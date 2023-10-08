2023 The Ascendant LPGA final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 The Ascendant LPGA final leaderboard is headed by winner Hyo Joo Kim, who earned her latest LPGA Tour win at Old American Golf Club in The Colony, Texas.
Kim finished off the five-shot lead she had earned through three rounds, ultimately winning the final full-field event of the LPGA Tour season on 13-under 271.
Kim won by four shots over former world No. 1 Atthaya Thitikul and Bianca Pagdanganan, who saved her LPGA Tour status with a second-consecutive top-three finish.
Kim won and the $270,000 winner's share of the $1,800,000 purse.
The Ascendant LPGA recap notes
Kim picks up the win in the 26th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the first time this LPGA Tour season.
This week, there was a 36-hole cut, with 73 players finishing the tournament after a cut was made the top 65 and ties through two rounds.
The 2023 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the Buick LPGA Shanghai in China.
2023 The Ascendant LPGA final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Hyo Joo Kim
|-13
|64
|68
|70
|69
|271
|$270,000
|T2
|Bianca Pagdanganan
|-9
|70
|70
|70
|65
|275
|$143,411
|T2
|Atthaya Thitikul
|-9
|70
|69
|71
|65
|275
|$143,411
|4
|Sarah Kemp
|-8
|67
|71
|69
|69
|276
|$93,286
|5
|Lexi Thompson
|-7
|71
|65
|71
|70
|277
|$75,085
|6
|Cheyenne Knight
|-6
|70
|71
|74
|63
|278
|$61,433
|T7
|Katherine Muzi
|-5
|73
|69
|69
|68
|279
|$45,658
|T7
|Leona Maguire
|-5
|70
|67
|74
|68
|279
|$45,658
|T7
|So Yeon Ryu
|-5
|72
|69
|68
|70
|279
|$45,658
|T10
|Jodi Ewart Shadoff
|-4
|71
|72
|70
|67
|280
|$34,280
|T10
|Sarah Schmelzel
|-4
|70
|70
|69
|71
|280
|$34,280
|T10
|Frida Kinhult
|-4
|71
|69
|68
|72
|280
|$34,280
|T13
|Sarah Jane Smith
|-3
|71
|70
|71
|69
|281
|$28,092
|T13
|Yuna Nishimura
|-3
|69
|69
|74
|69
|281
|$28,092
|T13
|Celine Boutier
|-3
|69
|67
|74
|71
|281
|$28,092
|T16
|Ally Ewing
|-2
|71
|70
|72
|69
|282
|$22,753
|T16
|Marina Alex
|-2
|67
|70
|76
|69
|282
|$22,753
|T16
|Lindsey Weaver-Wright
|-2
|68
|73
|71
|70
|282
|$22,753
|T16
|Sofia Garcia
|-2
|66
|68
|76
|72
|282
|$22,753
|T16
|Nicole Broch Estrup
|-2
|69
|70
|70
|73
|282
|$22,753
|T21
|Xiaowen Yin
|-1
|71
|69
|75
|68
|283
|$19,477
|T21
|Weiwei Zhang
|-1
|69
|71
|74
|69
|283
|$19,477
|T21
|Wei-Ling Hsu
|-1
|72
|70
|69
|72
|283
|$19,477
|T24
|Jeongeun Lee6
|E
|71
|72
|71
|70
|284
|$16,746
|T24
|Jenny Shin
|E
|68
|73
