2023 Korn Ferry Tour Championship money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
Korn Ferry Tour

10/08/2023
Golf News Net
The Korn Ferry Tour logo
The 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Championship prize money payout is from the $1.5 million purse, with 78 professional players who complete four rounds at Victoria National Country Club in Newburgh, Ind., earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of Korn Ferry Tour Championship prize pool is at $270,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $135,000 in Korn Ferry Tour prize money today. The Korn Ferry Tour Championship prize-money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each Korn Ferry Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player, which is $5,700.

The Korn Ferry Tour Championship field is headed by Paul Barjon, Joshn Teater, Fabian Gomez and more.

This tournament started with 75 players, and a cut was not made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Championship from the correct 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Championship full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut is typically made to the top 65 players and ties, with every player able to move up in the final round. One amateur made the cut and will not be paid for their finish.

The 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Championship prize money payout is set ahead of the event, with the Korn Ferry Tour adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid, as is the case this week.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 600 Korn Ferry Tour points, as this is considered a playoff event on the Korn Ferry Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are 10.2 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

The top 30 players in the Korn Ferry Tour points standings at the end of this event earn 2024 PGA Tour cards.

2023 Korn Ferry Tour Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $270,000
2 $135,000
3 $90,000
4 $67,500
5 $57,000
6 $51,750
7 $48,000
8 $44,250
9 $41,250
10 $38,250
11 $35,475
12 $33,000
13 $30,750
14 $28,500
15 $27,000
16 $25,500
17 $24,000
18 $22,500
19 $21,000
20 $19,500
21 $18,225
22 $17,025
23 $15,825
24 $14,625
25 $13,500
26 $12,795
27 $12,150
28 $11,550
29 $11,100
30 $10,650
31 $10,275
32 $9,975
33 $9,675
34 $9,375
35 $9,075
36 $8,775
37 $8,475
38 $8,175
39 $7,875
40 $7,725
41 $7,575
42 $7,425
43 $7,275
44 $7,125
45 $6,975
46 $6,825
47 $6,750
48 $6,675
49 $6,600
50 $6,525
51 $6,450
52 $6,390
53 $6,360
54 $6,330
55 $6,300
56 $6,270
57 $6,240
58 $6,210
59 $6,180
60 $6,150
61 $6,120
62 $6,090
63 $6,060
64 $6,030
65 $6,000
66 $5,970
67 $5,940
68 $5,910
69 $5,880
70 $5,850
71 $5,820
72 $5,790
73 $5,760
74 $5,730
75 $5,700

