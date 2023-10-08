2023 The Ascendant LPGA final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2023 The Ascendant LPGA final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

10/08/2023
The 2023 The Ascendant LPGA final leaderboard is headed by winner Hyo Joo Kim, who earned her latest LPGA Tour win at Old American Golf Club in The Colony, Texas.

Kim finished off the five-shot lead she had earned through three rounds, ultimately winning the final full-field event of the LPGA Tour season on 13-under 271.

Kim won by four shots over former world No. 1 Atthaya Thitikul and Bianca Pagdanganan, who saved her LPGA Tour status with a second-consecutive top-three finish.

Kim won and the $270,000 winner's share of the $1,800,000 purse.

The Ascendant LPGA recap notes

Kim picks up the win in the 26th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the first time this LPGA Tour season.

By winning the event, Lee earned a full two-year LPGA Tour exemption and 500 Race to the CME Globe points.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut, with 73 players finishing the tournament after a cut was made the top 65 and ties through two rounds.

The 2023 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the Buick LPGA Shanghai in China.

2023 The Ascendant LPGA final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Hyo Joo Kim -13 64 68 70 69 271 $270,000
T2 Bianca Pagdanganan -9 70 70 70 65 275 $143,411
T2 Atthaya Thitikul -9 70 69 71 65 275 $143,411
4 Sarah Kemp -8 67 71 69 69 276 $93,286
5 Lexi Thompson -7 71 65 71 70 277 $75,085
6 Cheyenne Knight -6 70 71 74 63 278 $61,433
T7 Katherine Muzi -5 73 69 69 68 279 $45,658
T7 Leona Maguire -5 70 67 74 68 279 $45,658
T7 So Yeon Ryu -5 72 69 68 70 279 $45,658
T10 Jodi Ewart Shadoff -4 71 72 70 67 280 $34,280
T10 Sarah Schmelzel -4 70 70 69 71 280 $34,280
T10 Frida Kinhult -4 71 69 68 72 280 $34,280
T13 Sarah Jane Smith -3 71 70 71 69 281 $28,092
T13 Yuna Nishimura -3 69 69 74 69 281 $28,092
T13 Celine Boutier -3 69 67 74 71 281 $28,092
T16 Ally Ewing -2 71 70 72 69 282 $22,753
T16 Marina Alex -2 67 70 76 69 282 $22,753
T16 Lindsey Weaver-Wright -2 68 73 71 70 282 $22,753
T16 Sofia Garcia -2 66 68 76 72 282 $22,753
T16 Nicole Broch Estrup -2 69 70 70 73 282 $22,753
T21 Xiaowen Yin -1 71 69 75 68 283 $19,477
T21 Weiwei Zhang -1 69 71 74 69 283 $19,477
T21 Wei-Ling Hsu -1 72 70 69 72 283 $19,477
T24 Jeongeun Lee6 E 71 72 71 70 284 $16,746
T24 Jenny Shin E 68 73 72 71 284 $16,746
T24 Yu-Sang Hou E 66 72 74 72 284 $16,746
T24 Dottie Ardina E 72 70 69 73 284 $16,746
T24 Maria Torres E 69 68 73 74 284 $16,746
T29 Minami Katsu 1 68 75 72 70 285 $14,562
T29 Eun-Hee Ji 1 73 70 70 72 285 $14,562
T31 A Lim Kim 2 72 67 79 68 286 $11,945
T31 Aline Krauter 2 71 69 76 70 286 $11,945
T31 Hannah Green 2 69 73 73 71 286 $11,945
T31 Maria Fassi 2 72 71 71 72 286 $11,945
T31 Cydney Clanton 2 72 68 74 72 286 $11,945
T31 Azahara Munoz 2 66 71 77 72 286 $11,945
T31 Gerina Mendoza 2 73 67 73 73 286 $11,945
T31 Mariajo Uribe 2 69 71 71 75 286 $11,945
T39 Ana Belac 3 72 72 74 69 287 $8,750
T39 Min Lee 3 76 67 75 69 287 $8,750
T39 Lucy Li 3 75 68 75 69 287 $8,750
T39 Jaravee Boonchant 3 72 71 74 70 287 $8,750
T39 Yealimi Noh 3 69 74 73 71 287 $8,750
T39 Ruixin Liu 3 71 72 72 72 287 $8,750
T39 Jing Yan 3 74 70 68 75 287 $8,750
T46 Hyo Joon Jang 4 72 68 77 71 288 $7,190
T46 Gemma Dryburgh 4 71 71 73 73 288 $7,190
T46 Annie Park 4 73 68 74 73 288 $7,190
T49 Karis Davidson 5 73 71 74 71 289 $6,207
T49 Lauren Stephenson 5 71 71 75 72 289 $6,207
T49 Amelia Lewis 5 70 71 76 72 289 $6,207
T49 Louise Ridderstrom 5 69 72 75 73 289 $6,207
T49 Charley Hull 5 72 69 72 76 289 $6,207
T54 Chanettee Wannasaen 6 69 71 79 71 290 $5,279
T54 Maddie Szeryk 6 71 71 76 72 290 $5,279
T54 Pavarisa Yoktuan 6 73 68 75 74 290 $5,279
T54 Jennifer Chang 6 69 71 75 75 290 $5,279
T54 Emily Kristine Pedersen 6 70 71 72 77 290 $5,279
T59 Luna Sobron Galmes 7 73 71 75 72 291 $4,642
T59 Kiira Riihijarvi 7 72 72 74 73 291 $4,642
61 Gabriella Then 8 69 75 77 71 292 $4,460
T62 Caroline Inglis 9 72 72 75 74 293 $4,278
T62 Albane Valenzuela 9 74 69 76 74 293 $4,278
T62 Dewi Weber 9 72 72 73 76 293 $4,278
T65 Lauren Miller 10 72 72 76 74 294 $4,050
T65 Wichanee Meechai 10 71 71 75 77 294 $4,050
T67 Brittany Lang 11 73 71 79 72 295 $3,777
T67 Polly Mack 11 71 70 80 74 295 $3,777
T67 Pornanong Phatlum 11 69 73 78 75 295 $3,777
T67 Su Oh 11 73 69 75 78 295 $3,777
71 Paula Creamer 12 72 72 74 78 296 $3,596
72 Jeongeun Lee5 14 72 72 78 76 298 $3,549
73 Ilhee Lee 16 72 71 77 80 300 $3,503