|72
|71
|284
|$16,746
|T24
|Yu-Sang Hou
|E
|66
|72
|74
|72
|284
|$16,746
|T24
|Dottie Ardina
|E
|72
|70
|69
|73
|284
|$16,746
|T24
|Maria Torres
|E
|69
|68
|73
|74
|284
|$16,746
|T29
|Minami Katsu
|1
|68
|75
|72
|70
|285
|$14,562
|T29
|Eun-Hee Ji
|1
|73
|70
|70
|72
|285
|$14,562
|T31
|A Lim Kim
|2
|72
|67
|79
|68
|286
|$11,945
|T31
|Aline Krauter
|2
|71
|69
|76
|70
|286
|$11,945
|T31
|Hannah Green
|2
|69
|73
|73
|71
|286
|$11,945
|T31
|Maria Fassi
|2
|72
|71
|71
|72
|286
|$11,945
|T31
|Cydney Clanton
|2
|72
|68
|74
|72
|286
|$11,945
|T31
|Azahara Munoz
|2
|66
|71
|77
|72
|286
|$11,945
|T31
|Gerina Mendoza
|2
|73
|67
|73
|73
|286
|$11,945
|T31
|Mariajo Uribe
|2
|69
|71
|71
|75
|286
|$11,945
|T39
|Ana Belac
|3
|72
|72
|74
|69
|287
|$8,750
|T39
|Min Lee
|3
|76
|67
|75
|69
|287
|$8,750
|T39
|Lucy Li
|3
|75
|68
|75
|69
|287
|$8,750
|T39
|Jaravee Boonchant
|3
|72
|71
|74
|70
|287
|$8,750
|T39
|Yealimi Noh
|3
|69
|74
|73
|71
|287
|$8,750
|T39
|Ruixin Liu
|3
|71
|72
|72
|72
|287
|$8,750
|T39
|Jing Yan
|3
|74
|70
|68
|75
|287
|$8,750
|T46
|Hyo Joon Jang
|4
|72
|68
|77
|71
|288
|$7,190
|T46
|Gemma Dryburgh
|4
|71
|71
|73
|73
|288
|$7,190
|T46
|Annie Park
|4
|73
|68
|74
|73
|288
|$7,190
|T49
|Karis Davidson
|5
|73
|71
|74
|71
|289
|$6,207
|T49
|Lauren Stephenson
|5
|71
|71
|75
|72
|289
|$6,207
|T49
|Amelia Lewis
|5
|70
|71
|76
|72
|289
|$6,207
|T49
|Louise Ridderstrom
|5
|69
|72
|75
|73
|289
|$6,207
|T49
|Charley Hull
|5
|72
|69
|72
|76
|289
|$6,207
|T54
|Chanettee Wannasaen
|6
|69
|71
|79
|71
|290
|$5,279
|T54
|Maddie Szeryk
|6
|71
|71
|76
|72
|290
|$5,279
|T54
|Pavarisa Yoktuan
|6
|73
|68
|75
|74
|290
|$5,279
|T54
|Jennifer Chang
|6
|69
|71
|75
|75
|290
|$5,279
|T54
|Emily Kristine Pedersen
|6
|70
|71
|72
|77
|290
|$5,279
|T59
|Luna Sobron Galmes
|7
|73
|71
|75
|72
|291
|$4,642
|T59
|Kiira Riihijarvi
|7
|72
|72
|74
|73
|291
|$4,642
|61
|Gabriella Then
|8
|69
|75
|77
|71
|292
|$4,460
|T62
|Caroline Inglis
|9
|72
|72
|75
|74
|293
|$4,278
|T62
|Albane Valenzuela
|9
|74
|69
|76
|74
|293
|$4,278
|T62
|Dewi Weber
|9
|72
|72
|73
|76
|293
|$4,278
|T65
|Lauren Miller
|10
|72
|72
|76
|74
|294
|$4,050
|T65
|Wichanee Meechai
|10
|71
|71
|75
|77
|294
|$4,050
|T67
|Brittany Lang
|11
|73
|71
|79
|72
|295
|$3,777
|T67
|Polly Mack
|11
|71
|70
|80
|74
|295
|$3,777
|T67
|Pornanong Phatlum
|11
|69
|73
|78
|75
|295
|$3,777
|T67
|Su Oh
|11
|73
|69
|75
|78
|295
|$3,777
|71
|Paula Creamer
|12
|72
|72
|74
|78
|296
|$3,596
|72
|Jeongeun Lee5
|14
|72
|72
|78
|76
|298
|$3,549
|73
|Ilhee Lee
|16
|72
|71
|77
|80
|300
|$3,503