
Yanhong Pan
Emily Kristine Pedersen
Paula Reto
Hae Ran Ryu
Madelene Sagstrom
Yuting Shi
Yuli Shi
Hinako Shibuno
Maja Stark
Linnea Strom
Xiang Sui
Jasmine Suwannapura
Maddie Szeryk
Emma Talley
Kelly Tan
Bailey Tardy
Patty Tavatanakit
Gabriella Then
Lilia Vu
Zixuan Wang
Miranda Wang
Xizihan Wang
Chanettee Wannasaen
Amy Wu
Ruoning Yin
Angel Yin
Xiaowen Yin
Pavarisa Yoktuan
Arpichaya Yubol
Rose Zhang
Weiwei Zhang

Top 50 players in 2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai field

RANK PLAYER
1 Lilia Vu
2 Ruoning Yin
6 Minjee Lee
10 Lydia Ko
12 Xiyu Lin
17 Nasa Hataoka
28 Hae Ran Ryu
30 Carlota Ciganda
32 Hye Jin Choi
33 Rose Zhang
34 Angel Yin
36 Danielle Kang
39 Andrea Lee
40 Anna Nordqvist
42 A Lim Kim
45 Sei Young Kim
46 Gaby Lopez
47 Madelene Sagstrom

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.