2023 The Ascendant LPGA final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 The Ascendant LPGA final leaderboard is headed by winner Hyo Joo Kim, who earned her latest LPGA Tour win at Old American Golf Club in The Colony, Texas.

Kim finished off the five-shot lead she had earned through three rounds, ultimately winning the final full-field event of the LPGA Tour season on 13-under 271.

Kim won by four shots over former world No. 1 Atthaya Thitikul and Bianca Pagdanganan, who saved her LPGA Tour status with a second-consecutive top-three finish.

Kim won and the $270,000 winner's share of the $1,800,000 purse.

The Ascendant LPGA recap notes

Kim picks up the win in the 26th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the first time this LPGA Tour season.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut, with 73 players finishing the tournament after a cut was made the top 65 and ties through two rounds.

The 2023 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the Buick LPGA Shanghai in China.

2023 The Ascendant LPGA final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

