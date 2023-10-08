2023 Korn Ferry Tour Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Championship prize money payout is from the $1.5 million purse, with 78 professional players who complete four rounds at Victoria National Country Club in Newburgh, Ind., earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of Korn Ferry Tour Championship prize pool is at $270,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $135,000 in Korn Ferry Tour prize money today. The Korn Ferry Tour Championship prize-money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each Korn Ferry Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player, which is $5,700.

The Korn Ferry Tour Championship field is headed by Paul Barjon, Joshn Teater, Fabian Gomez and more.

This tournament started with 75 players, and a cut was not made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Championship from the correct 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Championship full-field payout is based on their finish.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

The 36-hole cut is typically made to the top 65 players and ties, with every player able to move up in the final round. One amateur made the cut and will not be paid for their finish.

The 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Championship prize money payout is set ahead of the event, with the Korn Ferry Tour adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid, as is the case this week.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 600 Korn Ferry Tour points, as this is considered a playoff event on the Korn Ferry Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are 10.2 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

The top 30 players in the Korn Ferry Tour points standings at the end of this event earn 2024 PGA Tour cards.

2023 Korn Ferry Tour Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout