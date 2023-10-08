2023 The Ascendant LPGA money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
LPGA Tour

2023 The Ascendant LPGA money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

10/08/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Lexi Thompson
The 2023 The Ascendant LPGA prize money payout is from the $1.8 million purse, with 73 professional players who complete three rounds at Old American Golf Club in The Colony, Texas, earning LPGA Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of Canadian Women's Open prize pool is at $270,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $166,233. The The Ascendant LPGA prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of the standard 15 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each LPGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player, who earns $3,503.

The The Ascendant LPGA field is headed by Hyo Joo Kim, Sarah Kemp, Lexi Thompson, Atthaya Thitikul and more.

This tournament started with 132 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds to the top 65 and ties. Every professional player who made the 36-hole cut is paid for the week, and all players can improve in the final round.

Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid from the correct 2023 The Ascendant LPGA full-field payout is based on their finish.

The LPGA Tour cut rule is down to the top 65 and ties, with no secondary cut. The payout is modified when more than 65 players make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will earn 500 Race to the CME Globe points, with points at the standard level this week.

Additionally, there are Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the LPGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well as berths into other big tour events.

2023 The Ascendant LPGA prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $270,000
2 $166,233
3 $120,590
4 $93,285
5 $75,085
6 $61,432
7 $51,421
8 $45,051
9 $40,500
10 $36,860
11 $34,128
12 $31,853
13 $29,851
14 $28,032
15 $26,392
16 $24,937
17 $23,663
18 $22,571
19 $21,661
20 $20,932
21 $20,205
22 $19,476
23 $18,749
24 $18,021
25 $17,384
26 $16,747
27 $16,108
28 $15,472
29 $14,835
30 $14,289
31 $13,743
32 $13,197
33 $12,650
34 $12,104
35 $11,650
36 $11,194
37 $10,740
38 $10,285
39 $9,828
40 $9,465
41 $9,102
42 $8,738
43 $8,373
44 $8,008
45 $7,736
46 $7,462
47 $7,190
48 $6,916
49 $6,644
50 $6,370
51 $6,189
52 $6,007
53 $5,824
54 $5,643
55 $5,461
56 $5,278
57 $5,097
58 $4,915
59 $4,733
60 $4,550
61 $4,460
62 $4,368
63 $4,278
64 $4,187
65 $4,095
66 $4,004
67 $3,914
68 $3,822
69 $3,732
70 $3,641
71 $3,596
72 $3,549
73 $3,503

